Lorraine’s Lowdown: Picture perfect

A Favorite Female bartender friend wears a fake wedding band when she works. She is decidedly and happily single, and plans to remain that way despite the advances of various admirers seated across the bar. She calls the bogus band a “No Pest Strip…”

Two Nevada Union High School graduating seniors created a masterpiece that now hangs in Grass Valley City Hall. Annie Clove and Autumn Legge painted a 6-by-5-foot picture of the Del Oro movie theater and gifted it to the city. “It started as an art assignment, but it turned into so much more,” says NU Art Teacher Kristanne Heaton. “As the girls worked on it over the course of three months, and more people saw the painting, it was clear it had a big impact on teachers and students. When it was finished, I asked Autumn and Annie to contemplate how the piece should be displayed.” Autumn and Annie chose City Hall. “Being born and raised in Grass Valley, the Del Oro has had a huge impact on my life,” says Annie. “When COVID hit, I was devastated that the movie theater had to shut down. When people see the painting, I hope they remember all the memories the Del Oro holds for them…”

The Del Oro Theatre was sorely missed during its closure throughout most of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its resilience and importance to our community has since been celebrated in a painting created by two Nevada Union High School graduates.

Artists Got Talent. Both Annie and Autumn were valedictorians at their NUHS graduation ceremony. Annie plans to study architecture in college, and Autumn will likely pursue a marketing degree…

Nevada Union High School graduating seniors, from left, Autumn Legge and Annie Clove painted a 6-by-5-foot picture of the Del Oro movie theater and gifted it to the city. Accepting the masterpiece on the students’ graduation day were Grass Valley Vice Mayor Jan Arbuckle and City Manager Tim Kiser.

That Carbon-footprint Shoe has been stepping out all around town. The 17-foot long shoe even won a second place in GeeVee’s Fourth of July parade. It serves as a reminder from the Citizens’ Climate Lobby that everyone has a carbon footprint when burning fossil fuels. “The shoe’s size represents the volume of carbon dioxide gas created from burning one gallon of gasoline, which is 171 cubic feet,” says Citizens’ Climate Lobby member Bob Branstrom. “You can reduce your carbon footprint by reducing how much gasoline you use.” What about the SUV that pulled the giant shoe in the parade? “That was a plug-in hybrid running on battery power,” explains Bob, “so no gasoline was burned…”

A 17-foot shoe helps the Citizens’ Climate Lobby remind people that everyone has a carbon footprint when burning fossil fuels such as gasoline.

Her Birthday Wish Was Publication in The Union. Concetta Greco had long been asking that when she turned 100, her picture be published in the newspaper. Her daughter bought a display ad last month to grant Concetta’s wish, and we’re doubling down in the Lowdown. Concetta grew up in southern Italy and survived World War II with her parents and five siblings; the children were sent to the hills for 18 months for their protection before the family was reunited when the war ended. Concetta was the life of the party at her birthday dinner at the North Star House. “She remembered every person’s name at the party,” says daughter Anna, who noted friends and family came from as far away as SoCal. “My mother has a strong faith and loves people, especially kids. She’s everybody’s grandma…”

Concetta Greco enjoyed a dinner party and a private mass. Another of her 100th birthday wishes was to have her photo published in The Union. Happy birthday, Concetta!

Father James McKnight offered a personal mass for Concetta at her home on her actual 100th birthday June 24, in which he noted Concetta has lived her life with the gift of faith and a sense of humor. Concetta doesn’t let arthritis slow her down and she lives independently in her NevCity home with a little weekly help from caregivers. She says the secret to a long life is to pray for the entire world, eat good food, and drink Italian wine…

Sierra Harvest Continues its Farm Tours through the end of September, and meeting grass-fed cows up close and personal is just one of the perks. Tours, designed to connect our community to local food sources, are offered every other Thursday at different farms (view schedule at http://www.sierraharvest.org/connect/farm-tours ). Sliding scale tickets range from $5 to $10, children tour free, and proceeds go directly to farm hosts. “These tours are the right place for you,” says Sierra Harvest Farm Institute Director Molly Nakahara, “if you’d like to glean great growing tips from farmers, learn which variety of raspberry does best in our area, ask a farmer how they are being impacted by drought, or even how to get started on your own farm…”

Visitors learn growing tips and much more from farming experts during Sierra Harvest Farm Tours such as this event last month at Mountain Bounty Farm.

Nevada County Pets in Need (NCPIN) provides food to the most vulnerable pets of local homeless, military, and low income families. Because storing and distributing pet food through its Pet Pantry has become too costly, the pantry will close Aug. 18. NCPIN will then provide pet food vouchers that can be spent at designated local stores. NCPIN will also partner with veterinary clinics to offer low-cost spay/neuter services and immunizations. Veterinary medical services may be added later…

Nevada County Pets in Need Dollar Thrift Store Assistant Manager Dee Hayward plays with thrift store mascots Sophie and Raymond in between serving customers.

There Are 281 Clients registered at NevCo Pets in Need with 436 dogs and 324 cats, and 168 of those clients receive pet food monthly (http://www.NevadaCountyPetsInNeed.org ). Helping fund that food is the Pets in Need Thrift Store at 434 Colfax Ave. “Our beautiful Dollar Thrift has become a staple in our community,” says NCPIN President Kelcie Leach. “It provides people with affordable clothing and much more, while at the same time financially supporting local families and their companion animals. We invite everyone to come by, say hello, and do some fun and friendly shopping..!”

At the Nevada County Pets in Need Dollar Thrift Store, almost everything costs one dollar. There are also many items that are priced less than one dollar, and anything over one dollar is clearly marked.

Nevada County Pets in Need Dollar Thrift Store volunteers Ed Olswang and Lisa Gorbet check inventory. Pets, such as 6-year-old Shanti, are welcome to accompany their shopping “parents.” Olswang greets everyone with, “Welcome to the world’s greatest thrift store!”

