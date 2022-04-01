Lorraine’s Lowdown: ‘Power of the Purse’ brings money to the bank

After a Two-year Covid Hiatus, 300 people attended Bright Futures for Youth’s “Power of the Purse” annual fundraiser. Individuals and small business owners donated purses that were raffled off. The luncheon raised $30,000 and generated another $30,000 in monthly donations; 68 guests became monthly donors; and another 16 increased their monthly support. Bright Futures for Youth is composed of The Friendship Club, NEO, and SAFE, which helps homeless youths. “The event was a huge success, and is only possible because of the hard work and planning from our staff, supporters and volunteers,” says Executive Director Jennifer Singer…

Bright Futures for Youth volunteers and supporters Kay Baker, Nancy Jeffery, Paula Campbell, Trish Gerving, and Betzi Hart prepare for the purse raffle at the “Power of the Purse” fundraiser.

Submitted to The Union

Jennifer Was Presented with the League of California Cities Women’s Caucus “Women of Persistence Award” at the luncheon. The annual award, presented by League Past President and GeeVee Vice Mayor Jan Arbuckle, celebrates women who have persisted in their efforts for equality, change, growth and improvement in their communities. Only seven women are honored each year…

More than 50 NevCo Fun Lovers headed to Pirate Cove RV Park on the Colorado River near Lake Havasu to enjoy rough and tumble outdoor activities with friends, family, and NevCo ExPats. They went hiking, biking, jet skiing, boating, wake surfing, target shooting, fishing, and four-wheeling in Ranger and Razor side-by-sides. The resort offered 3,200 miles of OHV trails! The RVers played hard and ate well; one night they held a chili cook-off. Mike Mulligan won top honors, and he says he owes his championship apron to a secret ingredient. “Mine is a traditional chili recipe with all the spices and ground beef,” says Mike, “and then I add chorizo. It’s got the consistency of peanut butter but with chunks of meat…”

Mike Mulligan, assisted by his sous-chef wife Amy, won the chili cook-off at a Nevada County RV rendezvous on the eastern edge of the Mojave Desert.

Lorraine Jewett

All Phase Land Clearing Owner Troy Sidebottom is always a popular guy, but his attention was especially coveted among RVers who got stuck in the surreptitiously deep sand along the banks of the Colorado River. Troy pulled out all manner of vehicles, including trucks with boat trailers and even trucks hitched to fifth-wheel trailers. Troy, who expertly operates heavy machinery in his business, patiently rescued one hapless driver after another. He deserves a prize! Troy will soon receive a home-baked cheesecake as the latest winner of a Lorraine’s Lowdown Uplift Award…

Troy Sidebottom, owner of All Phase Land Clearing, used his heavy duty 4WD truck to rescue RVers stuck in the deep sand along the banks of the Colorado River.

Lorraine Jewett

The NevCo Board of Supervisors honored 86 dedicated employees who have served between five and 25 years in county government. Among the 86, who have a combined 940 years of employment, the longest serving is Brian Rhodes. Since 1996, his jobs with NevCo have been related to accounting and supervision in Social Services, Sheriff’s Office, Behavioral Health, and the Community Development Agency. “During my career I have seen a vast improvement in computer hardware and software,” Brian says. “My first computer at the county was a model 486 computer with slow processing speed and small storage space.” Brian has also helped local nonprofits such as Search and Rescue, and the Orca and Penguin Swim Teams…

Among the 86 dedicated Nevada County employees honored for working at the county for at least five years, Brian Rhodes has served the longest. Since he joined the county government workforce in 1996, Rhodes has worked in accounting and leadership roles in four different departments.

Submitted to The Union

Nevada County Supervisor Ed Scofield has been reappointed to serve as treasurer of the California State Association of Counties (CSAC) for a third year. CSAC represents the interests of California’s 58 counties at the state and federal level. Ed is valued as CSAC treasurer because he knows how to crunch numbers after 14 years as a NevCo supervisor, and before that, 26 years as NevCo Fairgrounds CEO. Like a Boy Scout, Ed is known for his high moral values and honesty. But that hasn’t stopped some good-natured ribbing at CSAC. “CSAC officers have their photos hung on the walls,” Ed says. “My first year, someone noticed my photo was crooked and some people started calling me ‘Crooked Eddie.’” That’s especially funny because locals who know him call him “Honest Ed”…

Will the real Ed Scofield please stand up? The given name of Nevada County Supervisor Ed Scofield, center, is Edward Charles Scofield III. He is the father of Edward Charles Scofield IV, right, and grandfather of Edward “Charlie” Scofield V.

Submitted to The Union

Mickey Stefan Cried Tears of Joy for 30 minutes as she made her way from the Washington Hotel doorway, through the bar, out to the patio, and into the outdoor garden area. Surprise! The place was packed in honor of Mickey’s 70th birthday, and she was serenaded twice by a kazoo orchestra. Guests were asked to wear overalls in honor of Mickey’s favorite attire, or dress as a favorite Mickey character – she loves to don a costume and work “in character” during shifts behind the bar. Her friends sneaked into Mickey’s house, found her address book, and invited everyone listed. The longtime Li’l Town bartender says she visited with people she hadn’t seen in years. “I was totally overwhelmed and in shock,” says Mickey, in her typical humble manner. “People seem to love me and I don’t understand why…”

From left, Charity Jackson and Desireé Reuther planned a surprise 70th birthday party for Mickey Stefan, center, with help from co-conspirators Debbie Shipley and Tammy Hayden.

Lorraine Jewett

All in the Extended Family. NevCo Consolidated Fire District Capt. Jared McElhannon was working a routine shift at Station 88 on Hwy 49 and LaBarr Meadows Roa back in October 1999 when Deputy Fire Marshal Patrick Mason and wife Jamie stopped by on their way home from the Auburn hospital with their 3-day-old son. Proud papa Patrick extricated baby Cole from the car seat and asked Jared if he’d like to hold him. Jared gently cradled Cole, never imagining the infant would someday become a firefighter under his command. More than two decades later, that baby shares the NevCo Consolidated Fire uniform with his father Patrick and his boss Jared. “It’s an honor to pass along my experience and training,” says Jared. Cole adds, “I basically grew up at the firehouse, and now I get to be a part of the firefighting family here…”

From left, Nevada County Consolidated Fire District Deputy Fire Marshal Patrick Mason is the proud father of his firefighting son, Cole Mason. Cole was 3 days old when he was introduced to Capt. Jared McElhannon, right, and Cole now works as a firefighter under McElhannon’s command.

Lorraine Jewett

“A Wise Man Once Said Nothing.” – Tanya Masse, blogger, comic strip artist, and author of “Stairway to Awesomeness!”…

If you’ve got something to say, wise or otherwise, please share it at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com