Lorraine’s Lowdown: Metric, standard and cow length

A Friend Just Returned from a trip to Colorado, where she saw a whimsical sign reminding people to maintain a six-foot social distance. The sign shows two people with the profile of a bovine between them. The text reads, “Keep one cow apart.” Another consideration is at which end of the cow to stand…

Readers Expressed Appreciation for Donna Imsand, who has painted a deer statue in Cedar Ridge with different deer décor for 15 years (See May 1, Lorraine’s Lowdown). Says Paul Schwartz, “Watching Donna’s inspirational artwork repainting the deer at holidays, seasons, and important social moments has brought me and my family joy for many years.” Neighbor Rosalie Adduci adds, “Any ideas how we may go about recommending Donna for a community award?” Consider it done! The first “Lowdown Uplift Award” is hereby presented to Donna, and an appropriate honor shall soon be delivered. I’ll let you know if she likes it…

May We Start a Tradition? Please send me your nominations for a “Lowdown Uplift Award.” I’d love to honor with a sweet treat or other personal gift, plus recognition in this column, someone you believe has contributed to the happiness and well-being of our idyllic corner of the world…

Some Folks in Washington are worried about their Li’l Town and havoc irresponsible visitors may wreak this holiday weekend. A speeding motorist killed one of the town pets, “Miner the Dog,” this past week in a hit-and-run. The remains of several illegal campfires — some on private land, others in dry grasses — have been discovered. One had smoldering embers. “We have had such a big influx of outsiders, speeding through town, leaving fires, parking anywhere,” says Li’l Town volunteer fire captain Katy Potter. “It’s been horrible!” Katy printed and posted signs asking motorists to slow down and show a little respect…

Who Are These inane individuals invading Washington and the high country with reckless abandon? Are they people who don’t realize their head can be used for more than a hat rack? Citiots fleeing from the virus that pervades their urban jungles…?

Throughout Our State, fires are not permitted anywhere except in the campfire rings of developed campgrounds. Says Tahoe National Forest Public Affairs Officer Joe Flannery, “Our forest, with its beauty and wildlife, may be precious to people now more than ever, and the last thing we need is for some careless person to ignore fire restrictions and ignite a catastrophic wildfire…”

Just Three More. It’s closed this holiday weekend, but NevCo’s Temporary Food Facility (TFF) Carhop resumes 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the final three Sat-Sun weekends this month at the Rood Center. Temporary Food Facility vendors serve their tasty best to customers who roll through — up to 160 vehicles each weekend — buying delectables without ever leaving their cars. Main meals are $10 to $15, and fixin’s are also available. NevCo Environmental Health Director Amy Irani came up with the idea (EnviroHealth regulates these types of biz). “Temporary Food Facility or ‘TFF’ owner-operators would normally be very active this time of year with the fair and other community events,” says Amy. “Without that main source of income, we thought this would help support our struggling businesses…”

All Five NevCo Supervisors have volunteered at the carhop since it began May 30, though none donned roller skates…

To Pass the Time, how about a book, CD, or DVD from NevCo libraries? Yes, they just reopened, in a limited way. No, you can’t go inside and browse the shelves or use computers. But you can search online at http://www.MyNevadaCounty.com/Library. Call your local branch or go online to reserve what you want and schedule your pickup, then show up for your curbside checkout. Returned items are quarantined for 72 hours before they are checked in and ready for others to use…

Some Popular Library Programs and courses are available via Zoom or online, including a virtual Summer Learning Program and storytime. Let the library help you keep the kiddies entertained…

“Duck Syndrome” is a term coined by stressed-out college students trying to appear calm and cool. Think of a duck gracefully gliding along in a pond, looking serene and calm. But under the water, the duck is paddling frantically to stay afloat and keep its head above water. Sometimes life can resemble a pond that presents a struggle, so let’s be kind to each other. You never know who might have Duck Syndrome and be in a vicious street fight with their universe…

Author of “The Happiness Project,” Gretchen Rubin, reminds us, “The days are long, but the years are short…”

Take a short minute and send your happy news to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.