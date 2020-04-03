Lorraine’s Lowdown: Make a song request for the virtual tour

When It Comes to Lifequakes — harsh events that forever alter life as we know it — this pandemic sure fits the definition…

Congrats to Alicia Burget, NevCo undersheriff, honored as one of this year’s “Women of Persistence” by the League of California Cities Women’s Caucus. Alicia has served and protected our community during 22 years in law enforcement. She was nominated by Jan Arbuckle, GeeVee City Council member and past president of the League of CA Cities. “Alicia faced poverty and a series of hardships as a youth. Then she overcame countless obstacles early in her career,” Jan says. “Now Alicia is an outstanding mentor and role model for others…”

The California Restaurant Association reports the state’s shutdown of non-essential businesses has resulted in “near decimation of our state’s restaurant industry” and warns that up to one-third of restaurants may close permanently. Undaunted, most local dine-in restaurants quickly converted to deliveries and to-go orders, and many are now offering larger, family-sized menu items. Some restaurateurs cut prices so customers can leave bigger tips for employee relief funds…

The Next Restaurant Revolution will see them selling meal kits, groceries, and supplies. For example, Roost @ Grass Valley Brewery just started offering a phone-in grocery ordering service with curbside pick-up or delivery. Indeed, innovation is a recipe for survival…

Another Evolution: Grocery stores are implementing special shopping hours reserved for first responders…

Mary Anne Davis is Hospice of the Foothills marketing/events manager by day, author by night. Her book, “Nevada County Wine,” will be published this month (available at the Book Seller, plus Amazon, Target, Barnes & Noble, and more). Mary Anne previously helped produce documentary history films for The Union and owned Sierra Gold Wine Tours. “I worked a lot of evenings and weekends and took a lot of my own photographs to create a book about our wine industry and the history that surrounds it,” says Mary Anne. “The local wine industry began during the Gold Rush, and to find out more, you have to read my book…”

When It Was Voluntary, the majority of locals obeyed state and federal stay-at-home recommendations. That’s according to GeeVee Police Chief Alex Gammelgard, who says self-compliance transitioned from good to “tremendous” after the governor’s mandatory order. With many businesses closed, GVPD conducts extra patrols and encourages businesses to provide status/contact info on a special form at http://www.gvpd.net…

The Chief has assigned Officer LaFerriere, known to many as “Officer Zack,” the task of engaging and educating businesses. “We recognize the incredible dilemma business owners find themselves facing,” says Alex, “and we are appreciative of those who are making the socially conscious decision to protect Nevada County in this unprecedented time. We are hopeful for the future..!”

GeeVee City Manager Tim Kiser applauds both the work of the police department and cooperation of local businesses. “We’ve seen businesses in other areas resist the state’s shutdown orders,” says Tim, “and we are grateful the actions of our local retailers and restaurants allow our police to use education versus enforcement…”

Chris White received a life-saving liver during transplant surgery last month. Chris had been on the liver transplant waiting list since June 2016. After he returns home to GeeVee, Chris hopes to continue his volunteer work with Center for the Arts and Sammie’s Friends, plus singing with Music in the Mountains. The 50-year-old spent time recovering in San Francisco. “I have been doing quite well,” says Chris. “San Francisco is not my favorite city but it sure is quiet and uncrowded due to the coronavirus…”

Music to the Rescue. While sheltering at home, local balladeer Chris Crockett is filling time fulfilling internet requests to record performances of fans’ favorite songs. “I received more than 30 requests in the first 24 hours, and more than 5,000 hits on the songs I’ve posted so far,” says Chris, who was The Union’s 2019 “Best of” Local Performing Artist. “I’m calling the project ‘The Chris Crockett All Request Internet Isolation Tour 2020.’ I’m still receiving requests via my Facebook page, including requests from Australia and the UK.” A listener suggested Chris set up a virtual tip jar, which is also on his FB page…

From Author and Humorist Erma Bombeck (1927-1996): “Worry is like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do but never gets you anywhere.”

