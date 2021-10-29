Lorraine’s Lowdown: Prepping for poolside

Wishing All Readers a Safe and Spooktacular Halloween…

Progress at the Pools. GeeVee’s two new swimming pools at Memorial Park are beginning to take shape. Western Water Features workers poured concrete floors this week, followed by spray-on shotcrete for the pools’ walls. Hansen Brothers Enterprises delivered 135 yards of concrete in 15 truckloads. HBE CEO Jeff Hansen says, “It is especially rewarding to work on projects like this that generations of families will enjoy for decades to come…”

The concrete floors of Grass Valley’s two new swimming pools at Memorial Park were poured this week, and shotcrete was sprayed on the pools’ walls. Hansen Brothers Enterprises delivered 135 yards of concrete for the job.

Lorraine Jewett

The Golden Empire SAMS Club visited Fort Bragg in their trusty RVs this month, and enjoyed the usual revelry plus a tour of the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens. Some of the gals grabbed their glue guns and decorated pumpkins for holiday gatherings. Stan and Faith Leyva organized the RV outing and provided the colorful leaves, flowers and other decorations for the glue gunning gathering…

Golden Empire SAMS Club members, from left, Cheryl Weisker, Sue Peterson, Susan Tomlin, Louise Bock, Wendy Payton and Faith Leyva show off the pumpkins they decorated during this month’s RV outing. Tomlin crafted the most creative pumpkin with its bulging mini-pumpkin eyeballs.

Lorraine Jewett

“Sarchasm: The gulf between the author of sarcastic wit and the person who doesn’t get it.” — From the Washington Post’s Mensa Invitational, in which readers add, subtract or change one letter in a word and supply a new definition…

Double the Chances. Sierra EBike in Penn Valley, Lake Wildwood Golf Club, and Welcome Home Vets have teamed together on two raffle fundraisers to support injured local veterans. The first is a raffle (tix $20 or three for $50) for a pedal-assist electric bicycle that sports a patriotic design and an autograph by Food Network star Guy Fieri. Guy also autographed one of his Camp Chef line of barbecue grills, and that beauty is also being raffled off (tix $15 or five for $50). Guy is friends with Sierra EBike owner Dion Reif. “The Ebike is worth $3,000 and the barbecue is valued at $1,000,” says Dion, “but now that they’ve been autographed by Guy, they’re priceless!” Both raffle drawings will be held Dec. 15 at the LWW Clubhouse. Tix available at Sierra Ebike in the Holiday Shopping Center and at the Lake Wildwood Golf Pro Shop…

Sierra EBike and Scooter Superstore owner Dion Reif, left, and his son Andrew show off a Camp Chef barbecue grill. The BBQ and an EBike will both be raffled off Dec. 15 to raise money for injured local veterans, and both are autographed by Food Network star Guy Fieri.

Lorraine Jewett

After Waiting Patiently for a Year, a group of students took their COVID-delayed eighth grade trip, a rite of passage they finally enjoyed as freshmen and sophomores last week. Local elementary school teacher Dominic Albano organized the trip to Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and Boston for 19 students and 10 chaperones. The kids had attended Lyman Gilmore, Ready Springs, Chicago Park and Seven Hills in eighth grade; they now attend Nevada Union and Ghidotti Early College high schools…

Some students who attended elementary school at Union Hill, Ready Springs, Chicago Park and Seven Hills finally had a chance to enjoy their COVID-delayed eighth grade trip last week, including a stop at the White House in Washington, D.C.

Submitted to The Union

Four Students Were Chosen to lay a wreath, adorned with a banner reading “Nevada County Schools,” at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. “Everyone had a wonderful history adventure with their peers,” says Dominic, “including visits to Mount Vernon, the White House, Smithsonian Museums, Independence Hall, and Fenway Park…”

A contingent of students whose eighth grade trip was delayed by COVID-19 finally enjoyed that rite of passage last week, including laying this wreath reading “Nevada County Schools” at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

Submitted to The Union

Another Washington, D.C. Trip was enjoyed by Lyman Gilmore eighth graders who take their end-of-the-year trip over fall break because it’s too hot and crowded in June. The 24 students and 11 chaperones visited seven states over eight days, with stops in Williamsburg, New York City, Philadelphia, and more. “Travel is broadening to people, especially kids in what I call their ‘wet cement years’ of their lives,” says teacher and trip organizer Scott Mills. “Seeing different parts of the country, along with immense historical and cultural experiences, leaves a mark…”

During their eighth grade trip that was delayed one year because of COVID-19, four freshmen students laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. From left, Josh Tiffany, Damien Thies, Kate Fore, and Macy Martin.

Submitted to The Union

Lyman Gilmore eighth graders and their chaperones enjoyed a fall trip to Washington, D.C., New York City, Philadelphia, and other historic areas. The group is shown here visiting Mt. Vernon, the historic home of George and Martha Washington.

Submitted to The Union

Cash Registers Were Ringing Downtown as elected representatives from across Northern California toured Grass Valley, They enjoyed wine and beer tasting, plus lots of shopping. Many vowed to return, in part because they joined local wine clubs. The elected were invited here by League of California Cities Past President Jan Arbuckle, who serves as GeeVee Vice Mayor. “Introducing influential people to our town always pays dividends,” says Jan. Mayor Ben Aguilar, who was also part of the entourage, adds, “The more people see what Grass Valley has to offer, the better our economy will be…”

Elected representatives from across Northern California were invited here by League of California Cities Past President and Grass Valley Vice Mayor Jan Arbuckle, center, holding sign. Arbuckle is flanked by Mayor Ben Aguilar, left, and Council member Bob Branstrom.



Performed by the Lake Wildwood Little Theatre, “The Porch” is a comedy running this weekend through Nov. 5 in the Cedar Room at The Lake Wildwood Clubhouse. Director Steve Young says the play combines “pitch-perfect comic dialogue” and celebrates “the bedrock of love that steadies us as we bear up together against life’s challenges and confusion.” Performances are at 7 p.m., plus a 2 p.m. matinee today. Tickets are available at http://www.BrownPaperTickets.com for $20, plus service charge. Note gate entry info and fee for non-LWW residents…

From left, Pam Bazzani, Laurie Jo Guastavino, and Cathy Jones are three of five longtime, candid-talking friends who navigate the challenges of love, marriage, fidelity, and faith in the theater production of “The Porch.”

Submitted to The Union

The Nevada County Contractors’ Association hosts a Drive-thru Dinner 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at the NCCA Offices, 149 Crown Point Court. Tix for two dinners of hot, ready-to-eat barbecue chicken, tri-tip, and fixin’s cost $30 (http://www.nccabuildingpros.com/events ). The nonprofit trade association will also be accepting non-perishable food and unwrapped toys. Food, toys and dinner proceeds will be distributed to those in need, including River Fire families…

Wade Into These Numbers. NevCo is 974 square miles, or 623,360 acres. Western NevCo (south of Washington Ridge) is about half of that, or 311,680 acres. In last weekend’s storms, the NevCo Airpark received about 15 inches — so let’s extrapolate from there. One inch of rain falling on a single acre is 27,154 gallons, so Western NevCo received 8,463,358,720 gallons of water, or roughly 8.5 billion gallons. These head-spinning figures are offered by former Third District supervisor and nerdy engineer Jim Weir, who adds, “Ain’t numbers fun…?”

“A Bank Is a Place that will lend you money if you can prove that you don’t need it.” – Bob Hope (1903-2003), British-American stand-up comedian, vaudevillian, actor, singer, dancer, and author…

Lend me your thoughts and ideas please at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com . I can prove I need them