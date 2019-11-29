Lorraine’s Lowdown: Love, caring community, turkey and snow!

Love, Caring Community, Turkey and Snow! Who could have asked for more … ?

Huggable Bill Drown — Man about Town, Law Enforcement & Fire Protection Council Founder, Fire Safe Council Board Member — is also a turkey. Bill is a turkey at the annual MEB 2 Turkey Trot that raises two things: funds for Anew Day and awareness about suicide. Bill was named Official Hugger at the Turkey Trot by founder Michael Bratton, who tests and certifies Bill’s hugs before every Thanksgiving Day run/walk. When Bill first assumed the role of the Hugging Turkey, Bill welcomed five participants with hugs. Now, five years later, Bill is asked for more than 500 hugs at each event …

The Nevada City Classic Café was the scene of delectable dishes, live music by Beaucoup Chapeaux, impromptu dancing, and the local uncorking of this year’s Beaujolais Nouveau. More than 40 people packed the cute café owned by Genevieve Crouzet (could her French accent get any sexier?) and Kirk Valentine, who were the perfect hosts. “It’s all the energy,” said Kirk at the inaugural event. “It’s like a little bistro in Paris …”

Life Imitates Art according to a friend who says PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs create a landscape resembling Mad Max, WAAAAY Beyond Thunderdome. She points to people with punked-out hair and studded leather clothing fighting over gasoline and water. Upon reflection, yep, that’s the basic plot of the post-apocalyptic film classic and what PG&E wants us to consider the “New Normal”…

DeLight Is Good, we can all agree …

Fall Colors are not simply beautiful, they are an attraction for tourists and locals alike. The NevCity Chamber of Commerce hosted a Fall Color Walking Tour for more than 50 people. Arborist Zeno Acton of Acton Aboriculture led the tour, which raised $200 in donations for new trees to be planted in April for Arbor Day 2020. “Many wonderful heritage trees in Nevada City have been donated to public spaces,” says tour organizer Pamela Biery. “We hope to continue this tradition by planting several exceptional specimen trees next spring …”

“I’m Obsessed with the Fair!” says Kristin Slade, who helped plant marigolds while a small child attending Tall Pines Nursery School at the fairgrounds. It’s obviously a Mutual Admiration Society because the Fair loves Kristin for submitting next year’s winning fair theme from among more than 200 entries. Kristin, who considers herself the Unofficial Official Mayor of the NevCo Fair, says she knew marigolds had to be included in the theme, as well as miners. “Finally, any local would be hard-pressed to say they don’t make amazing memories at the fair,” says Kristin. “So the theme had to be ‘Marigolds, Miners and Memories.’” Fair SuperFan Kristin adds, “It’s my Holy Week …”

Here’s How a Power Couple works the room. Keith Thomassen is a former nuclear physicist whose Avionics West company now serves up GPS manuals and training for pilots. Eyes glazed over in admiration and bewilderment as Keith explained what he did/does. Lovely wife Chris chimed in: “Ask me what I do?!” When asked, she quipped, “Everything Keith doesn’t want to do …”

Santa Paws will be holding court at Sammie’s Friends Animal Shelter Dec. 7, so dress your fur baby in an ugly sweater or holiday best for their official holiday memory photo with the Man in Red. Donation: $10 (SammiesFriends.org). From today through Dec. 7 (closed Sundays), Sammie’s Friends offers discounted adoptions for cats and dogs – they’re neutered and have had vaccinations. Shelter Director Lorie Hennessey says, “Come meet our fabulous furry friends looking for their FURever home for the holidays …”

With an Attitude Like This, few would marry. A husband recently told me that there are three rings in a long-term relationship. I know he was joking, inasmuch as he said this in front of his wife of 58 years: “First comes the engagement ring, then the wedding ring, and finally the suffer-ring …”

It Was My Honor to speak at the Nevada City 49er Rotary Breakfast Club, and I send my sincere thanks to its 75 members and President Jody Osceola. The club raises money to fight illnesses such as polio, respond to natural disasters, and support local parks. A recent festive fundraiser was Wine & Swine, in which the club bought a 4-H member’s pig at the Fair Junior Livestock Auction and then re-auctioned to its members parts they wanted in their freezers. Fun, food, and funds all in one …

A Final Thought for this week. Only the person putting one foot in front of the other knows if they are following the “Talk without Walk” or “Stride of Pride …”

I’d be downright proud to hear from you. Please send your happy news to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.