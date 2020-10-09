Lorraine’s Lowdown: Paperback kayaker

Another Coffee Purveyor is headed to our humble hamlet. Dutch Bros. Coffee, a three-decades-old, Oregon-based company that is the largest privately held, drive-through coffee chain in the US, will open shop in the Fowler Center. The building that housed Ruby’s Fine Gifts is slated to be demolished and a new structure with drive-thru and walk-up windows will be constructed. GeeVee Community Development Director Tom Last says the date of a grand opening is unknown. “The city approved building permits last week to start work,” says Tom. “The rest depends on how long it takes to build, and the weather…”

The Existing Building Is Home to fond memories for long-time locals. It housed Ruby’s Fine Gifts, owned by Bill and Ruby Baumgart, a lovely couple who are still stalwarts of our community. The Christmas Open House at Ruby’s drew lines out the door for many decades as shoppers scooped up marvelous gifts and home accessories. It was a comfort zone for many, and the site at 12084 Nevada City Hwy may again provide comfort in a new way…

Not a Parking Ticket. The oversized object tucked under Gregory Shaffer’s windshield wiper was a paperback book. The anonymous act of kindness was no doubt inspired by two kayaks strapped atop Gregory’s car. When he returned from shopping at B&C Ace Home & Garden Center, Gregory was delighted to note the book’s title was “Paddling the California Coast Guide Book…”

A New Look for NevCo transit buses is in the offing, with colorful bus wraps created by local artists in partnership with the Nevada County Arts Council. It’s part of an effort to update the image of the county’s Gold Country Stage and LIFT. “There will be a new name and logo, new posters at bus stops, and new rider guides with routes that are easier to read,” says Transit Services Manager Robin Van Valkenburgh. The $59,000 rebranding plan, paid for with local transportation funds, was approved by NevCo Supervisors last year and details will be unveiled Tuesday…

Beautiful Downtown GeeVee Has a Name. The Grass Valley Downtown Association asked folks to decide among four options to name the portion of Mill Street that is closed to vehicular traffic: Downtown Plaza, Downtown Promenade, Grass Valley Town Square, and Pedestrian Mall Downtown. After the votes were tallied, Downtown Promenade sauntered to the finish line…

Tahoe Locals Are So Angry over inconsiderate visitors that many STOP signs around the lake have the word TOURISM graffitied beneath the word STOP…

You May Not Know Him, but some NevCo residents owe him their lives. Dan Landon is retiring after 30 years as Executive Director of the Nevada County Transportation Commission (http://www.nctc.ca.gov). During his tenure, Dan led the commission’s efforts to secure local, state and federal funding for projects that have increased transportation safety. Projects include the Brunswick Road/Loma Rica Drive intersection traffic signal and other improvements at the turnoff to the industrial complex, and the road widening and traffic signal on Hwy 49 at LaBarr Meadows, both completed in 2015. In eastern Nevada County, Dan worked on the Hwy 267 Truckee Bypass and widening the Hwy 89 “Mousehole.” Dan’s most significant triumph was shepherding through the Dorsey Drive Interchange, a $25 million overpass project completed in 2014 that significantly improved emergency access to and from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital…

Among the Best in the US. The NevCo Transportation Commission was nationally recognized for its interactive work program, the commission’s budget that describes regional transportation planning projects. The Federal Transit Administration called the NCTC’s project-tracking program “an excellent example of both framework and content.” Leaving all those laurels behind, Dan and his wife Gladys will move out of state when he retires in January. “The only thing with a pull strong enough to cause me to leave this place is the love of my grandchildren who for several years have begged ‘Grumpa and Oma’ to live near them,” says Dan. “For me, serving as Executive Director of the Nevada County Transportation Commission has truly been ‘living the dream…’”

Loyal Readers of Hollie Grimaldi-Flores’s Thursday columns in The Union likely read about her quick road trip to Oregon, during which Hollie and hubby took a side road and became stranded on a sand dune. They called a national roadside assistance company for help. The tow truck driver took one look at the SUV buried in sand up to its hubcaps and said, “Ma’am, we offer roadside assistance. Not off-road assistance…”

Fast and Efficient. NevCo health officials used last week’s flu shot drive-thru clinic in the Twin Cities Church parking lot to prep for large-scale immunizations, such as when a coronavirus vaccine becomes available. Staff administered nearly 600 flu shots in just three and a half hours. With multiple lanes open, health officials provided almost three vaccines every minute…

Thanks to the Diligence of the NevCo Office of Emergency Services and Environmental Health, it’s likely FEMA will provide financial assistance to eight local private property owners to help with cleanup in the wake of the Jones Fire. That’s good news as thousands of fire victims across California and the west vie for scarce FEMA resources…

Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy (1925-1968) offered this prescient observation during a 1962 speech: “Elections remind us not only of the rights but the responsibilities of citizenship in a democracy… We need the participation of all our citizens freely given, and commensurate with their resources, consciences, and talents…”

