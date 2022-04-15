Lorraine’s Lowdown: Making the call

Three New Emergency Satellite Call Boxes have been installed in the South Yuba River Canyon at Maybert Road, Highway 49, and Edwards river crossings, adding to the emergency communications network initiated with the call box installed at Purdon Crossing in 2018. The Edwards Crossing call box was already used to quickly summon aid for an injured hiker earlier this month. The boxes, powered by solar panels, connect callers to 9-1-1 and help expedite firefighters, paramedics, and other emergency responders. That can be life-saving in the river canyon where cell phone service is virtually nonexistent, especially when the river is packed with 1,500 visitors on hot summer days. The three new satellite call boxes cost $30,000 and were funded by PG&E settlement money from the 2017 Lobo Fire…

So Who Would Sabotage Them? “The call boxes are an asset, but they obviously can’t work if they are vandalized,” says NevCo Office of Emergency Services Program Manager Paul Cummings. “Sometimes it’s theft of equipment like the solar panels, and sometimes it’s just brute force destruction of the call box. The call boxes save lives in emergencies, and our community needs to respect and protect them.” Paul urges anyone who sees someone tampering with a call box to call the Sheriff’s Office at 530-265-1471…

Free Tomato Plants. Steve and Susie Walker are once again delivering one cherry and one large tomato plant to anyone who calls Steve at 510-910-0457. The couple buys the plants from the Nevada Union High School FFA club. “We like delivering them because we get to spend a little time chatting with people we have not seen in a while,” says Susie. “Some are so grateful, you’d think we are giving them a winning lottery ticket!” Steve and Susie are Realtors who recently won a RE/MAX Star Service Award, in part because they host an annual golf tournament at Lake of the Pines that benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation and local children with critical illnesses. This year’s tournament is scheduled June 26…

“The Best Part about Being an Officer is knowing I helped people,” says retiring CHP officer Mike Steele, who held a variety of positions with the CHP since graduating from the academy in 2005. He joined the CHP force in GeeVee in 2010, and was promoted to Public Information Officer in 2018. “I met most people on the worst days of their lives. Some the last day of their lives,” Mike says. “Some I saved medically, some I couldn’t save, some I made their day worse, and some I made their day better by fixing their car, transporting to a safe location, et cetera.” One such incident involved a young woman who crashed her car near Camptonville. “She was distraught she was going to miss her job interview at a winery in Nevada City,” recalls Mike. “I called the winery and asked if I got her there late, could she still interview? The owner said yes, and when we got there, she nailed the interview and got the job…”

Lorraine Jewett

The 17th Annual Health/Safety & Fire Preparedness Carnival is scheduled 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7 at the Rood Government Center, where families can meet and learn about local first responders. “Smokey Bear, McGruff, and other safety mascots will pose for photos with kids, and there will be a bounce house, bicycle rodeo, giant slide, and barbecue lunch,” says organizer Al Schafer. “Winners of ‘Children’s Bingo’ will receive new bicycles. Our goal is to make children and parents feel comfortable when and if emergency services are required.” Children’s Identification Portfolios will be prepared for each family’s use in an emergency. It’s all free, and the event is sponsored by Gold Country Kiwanis…

An array of impressive first responder equipment will be on display at the 17th Annual Health/Safety & Fire Preparedness Carnival May 7 at the Eric Rood Administrative Center.

Delve Deep into NevCo History with the 2022 edition of “Exploring Nevada County.” The eBook features more than 200 NevCo historical landmarks and photos, each linked to a Google map. It also contains hypertext links to Wikipedia, newspaper articles, and other sources offering more detailed information on the historical significance of each landmark. Proceeds from eBook sales, $7.99 at Apple Books and Amazon, support the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission. The book was originally compiled by local historian David Comstock and then updated by Landmarks Commission Chair Bernard Zimmerman…

Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission Chair Bernie Zimmerman updated this eBook about local historical landmarks.

Renown Local Artist Mim Meakin displays her work in a special show at the Sutton Way Flour Garden through May 24. “The show I had there last year was of local historical scenes,” says Mim. “This show I call ‘Spring Forth’ and it contains watercolor flowers.” Paintings sold will be replaced by others from Mim’s collection. She’s been painting for 77 years, so there is no shortage of artwork for Mim to display…

Local artist Mim Meakin, who has been painting for 77 years

How About Art on Easter Sunday? GeeVee artist and gallery curator Joshua Nathan will host a free event he’s calling a “community art bazaar” 4 to 9 p.m. tomorrow. There will be more than 15 local craft vendors, a food truck from Mountain Lotus Provisions, live music, dancers, and you can watch a dozen painters as they create their works of art at Joshua’s 12527 Loma Rica Drive gallery. “The last event we threw was such a positive experience,” says Joshua. “We are looking to support local artists and create a container that allows our community to connect with each other and have fun…”

Grass Valley artist Joshua Nathan will host a free community art bazaar 4 to 9 p.m. Easter Sunday at his Loma Rica Warehouse District gallery at 12527 Loma Rica Drive.

The Numbers: The Grass Valley Sportsmen’s Club — the oldest sportsmen’s club west of the Mississippi, not to be confused with other local sportsmen’s clubs — will have Lions Lake stocked and ready for the Kids Trout Derby April 23. (Call Kevin Morgan 530-265-8397, 5 to 9 p.m. for more info.) The club has purchased 500 pounds of 1 1/2-pound catchable trout from Mt. Lassen Trout Farm, and the CA Department of Fish & Wildlife has donated another 800 pounds of similar catchables from the American River Hatchery. The Union’s Home & Garden Show is also at the fairgrounds that weekend; have your kids show their fishing poles when entering the NevCo Fairgrounds so parking staff know your family is there for the free fishing and prizes…

“Expecting the World to Treat You Fairly because you are a good person is a little like expecting the bull not to attack you because you are a vegetarian.” – Dennis Wholey (1939- ), American television host, producer, and author…

