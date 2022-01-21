Lorraine’s Lowdown: No reason to get crabby

A Swashbuckling Group of Intrepid Crabbers — including David Dokimos, Ben Aguilar, and Daniel Swartzendruber — headed to Santa Cruz last weekend for a husbands-only outing. But before they could get a single crab pot in the water, tsunami waves rolled in from the volcano explosion in Tonga. The harbor master told everyone to stay ashore, so the troop headed to a popular Santa Cruz watering hole. The first item at the top of the menu was The Tsunami cocktail, so of course the boyz were compelled to dip their toes in the libations waters…

When they were thwarted by tsunami waves and couldn’t go crabbing, from left, David Dokimos, Ben Aguilar, and Daniel Swartzendruber instead enjoyed a libation aptly named “The Tsunami.”

NevCo Board of Supervisors Chair Sue Hoek tells me she will run in the June 7 primary election for a second term. Sue cites a long list of first-term accomplishments, such as her leadership in obtaining community resiliency grants for seven organizations in District 4, grant funding for defensible space assistance, and reopening Bridgeport Covered Bridge. She has served almost every agency that has the words “conservation” or “agriculture” in its mission, including when she was elected the first female president of the NevCo chapter of Future Farmers of America while in high school. “Being an FFA member, and later a leader and mentor, kindled my passion for community service…”

Fourth District Supervisor and Board of Supervisors Chair Sue Hoek, a fifth generation Nevada County resident who operates the ranch that has been in her family for generations, will run for reelection.

Where There’s a Grill, There’s a Way. The Willo Steakhouse served dinner to 100 exhausted utility workers during the height of the storm three weeks ago. The restaurant had no power, but it prepared all those meals with its huge indoor grill and a generator. The restaurant was closed for the New Year’s Day holiday, but it hobbled together enough staff — including owners Mike Byrne and Nancy Wilson — to treat the hard-working crews to well deserved hot meals. “They were working long days in challenging conditions to restore power to our county,” says Mike, “and it was our honor to serve them…”

In the Saga of the Traveling Gamewell Call Box, this is the last and most joyful chapter. Lotsa local connections here: Retired Chief Jim Marquis donated a vintage alarm call box to the GeeVee Volunteer Firefighters Association to be raffled off, with proceeds dedicated to restore a 1926 Seagrave Fire Engine. Family members of Alex Worthington, a firefighter who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty at age 51, purchased dozens of tickets because their father was transported to his final resting place in 1977 by a local Seagrave Fire Engine. The winner of the call box raffle, former Stucki Jewelers owner Bob Swarthout, was motivated by generosity and history to donate the prize to the Worthington family…

Les Worthington and Brooke (Worthington) Blake thank Bob Swarthout for giving the Worthington family a vintage Gamewell Call Box.

“Our Family Was So Touched by Bob’s generosity,” says Brooke (Worthington) Blake, who lives in NevCo. Brooke and her brother Les accepted the gift in person and on behalf of their other brother Chris, who lives in Missouri. “Other than this call box, the American flag draped over dad’s coffin the day he was laid to rest at St. Patrick’s cemetery is the only other visual reminder we have of dad’s service with the fire department. We will cherish this call box forever…”

Alex Worthington’s name is inscribed on a plague in downtown Grass Valley honoring firefighters who died in the line of duty. Worthington was 51 when he died, although the plaque erroneously lists his age as 53.

The Lack of Big Macs Continues, but the end is near. McDonald’s in Burger Basin is in the final throes of an impressive renovation that will include a new façade, kitchen, dining area, and play place for the kiddies. Hala Ibrahim, project lead architect with Bay Area-based PMDesign Group Inc., says “Finishing touches such as those on the fire suppression system are underway. The updated completion date is February 16…”

Kudos to Budget Blinds Owners Buckley and Laura Armacher for donating and installing window treatments in the adaptive home for Navy Petty Officer First Class Ryan Sykes. It’s been reported that Freschi Construction built both homes given by Homes for Our Troops to severely injured post-9/11 veterans in NevCo — Go Team Freschi! The assist from Budget Blinds also deserves acknowledgment because the local company provided the window treatments in the first house in 2020 as well as the one given to Ryan last week. There is also a personal connection. “We want to thank Ryan for his service to our country and his sacrifice,” says Buckley. “We have a soft spot for Navy veterans because our oldest son was a Navy corpsman and completed three tours in the Middle East…”

Buckley Armacher, co-owner of Budget Blinds, donated and installed window treatments at the latest home donated to a veteran by Homes for Our Troops.

That’s Italian! Of course the GeeVee restaurant, Ristorante Alloro Cucina Italiana, serves Italian cheesecake instead of New York/American cheesecake desserts. The main difference is ricotta cheese instead of cream cheese, which makes the Italian variety less fattening but just as delicious. “Ours is a generations-old family recipe,” says chef and baker Enrique Torres, who has owned Alloro with his brother Victor since 2017 (AlloroRistoranteGrassValley.com ). “I’m so pleased when our guests rave about our cheesecake. There is also less sugar in a traditional Italian cheesecake than the American version…”

True to their family heritage, Ristorante Alloro Cucina Italiana owners Enrique, left, and Victor Torres serve Italian cheesecake made with ricotta cheese.

“Marriage Is the Only War in which you sleep with the enemy.” — Francois de La Rochefoucauld (1613-1680), French moralist and author…

No sleeping on the job! Send your news to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com