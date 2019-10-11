Lorraine’s Lowdown: Love transcends borders

And With the Flip of a Switch, we went from country living to living in a third world country…

During the First Morning of PG&E’s public safety power shutoff, Safeway in the Brunswick Basin was a hot spot. The store sold 14 pallets of ice before running out of the frozen gold at 1 p.m.…

The Line at Safeway’s Starbucks stretched from the counter, around the back, and past the deli: more than 35 people. Even with the baristas working at a feverish pace, the wait was close to 40 minutes. Ditto for Thursday morning…

Raley’s was the other local store with the forethought to deploy a back-up generator. Its coffee line stretched on and on until a brilliant store employee came up with the idea to open a coffee cart for coffee only. Coffee plus cream or sugar? Gotcha covered right here. Want a specialty coffee? The line is over there…

Getting Used to Stop Signs instead of traffic signals required the Three P’s: Patience, patience, patience…

Off Hwy 174 on You Bet Road just before the bridge, a renaissance woman placed a bin at the end of her road and solicited donations of food that spoiled during the power outage. Samantha Lane gathered the rotten fodder for her 10 grateful piglets. “During the last outage,” recalls Samantha, “we got about three freezers full of food…”

Eight People who live in Greece and Germany have new opportunities because Michael Christopher Black chose to be an organ donor and his parents courageously honored his wish. Before he lost his life in a car accident during a visit to the Greek island of Tinos, 30-year-old Michael was perhaps the most cheerful dishwasher in several NevCo establishments as well as a talented photographer. Among his gifts: Michael’s heart is now beating again in a 29-year-old man. A 54-year-old woman and a 45-year-old woman, who had been on dialysis for 13 and three years, respectively, were transplanted with Michael’s two kidneys. His liver was transplanted to a 62-year-old man…

The President of the Greek National Transplantation Organization described Michael’s selflessness: “Human solidarity and love for fellow human beings transcends borders…” Family friend Pamela Biery adds, “I feel very fortunate to have seen Michael just before his recent journey to Greece to wish him well and ask for a safe return. Regrettably, not all wishes come true.” A GoFundMe account has been established in Michael’s mother’s name, Sally Black…

I Needed Help from Sheryl Bartolucci to decipher her personalized license plate: PZNQYIT. Sheryl tells me she wanted to move from The City to her “Penn Valley ranch, nature, my Morgan horses, while giving back with nonprofit volunteerism. That was my Peace And Quiet…” It was a little easier to figure out that GLDNERA refers to Golden Era, the NevCity lounge serving cocktails reminiscent of the “golden era” of hand-crafted libations…

Mt. St. Mary Academy just celebrated its 160th year of academic excellence. Mt. St. Mary was founded as a school 34 years before Grass Valley became a city! The school and those who love it celebrated with a mass officiated by Bishop Jaime Soto, a proclamation from Congressman Doug LaMalfa, a moving speech by GeeVee Vice Mayor Ben Aguilar, and prayers for the school’s continued success…

When Father Thomas J. Dalton started Mt. St. Mary Academy in 1859, there were only five children. As mining flourished and the community grew, so did the school. In 1862, when the Sisters of Mercy of San Francisco arrived here in response to Father Dalton’s request for help, the Sisters were pleased to find 120 students. “The school has evolved over the years, but the vision that Father Dalton and the Sisters of Mercy had for the children in this community remains much the same,” says third grade teacher Dina Rubino. “Each one of us feels blessed to stand on the shoulders of the angels that came before us…”

We Are Blessed to have many pet-friendly establishments, including restaurants with outdoor patios. When will we see dog meals or treats on menus…?

BoxPower, the GeeVee-based company that creates portable energy systems for remote power and emergency use such as the aftermath of hurricanes, has a new product. BoxPower’s new battery-storage, residential-sized solar model is called MiniBox (http://www.BoxPower.io). It’s a plug-and-play panel package that includes solar panels, inverter, and battery mounted on a mobile racking system that can be moved or towed anywhere and installed in a few hours. Upfront cost is $20- or $40-thousand depending on size and other specs, but there are payment options starting at $119 per month. BoxPower Founder and CEO Angelo Campus says, “The release of BoxPower’s MiniBox among the frequent and recent PG&E public safety power shutoffs has been an unexpected education on the importance of reliable and backup power in the new world in which we live…”

From Psychologist Dr. Henry Link (1889-1952): “We generate fears while we sit. We overcome them by action…”

Take action and send your positive news to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.