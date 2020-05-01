Lorraine’s Lowdown: Portraiture pets

Dear Wishes. There is a proud deer statue, ready to pull a wagon, standing vigilantly along Hwy 174 in Cedar Ridge. For 15 years, Donna Imsand has painted the deer with uplifting messages. The current deer décor is a thank you to essential workers such as clerks and truckers. The deer sports Red Cross insignias and a face mask. “A lady stopped in the middle of Hwy 174 on Easter morning and told me she always wondered who painted the deer,” says Donna. “She told me it brought her and her family more joy than I would ever know and she started to cry. Then I did…”

Donna Doesn’t Have a stable of deer, just one with MANY layers of paint. “Years ago a woman asked if I would mind if she put a present in the wagon along with other decorative presents when I had my Santa-themed deer. She told me it was in honor of her six-year-old nephew who died in a ski lift accident a few weeks earlier. I said yes, and left the gift in the wagon. One day it was gone. It made me so happy that I started this ‘community smile’…”

While Watching your fav TV shows, you may spy the inimitable artwork of Kathryn Wronski of GeeVee (http://www.KWronski.com). Her oil paintings feature fun colors not often found in animals — mainly dogs — which make her creations stand out. Her work hangs in a room frequented by characters of the Big Bang Theory, as well as shows such as How I Met Your Mother. Kathryn has been painting for more than 20 years, and it’s easy to recognize her color palettes, brush strokes, and style. “I love painting dogs, including those with foot-long tongues,” says Kathryn. “I do local scenes as well, but mainly animals. Once I tried to paint an abstract, but it turned into a goat…”

If You’ve Got Time — and few don’t these days — write a letter or card to a Hospice of the Foothills’ patient. For their safety, many patients are isolated from their families and friends during this pandemic. Begin your missive with a simple “Hello” or “Greetings,” followed by an uplifting, cheerful message. Drop off or mail your notes to Hospice of the Foothills, 11270 Rough & Ready Hwy, Grass Valley 95945. “Each card and letter makes our patients smile,” says Hospice Marketing & Events Manager Mary Anne Davis. “We appreciate all who send a bit of kindness their way…”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Loyal Reader Barbara Langdon suggests there ought to be an easy-peasy way to find out what local eateries are offering for takeout and delivery, plus what’s new. Here it is, Barbara…

Ever-changing and Updated, http://www.NCGVFood.com lists local restaurants and connects you to their menus and service options. The online restaurant guide is the brainchild of Jesse Locks and Todd Wahoske. Information is detailed on the homepage, where you scroll down the alphabetical list of restaurants or browse by menu categories. Restaurants not yet listed can submit their information at no cost. “The intention is to provide a local resource for restaurants, markets, and possibly a deeper connection to local food sources in the future,” Todd says. Todd doesn’t like popular food apps that allow users to write negative reviews, hence NCGVFood’s tagline, “No Whining, Just Dining…”

Many Local Businesses are still trying to avail themselves of the federal Paycheck Protection Program, but others have been approved and will put the money to good use. “We’ll receive enough to pay for our full staff of 14 to come back to work for the eight weeks we have to spend it for the loan to be forgivable,” says Watershed at the Owl owner Ian Moll. ”We will take this opportunity to reinvent ourselves, complete with a fresh menu designed for takeout and catering for organizations and businesses, and with an eye toward what people may be looking for when we can comfortably gather in common spaces again.” Ian promises to unveil the restaurant’s new concept in the upcoming days on social media and at http://www.WatershedAtTheOwl.com…

From the 1980’s Pop Hit by Bobby MdFerrin entitled Don’t Worry, Be Happy: “In every life we have some trouble. But when you worry, you make it double…”

Double your fun instead of your worries by sending happy news to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.