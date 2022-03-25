Lorraine’s Lowdown: Learning about life from a book’s cover

An Exceptional Gift! His daughter gave Frank and Vida Santos a Christmas present called Storyworth (http://www.Storyworth.com ). The program sent the couple a question each week, and Frank and Vida spent enjoyable hours writing their answers. “At the end of the year, they compiled our answers into a book titled, ‘A Collection of Life Stories,’” explains Frank. “It was fun to do, and my wife and I learned so much about each other considering we were not married until eight years ago when she was 78 and I was 80.” The 239-page book has become a gift to the entire family, as their grandchildren are sharing excerpts with Frank and Vida’s great-grandchildren. Now Frank has resumed work on his autobiography…

The cover of their keepsake book, “A Collection of Life Stories," features Frank and Vida Santos seated in a vintage 1906 Ford.

Submitted to The Union

The Cover of Their Beautiful Keepsake Book features Frank and Vida seated in a vintage 1906 Ford after their marriage at St. Patrick’s Church. Their dear friend Jack offered to drive the newlyweds to their reception at the Alta Sierra Country Club, but because he was battling cancer, Jack was unable to drive the entire route. Instead, Jack met them in the ASCC parking lot and drove them the short distance to the clubhouse. “We then sat in the car for the photo op,” recalls Frank. “A momentous occasion for us both from the standpoint that it was our wedding night and we were losing a good friend who made the gallant effort to share it with us. Thus, this photo became our logo which represents our late-in-life marital bliss and everlasting honeymoon phase…”

Eight-year-old Sebastian McFarlane and friends, who baked pound cakes and raised more than $3,500 for Ukrainian refugees, inspired another round of baking and donating altruism by a NevCo youth. Amara Berry, 14, heard about Sebastian’s efforts and began her own baking campaign. In honor of her great-grandmother Freda who fled Poland and made it to the U.S. 100 years ago, Amara has raised close to $2,000 in donations for displaced Ukrainian families. She is baking an Eastern European almond cookie called Mandelbrot using her great-grandmother’s recipe. Amara’s uplifting story will be published soon…

Niel Locke was Lightly Roasted by fellow members of the NevCo Historical Landmarks Commission. Niel has served on the commission for 25 years, longer than any other commissioner. He is retiring but not abandoning the Historical Landmarks Commission. Niel has been appointed Honorary Baking Consultant, and remaining commission members hope he’ll drop by often with his famous homemade treats such as scones and specialty Rugelach and Hamantaschen cookies. At the Bistro 221 luncheon in NevCity, Niel was presented with several awards. A photo collage made by Commissioner Jerry Martin features some of the historical plaques installed as a result of the commission’s work…

Niel Locke served on the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission for 25 years, longer than any other commissioner.

Submitted to The Union

“One of the Greatest Compliments was from a Commissioner whose family has lived here for multiple generations,” says Niel. “He said he always felt that I was an ‘old soul’ of the area.” Niel is not just a history lover, Niel is a public servant. He has served as NevCity clerk since he was elected in 2016, and concurrently held the post of Treasurer for several years. He’ll term out as clerk in 2024 when the position is converted from an elected to an appointed position…

Retiring Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commissioner Niel Locke was presented with several awards, including a photo collage featuring some of the historical plaques installed as a result of the commission’s work.

Submitted to The Union

Last month, Nevada County supervisors presented Niel Locke with a certificate of appreciation for his 25 years of service as a member of the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission.

Submitted to The Union

The Gold Country Celtic Society Board of Directors had a lively discussion about what to do with 17 pounds of frozen haggis. The meat had been ordered for the annual January Robert Burns event, which was COVID-canceled. Some directors agreed to purchase a few pounds if the frozen haggis could be cut — someone suggested a chainsaw might do the trick. Other silly ideas followed. “To give the city’s Cornish Pasty Toss some competition, we made exaggerated plans for ‘The Haggis Hurl,’” laughs Cindy Grubbs, Celtic Society secretary. “We were all in hysterics!” National Tartan Day is April 6 and the society is planning a gathering that will be advertised in “Club News” in these pages….

Anyone Who Has Attended the Muppet Launch in Li’l Town of Washington Thanksgiving weekend loves the annual event; here is a love-filled back story. Billy Hibler and Amy Lee-Hibler (and Amy’s dad, Merv Lee) are members of the launch team that sends a Muppet character in a makeshift space capsule into the stratosphere powered by an industrial-grade helium balloon. Billy and Amy, who met in their teens, had already been a couple for 12 years and together raised their 6-year-old son Little Billy by the time Big Billy proposed last year. For two months, they imagined a fancy-schmancy wedding: Venues? Dresses? Caterers? Invitation list? Then it hit them: “People already think we’re married. Why spend thousands of dollars on a wedding..?”

Billy Hibler and Amy Lee-Hibler are members of the launch team that sends a Muppet character into the stratosphere. Their Reno wedding was a traditionally untraditional event.

Lorraine Jewett

And Thus Their Wedding became a traditionally untraditional event. They booked a venue in Reno. Amy bought an $80 wedding dress on Amazon. They invited all their friends and family to a reception, with the caveat that gambling, libations, and other pastimes were the guests’ own $$ responsibilities. A cousin baked the wedding cake; a friend paid for the couple’s wedding suite. Final price tag for the newlyweds: $1,263.86. Amy handcrafted and bedazzled all the bouquets and decorations with artificial flowers. When she presented Billy with his boutonniere, Amy joked, “You can stop loving me when this flower dies…”

NevCo Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay was named Superintendent Administrator of the Year for his collaborative and communicative leadership practices, and Teena Corker was honored as Curriculum Instruction and Accountability Administrator of the Year for her devotion to student success. Alta Sierra Principal Thomas Bivens was named Elementary School Principal of the Year, and Clear Creek School District Superintendent/Principal Carolyn Cramer was recognized as Superintendent/Principal of the Year. All four local educators were honored by the Region 2 Association of California School Administrators, which covers 10 NorCal counties…

From left, Alta Sierra Principal Thomas Bivens, Nevada County Associate Superintendent of Educational Services Teena Corker, and Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay were honored by the Region 2 Association of California School Administrators, which covers 10 Northern California counties. Not shown: Clear Creek School District Superintendent/Principal Carolyn Cramer.

Submitted to The Union

“Marriage Is the Chief Cause of Divorce.” – Groucho Marx (1890-1977), American comedian and film, radio, and television star…

Please send your community news tidbits to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com