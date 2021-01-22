Lorraine’s Lowdown: Now recording

With a Wave of Her Hand, a friend motioned to our table covered with takeout boxes. She’s a light eater, and never finishes a restaurant meal. “Even when we can dine in at restaurants again,” she said, “I’m going to ask that my lunch or dinner be served in a to-go container instead of on a plate. Think of the time I’ll save not having to wait for the server to deliver a box, and I’ll avoid the hassle of packing up leftovers. Plus, I’ll be the darling of restaurant dishwashers everywhere…”

Thank Hansen Bros. Enterprises for eliminating the bone-jarring experience of driving Idaho Maryland Road between Sutton Way and Brunswick Road. HBE crews grinded, re-graded and repaved the road in just three days. In a staff report, city officials said the road had declined for several years and desperately needed the $170,000 repair job: “This year… the deterioration accelerated dramatically, with numerous potholes, pavement failures and shoulder drop-offs requiring near weekly maintenance by Public Works personnel just to keep the roadway in a safe and passable state.” “Glad to help,” says HBE President Jeff Hansen…

When It Isn’t Hauling Five-ton disabled vehicles, the Gold Country Tow Service flatbed tow truck transports a dainty pink tricycle. The truck’s owner has the trike strapped down, but it still gets roughed up during the ride. “The first tricycle I hauled around belonged to my 4-year-old daughter,” he says. “That tricycle and a second one broke, and this is the third one.” Why does he haul the tiny trike around town? Simply to see people pointing and smiling…

The Husband-Wife Team of Mark Strate and Julia Amaral are passionate about the joy of music, which is why they spearhead efforts to provide recorders to school children in Southwestern Uganda. The couple has solicited donations and delivered dozens of recorders to several schools in Bwindi. Julia, who has visited many of the schools to deliver recorders in person, recently received photos and a sweet thank you message. “Sorry for delaying to reply it was because of lack of power so my phone was off,” wrote Victoria Primary School Owner Bahati Victor. “Victory School kids around the school play them (recorders). We thank the good Lord…”

Yubadocs Urgent Care Donated 4,000 surgical masks to the Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, which is disseminating the masks to local businesses. “I presented the opportunity to our board when we came up with our ‘Road to Recovery #PVCARES’ program of distributing masks to our businesses, along with a poster encouraging their use,” says outgoing chamber prez Mike Mastrodonato. “We ask the businesses to place them at the entry doors of their establishments. It has been very well received…”

Mike Stepped Down this month as Penn Valley chamber president. He says he’s humbled that Fourth District NevCo Supervisor Sue Hoek appointed him to serve as District Four Planning Commissioner. “Leading the Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce the past seven years has been the pleasure and honor of my life,” Mike says. “I look forward to moving on to serve our community and our county in this new capacity…”

Third District NevCo Supervisor Dan Miller was chosen by his peers to serve as Board Chair this year. Dan was also elected First Vice Chair of the Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC), which means he’ll become RCRC Chair next year. “I’ll continue to use my leadership positions to convince state leaders to recognize the unique nature of counties like ours,” says Dan, “and realize the ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach of lumping rural counties with urban areas doesn’t work…”

Amazon’s Revolving Door. It often falls to shipping companies such as UPS to transport Amazon packages, coming and going. “People order multiples of whatever they want,” says Dave Elliott, owner of GeeVee’s UPS Store, “and then they return one-third of them.” Dave’s store handled 200-300 returns each day in 2019, and averaged 500 to 800 returns per day in 2020. The UPS Store receives about $1 for each return. “It’s like winning a $1 million lottery,” quips Dave, “that pays $1 per year for one million years…”

Jumble Aficionado Kathy Fraga thanks The Union editors for continuing to print six days of Daily Jumbles. The Jumble is “That Scrambled Word Game” published near the end of the newspaper’s B-section. “The Union newspaper has gone above and beyond to cater to its readers,” says Kathy. “As you know, The Union is no longer publishing a Monday edition. Sweet editor includes the Monday Jumble in its Saturday edition, which we all really appreciate…”

“There Is Nothing Noble in being superior to your fellow man; true nobility is being superior to your former self.” – Ernest Hemingway (1899-1961), American novelist and journalist…

