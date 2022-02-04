Lorraine’s Lowdown: Keep on truckin’

Anne King and Her Boyfriend Jim Lewis gave themselves time to spare when they left their NevCity home for the Roseville Surgery Center. Anne needed to be there by 5:45 a.m. for hip replacement surgery. Five miles from the surgery center, their car died. Door nail dead. Not even emergency lights due to a broken serpentine belt. Pitch black at 5:15 a.m. Calls to taxi and ride sharing companies were unanswered. After a tense and anxious four to five minutes, a trucker in a big rig cab pulled in behind them. Anne and Jim explained their predicament, and Ron Parks helped hoist Anne and Jim into his cab. Pedal to the metal, Ron made an on-time delivery to the surgery center where a successful surgery ensued…

“His Rig Was So Big, it was going over the curbs in the surgery center parking lot,” says Anne. “I asked him, ‘Why did you stop? No one stops any more. Sometimes it’s not safe for a Black man to do what you did.” Ron, a long-haul trucker from North Carolina who put his two kids through college, replied, “It was the right thing to do. I believe we should always try to do the right thing…”

Dr. Alan Cary is a retired anesthesiologist who cannot stay retired. He works two jobs, with Sundays his only day of rest. One of his jobs is administering COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots at Dokimos’ Pharmacies in GeeVee and NevCity – sometimes 50-plus shots each day since he started in January 2021. Besides telling corny jokes to patients, Alan is known for his trademark Aloha shirts. “Even if I can’t be in Hawaii,” Alan says, “I can look like I’m there…”

“I Will Continue Serving as long as the position stays challenging and rewarding, and I can contribute to the county,” says Laura Duncan, the longest-serving NevCo Planning Commissioner. Laura and fellow commissioners will indeed face “challenging” when they evaluate the Gold Rise mine project later this year. “As a planning commissioner, my role is to review projects with an open mind and follow standards established in the general plan and zoning documents adopted by the Board of Supervisors,” Laura explains. She was first appointed to the Planning Commission by Supervisor Karen Knecht in 1999, followed by subsequent appointments by Sue Horne and current Supervisor Ed Scofield…

Laura Spends as Much Time analyzing a project as it demands. “One example of a time-consuming project was NH 2020,” Laura recalls, referring to a controversial habitat preservation proposal launched in 2001 called Natural Heritage 2020. “There were many public meetings that lasted well into the night, testing endurance for both the public and commissioners.” The mine project will likely be déjà vu all over again…

The Site of an African Methodist Episcopal church and school on S. Church St. — built by the local African American community more than 160 years ago — will be dedicated with a plaque Feb. 18 by the GeeVee Historical Commission and NevCo Landmarks Commission. “Most of the men and women who founded the church had been enslaved, thus prohibited from learning to read and write,” says Historical Commission Chair Linda Jack. “The parishioners’ decision to build a school for their children, who were barred from attending public school with whites, was the only way they could assure the next generation would become educated and have the tools needed to become full citizens in their community. I can only imagine the pride parents must have felt when accomplishments of children at the ‘colored school’ were published in The Union, along with accomplishments of white children in public schools…”

The Red Light Ball Was Canceled, but not the award presented at the annual dinner-dance fundraiser by the NevCo Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council. The award is named in honor of the late Bill Drown and his wife Susan. Bill founded the council in 1999 and Susan has devoted countless hours to its mission of providing training and equipment to local first responders — donations worth more than $1 million to date. The 2021 Bill & Susan Drown Public Safety Award goes to the staff at hometown KNCO Radio 830AM for their efforts to inform listeners during fires and other emergencies. Tom Fitzsimmons also hosts council representatives and local first responders during a half-hour radio interview program at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays…

The Wishing Well at NevCity’s First Baptist Church will be rededicated at 5:05 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, with refreshments served 5:15 to 7 p.m. (http://www.nevadacityfbc.org/need-prayer ). Families, couples, and anyone who doesn’t already have plans for Valentine’s Day are invited to stop by to receive a hand-crafted card and edible gifts. Throughout the year, church members gather notes left in the wishing well and turn them into “From your hand to God’s ears” messages with their prayers. “Prayer is a connection between people and God,” says Deaconness Ann Wallace, “and we thank those who have the courage to place the desires of their hearts in this prayer wishing well…”

