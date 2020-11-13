Lorraine’s Lowdown: Let their be lamp

Facebook Posts Say the Darndest Things. Purging his unwanteds and unneededs, Mike Mooers offered on NevCo Swap Shop, “Ten! Count’em 10…whoops. Nine! Glass champagne flutes that totally don’t match.” Mike, a professional writer with a sense of humor, continued, “Perfect for your next formal SuperSpreader Event or when you’re drinking alone in your quiet COVID Cave and feel like smashing your glass in the fireplace.” Mike reports the lucky buyer knows math as well as champagne flutes: “Someone picked them up after I gave her $5 off the $5 price…”

As the Pandemic Drags On, it seems a resigned malaise or stubborn resiliency prevails. Purging unnecessary items, organizing junk drawers, and collating paperclips by color and size doesn’t hold the same allure any longer…

Highly-trained, Lovable Search Dogs will make cameo appearances at local shopping centers Saturday, Nov. 21. Canines will join fellow team members of the NevCo Search and Rescue unit for the annual Fill the Boot fundraiser 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations will help fund training, uniforms, and hopefully the replacement of an aging Utility Terrain Vehicle and trailer. Our busy local SAR unit responded to more than 60 calls for service this year. SAR Volunteer Coordinator Del Clement says donations are important now more than ever: “COVID restrictions have had an impact on our training and require us to source additional personal protective equipment to protect our searchers…”

Ominous Warnings from the State indicate NevCo is headed Tuesday from the Orange Tier to the Red Tier of coronavirus ranking, which will place more severe restrictions on local businesses. At this week’s Board of Supervisors’ meeting, Third District Supervisor Dan Miller, whose district includes Grass Valley, recommended a “formal protest.” Unclear what precisely that might mean, I chatted with Dan. “Nevada County might be able to formally file an appeal with the state if it tries to push us back into the Red Tier,” Dan explains. “Other counties have done it. An appeal might buy our businesses time while encouraging the state to dive deeper into our local coronavirus response and numbers. The state needs to realize its ‘one size fits all’ approach is unfair to small, rural counties like ours…”

Poison Bob’s Ninth Annual Launch is scheduled Friday, Nov. 27 in Li’l Town. Each year, a different Washington version of a “Muppet” character is launched into the sky and carried away by a helium-filled weather balloon. Fast fact: not one “Muppet” character or its spacecraft have ever been seen again after its launch. Town of Washington fun folks turn the free event into a fundraiser for Hospice of the Foothills by accepting donations. The pre-launch meeting is at Mission Control in the Washington Hotel at 10 a.m., with the launch set for noon-ish at the dry yards/scenic overlook. Masks, social distancing, yada yada (we know the drill by now), encouraged…

The Largest Recycler in the Nation, Waste Management, is fighting rumors that it no longer recycles. “Several years ago, Waste Management sent most recycling to China, which had a thirst for materials,” says WM Communications Specialist Paul Rosynsky. “Then China said it had enough material and no longer wanted to sort through America’s recycling. That news, combined with temporary disruptions when COVID hit, made people think we no longer recycle. That’s just not true…”

WM Even Sent a Mailer to customers stressing the importance of recycling and doing it right. “Everything must be dry,” says Paul. “Paper and cardboard products are ruined if they get wet. Just think of objects such as bottles, cans, jars, paper and cardboard, and don’t get caught up in the numbers or symbols. Keep it simple and help the planet.” Plastic packaging — with or without air bubbles — is a no-no, because it mucks up machines at recycling centers. Take that packaging to stores with recycling cans, often at their entrances…

It’s Billed as a Snowtastic Event. Silver Springs High School, South Yuba Club, and New Covenant Baptist Church are hosting a ski equipment sale/swap 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Nov. 21 in the GeeVee high school’s parking lot at 140 Park Ave. Skis, snowboards, boots, poles, and other accessories will be available at bargain basement prices. “Proceeds go to the Associated Student Body to support the prom, field trips, and other student activities,” says Principal Marty Mathiesen, who tends toward enthusiastic hyperbole when promoting his high school. “Unbelievable prices! Killer deals! Retailed at hundreds, now sold for $50 and less…!”

Mental Telepathy Is Not a Sales Strategy. Arnold Goldberg would love to find new homes for hundreds of lighting fixtures that fill his warehouses, but he does not love the process of advertising and promoting his collection to customers (Facebook: Illumination the Lamp Doctor). In his retail store at the Holiday Center next to KNCO Radio, Arnold has light fixtures of the ceiling, table, sconce, floor, chandelier and hanging variety, in designs modern to vintage. And those are replicated many times over at Arnold’s FIVE warehouses. “My step-son threatens to buy a portion of the Grand Canyon,” says Arnold, “and when I go, he’s going to dump me and all those lamps into it…”

“The Ability to Speak Several Languages is an asset, but the ability to keep your mouth shut in any language is priceless.” — Quote attributed to the prolific writer Anonymous, shared by former GeeVee Mayor Linda Stevens…

Send your newsy news to me in any language, and I’ll find a translator. LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.