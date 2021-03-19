Lorraine’s Lowdown: Like winning the lottery

The Willo Steakhouse is coming back better than ever. Owners Mike Byrne and Nancy Wilson closed the steakhouse due to pandemic business shutdowns, and they used the downtime to make improvements such as re-staining wood in the banquet room and remodeling restrooms off the bar. Asked what fun things are planned for the April 20 reopening, Mike replied, “You know everything we do at The Willo is fun!” Mike and Nancy are counting on NevCo being in a tier that allows indoor dining by then, and reservations will be required (http://www.TheWillo.com )…

More Restaurant News: Jerry Cirino tells me he’s planning to re-open Cirino’s at Main Street on or around May 1. Details of that restaurant and bar’s transformation to come…

Realtor Extraordinaire Mimi Simmons has nothing but compliments about volunteering with the NevCo Health Department at its Whispering Pines COVID-19 vaccination clinic. “It is satisfying to greet extremely happy folks who have appointments to get their first vaccination,” says Mimi. “The entire nursing staff, administration team, and especially Clinic Operations Manager Donna Tully are absolutely remarkable with the smoothness of the operation and gentleness with each visitor.” Mimi reports some guests say they “feel like they hit the lottery” and several called hallways leading to vaccination rooms “The Yellow Brick Road.” Many receiving shots said they hadn’t been out of their homes for a year. “You could see the grins under their masks and a giddy-up in their steps,” adds Mimi. “I just had to share how blessed we are to live in this community..!”

Mimi Simmons, a volunteer at the Nevada County vaccination clinic at Whispering Pines, checks the temperature of Ulysses Palencia.

Hoping and Planning for the Best. Nevada Joint Union High School District officials say they’re hopeful this year’s graduation ceremonies can be modified in-person affairs, due in part to updated state guidance regarding outdoor gatherings. “Instead of one big graduation event at every high school, we believe we can host several smaller graduation ceremonies at each school,” says NJUHSD Superintendent Brett McFadden. Graduates may be grouped based on where their last name falls in the alphabet. “The ceremonies won’t be completely ‘back to normal’ but they’ll be closer to normal than last year. Of course, it will also depend on which color tier the state assigns our county in June…”

Everyone Is Irish on St. Patty’s Day, including NevCo’s famous decorated deer. Travelers along Highway 174 through Cedar Ridge are familiar with the lovable deer statue across from the fire station. The latest deer décor by creative genius Donna Imsand is a nod to St. Patrick’s Day. The deer sports a green bowler hat, scarf, beads, and a body painted with four-leaf clovers. Donna has been decorating the deer to mark important events and holidays for 15 years. That is a lot of layers of paint, so the deer probably wouldn’t feel it even if someone tried to pinch it…

Everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, including Nevada County’s famous decorated deer along Highway 174 in Cedar Ridge.

Plans for the New NevCo Senior Center are moving forward as Gold Country Senior Services officials meet with architects and other professionals to begin design and construction. “It will include a coffee shop, outdoor space, and a display wall filled with artwork by artists over age 60,” says GCSS Executive Director Janeth Marroletti. “Our vision for the coffee shop is to be an intergenerational community hub, with 100% of proceeds supporting the senior center.” In the interim, the building at 231 Colfax Ave. is already serving community needs as a COVID-19 testing site…

Summer Dales, a CSU Sacramento student completing a BS in gerontology, has joined Gold Country Senior Services as the nonprofit’s first intern. With her 15 years of experience in construction and an electrical contractor’s license, the Certified “Aging in Place” Specialist is helping design the new senior center. “I am dedicated to making a difference in our aging community,” Summer says. “I am taking the time to learn and plan how I can become involved in change for the better…”

Summer Dales is a CSU Sacramento student completing a Bachelor of Science degree in gerontology, who has joined Gold Country Senior Services as the nonprofit’s first intern. Her grandfather, Neil Dales, is a World War II Navy veteran who inspired Summer to pursue a career working with older adults.

Ready to Retire. If Paulette Rickard took off two days in a row — a rare occurrence — regulars who wanted to see her every single day would ask Paulette if she’d had a nice vacation. Paulette would jokingly reply, “You would call that a weekend!” After closing Paulette’s Country Kitchen restaurant this week, she is dispersing 32 years of restaurant equipment, plus gifts and décor collected at trade shows. “I just sold a counter that was an antique originally from Virginia City,” says Paulette. “As they say, ‘Everything must go.’” Paulette is selling anything that is not tied down – and even those items are negotiable – Wednesday to Monday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through March 31. “After that, John and I are going to relax, travel, and dote on our 2-month-old grandson…”

And the Winner Is: the Washington Fire Department! You read here March 6 the volunteer fire department in Li’l Town applied for a variety of grants. The department received $101,024 from the state’s Office of Emergency Services to fund two standby generators, one at the firehouse and another at the water treatment plant. The fire department is still in the running for nearly $300,000 in FEMA grants to replace the department’s 40-year-old fire engine. “That engine was brand new back when I started with the Gold Flat Fire District,” says Washington Fire Chief Mike Stewart, “and that district was one of the first districts in 1991 to merge into what eventually became Nevada County Consolidated Fire District…”

“Great Things are not accomplished by those who yield to trends and fads and popular opinion.” – Jack Kerouac, born Jean-Louis Lebris de Kérouac, American novelist of French Canadian ancestry who pioneered the Beat Generation in the 1950s…

