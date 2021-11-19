Lorraine’s Lowdown: Lions’ pride in the community

Western NevCo First Responders are enjoying a special delivery lunch today. Six local Lions Clubs are honoring law enforcement officers and firefighters who saved our town from destruction in the River and Bennett fires. Each agency will receive a beautifully engraved plaque acknowledging their service, designed by Lion Tom Parilo. Lion Donna Prince is leading the charge to prepare 240 lunches of pasta (the same recipe served at the Lions’ annual crab feed!), french bread, salad and cookies. Grass Valley Host Lions brainstormed the idea, which is being funded by a $3,000 grant from the CA Lions Foundation…

Donna Was Elected Lions District 4-C5 Governor, a well-deserved honor after 30 years of membership. She is committed to visiting all 50 clubs in the district’s six counties before her reign ends in June 2022. Donna’s parents were Lions, as are her daughter and granddaughter. “My goal is to increase awareness of what Lions contribute to their communities,” Donna says, “so we can grow our clubs and help even more people…”

Donna Prince, right, currently serves as the 2021-22 Lions District 4-C5 governor. Prince, her granddaughter Emily Craven, left, and Prince’s daughter Nikkie Craven, are all members of the Higgins Lion Club. Prince’s parents were also Lions members.

Submitted to The Union

The Union Associate Publisher Julia Stidham received a coveted national honor when she was recognized by Editor & Publisher magazine as one of the nation’s “15 Over 50” journalism stars. The mag featured 15 editors/publishers who are “firmly committed to journalistic excellence.” Julia, a 1988 NU grad who decidedly does not look 39-years-old let alone 50, first became interested in journalism when she took a student newspaper class in seventh grade. She’s worked at The Union since 1999. Julia told Editor & Publisher her mission is to deliver data-driven, locally focused news stories from trusted, factual sources. “My team here at The Union wrote and submitted an entry on my behalf, and to all our surprise, E&P chose me as one of the award recipients,” says Julia. “A big thank you to my team at The Union, especially (special sections editor) Valerie Costa…”

The Union’s Associate Publisher Julia Stidham received a national honor from Editor & Publisher magazine. Stidham, who has worked at The Union since 1999, carves out time to spend with her family such as this quick trip to North Star Village.

Submitted to The Union

NevCo Sheriff Shannan Moon congratulated eight participants on their graduation from the inaugural Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Community Academy last week. The students received an in-depth, up-close look at how the NCSO functions, including its challenges and successes. During the 10-week academy, participants learned about the duties of the sheriff, which include serving as the county’s top law enforcement officer as well as coroner and public administrator. Students also took a virtual tour of the jail and met K9 Deputy Ranger. “It is important to me to share the great work our staff is doing, and the Community Academy was the perfect way to bring interested citizens behind the scenes,” says Shannan. The academy is free, and the next session is scheduled mid-2022. Info will be posted later on the NCSO website…

Eight student-participants of the inaugural 10-week Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Community Academy graduated last week. They learned how the Sheriff’s Office functions, including the duties of the sheriff/coroner/public administrator.

Submitted to The Union

Two Dates that normally would generate interest seemed to pass by without notice. The Burn Ban in unincorporated NevCo was lifted Oct. 25 (BurnPermit.Fire.ca.gov ) and the requirement to enter an area code, even if phoning locally, began Oct. 24 (fcc.gov/Consumers/Guides/Ten-Digit-Dialing )…

State Assemblywoman Megan Dahle, despite her busy schedule, spent nearly an hour at Dokimos’ Pharmacy Monday when she honored David and Kelly Dokimos and daughter Jacque Paye as 1st District Business of the Year for delivering more than 16,000 COVID-19 vaccinations. But where is the official plaque? Seems a staffer forgot to load it into the van. Megan didn’t miss a beat. She smiled and said, “I’ll get to formally present the award when I come back to town for Victorian Christmas…”

From left, Nevada County Board of Supervisors Chair Dan Miller, chief pharmacist Jacque Paye, Kelly Dokimos, 1st District Assemblywoman Megan Dahle, and David Dokimos celebrate as Dokimos’ Pharmacy was named Business of the Year.

Lorraine Jewett

Help Those Who Help Save Lives. The Wildland Firefighter Foundation is a nonprofit that assists injured wildland firefighters and their families, and provides support when a firefighter dies in the line of duty. The Golden Era Cocktail Bar & Lounge in NevCity will host a benefit for the foundation 5 to 9 p.m. Monday. Each $25 tax-deductible ticket includes two complimentary cocktails, charcuterie from the Ham Stand, small plates from Chef Antonio, and fun raffle items such as a chocolate cornucopia donated by Lazy Dog Confections. The indoor/outdoor annual event is sponsored by NevCo firefighters’ union Local 3800 (buy tix or make donations at Local3800.com or GoldenEraLounge.com ). Local 3800 member Pat Sullivan says, “There is a critical need to help fund this grassroots foundation that supports wildland firefighters locally and across the nation…”

In exchange for hosting Monday night’s Wildland Firefighter Foundation fundraiser, fun and feisty Golden Era owner Cindy Giardina got to pose in – but not drive, unless urban legends are true – a local fire engine.

Submitted to The Union

At Least There Are Doughnuts. The Michael Edward Bratton II Turkey Trot again had to be COVID-canceled this year, sad news for the up to 4,000 runners who traditionally start their Thanksgiving Morning at the Turkey Trot. Instead, this year’s informal gathering will take place at 8 a.m. at the upper NU parking lot near the Baggett Theater. “We’ll be gathering safely outdoors and enjoying coffee, doughnuts, and camaraderie,” says Turkey Trot Founder Mike Bratton. “We’ll be giving away T-shirts from past Turkey Trots, and sharing an uplifting message of hope…”

Road Construction on Highway 20 between the two ’Villes of Smarts and Marys is wrapping up, good news for drivers caught in long traffic control delays. “Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control with flaggers and a pilot vehicle through early- to mid-December for various highway work,” says Gilbert Mohtes-Chan, Caltrans public info officer for District 3, which includes Hwy 20 between Marysville and the Yuba-Nevada County line (FixYuba20.com ). “The Timbuctoo roadway and bridge project near Smartsville was completed this summer. The second project is in the Browns Valley area. Major roadway improvements, including new alignment and construction of the new bridge, are completed. Due to cooler weather, the contractor will wait until spring to perform final paving work. Traffic control will resume in the spring…”

“My Pessimism Extends to the point of even suspecting the sincerity of other pessimists.” – Jean Rostand (1894-1977), French biologist, philosopher, and science writer…

Channel your inner optimist and send your happy news to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com

*RUN WITHOUT CROPPING* Grass Valley Volunteer Firefighters Association President Travis Baker holds an antique Gamewell Call Box that will be raffled off, with proceeds used to restore an antique 1926 Seagrave Fire Engine. The drawing will be held Dec. 2. and $10 raffle tickets are available by emailing Raffle.GVVFA@gmail.com .

Submitted to The Union