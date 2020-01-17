Lorraine’s Lowdown: Not just a job

The Big Screen comes to GeeVee’s Veterans Memorial Building for a free showing of a movie to support Welcome Home Vets. “Oildale” will be shown at 5 p.m. today; doors open at 4 p.m. Mike Hauser with American Legion Post 130 says it’s an uplifting plot: “Vets come home to Bakersfield from conflicts in the Middle East, meet up with WWII vets with similar problems, the community gets involved, and music saves everyone…”

Tax Dollars at Work saving lives. There were 10 fatalities in 2019 in the western NevCo territory patrolled by the California Highway Patrol based in GeeVee, compared to 17 in 2018. Thanks to a CA Office of Traffic Safety grant, our local California Highway Patrol office was allotted 800 extra officer hours and conducted 167 Special Enforcement Units, issued 678 extra citations, 146 verbal warnings, 2 DUI arrests, 2 other arrests, impounded 10 vehicles for suspended driving, and rendered aid to 51 disabled motorists…

Local CHP Commander George Steffenson says, “The added 800 hours of officer time was crucial in reducing the number of fatalities. The Grass Valley CHP is committed to serving the public and keeping our roadways safe for everyone to enjoy…”

Marketing Genius: When did Boreal Ridge, which we affectionately called “Boreal Bump” back in the day, become known as Boreal Mountain Resort…?

Ali Avenue and the wrestling gym parking lot at Nevada Union is lookin’ good. Hansen Bros. is 95 percent finished reconstructing, adding new infrastructure, and paving the area — a project funded by voter-passed Measure B. Hansen Bros. President and GM Jeff Hansen says his crews have been working on the job since August. “We want to thank high school staff, parents and students for their patience.” Jeff, a 1992 NU graduate, can be proud of the work at his alma mater…

“Hansen Bros. has treated this more like an improvement project for our school than a job, taking time to do it right every step of the way,” says NU Principal Kelly Rhoden. “The time spent to fix the aging, 30-year-old underground work on this campus — gas and water lines, sewer, power, fire lines and internet — is unseen but so incredibly important for day-to-day operations and safety. The beautiful new roadways, parking lots and lighting are definitely more than just aesthetics. They improve the feel of our school community, specifically for students. When students are proud of their school, they take pride in being here…”

Ed and Bernadette Sylvester generously donated to the capital campaign to refurbish the emergency room at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, and hospital officials were so thankful they named the nurses’ station after Ed and Bernadette’s three daughters: the Sylvester Sisters Station. The girls (two of whom are registered nurses) received a VIP tour from Brian Evans, hospital CEO and Prez. “When we left the ER visit, my youngest daughter, who is an attorney, heaved a big sigh of relief,” says Ed. “I asked her why and she said, ‘I’m thankful I saw no blood. I don’t do blood well…’”

Pay Less to Play at this year’s 29th Annual Grass Valley Rotary Club Casino Night. Ticket prices have been reduced from $25 to $10 for the Feb. 1 event (http://www.GVRotary.org). This year’s theme is the Roaring ’20s: “A Night at the Speakeasy.” This festive fundraiser benefits youth, other service organizations, and the less fortunate. The Grass Valley Rotary Club has served western NevCo for nearly 95 years…

Signs that Our Local economies continue to thrive: the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce welcomes Suzanne Ballou and Ballou Company Real Estate, Susanne Bock and Chiropractic Solutions, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 130, Ean Price Murphy and Moxie Bookkeeping, and Lior Rahmanian’s One 11 Kitchen & Bar…

Recent New Additions to the NevCity Chamber include Leather & Steel Barber Shop, Hair Salon and Shave Bar; Golden Bee Holistic Center, empowering customers on their journey to health and healing; Auburn Valley Golf & Event Center, where you can host your wedding in the morning and play golf in the afternoon; Sarah’s Earthly Treasures, featuring U.S. hand-made or Fair Trade certified items; Gaia Soap Supply and its eco-friendly soaps, cleaners and body care products; and Boho Bakery, which employs one of the top pastry chefs in the country…

Among Readers expressing enthusiasm for 2020 in response to last week’s query was local Realtor Darlene “Dee” Mariani. “I am feeling lucky!” says Dee. “I was born on the 20th, so this is double good luck, and in the Chinese Zodiac, this is the year of the rat. My sign, being the most industrious, resourceful, and positive…”

Success Can Look simple when you’re starting out. As golfer Rayond Floyd said after his 1976 Masters Championship, “The game was easy for me as a kid. I had to play a while to find out how hard it is…”

You’ll find it’s quite easy to send your happy news to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.