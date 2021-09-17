Lorraine’s Lowdown: It’s a ruff job

Paw Patrol. The NevCo Sheriff’s Office plans to purchase another K9 Officer. Vito is a 19-month-old Malinois, who will soon begin his six-week academy. After graduating, Vito will work with deputy Taylor King and become the NCSO’s second K-9 team. The other team is comprised of Deputy Josh Stanis and a 4-year-old German shepherd named Ranger. Initial costs of new K-9 Officer Vito will be shouldered by the Rüdiger Foundation, the nonprofit that provides funding for local K-9 law enforcement programs. NevCo Sheriff Shannan Moon says, “Our ultimate goal is to have four deputy K-9 teams, so we can deploy one team on each shift…”

With the COVID Cancellation of the Draft Horse Classic, the husband-wife duo of Tim Reid and Caitlin Oats have the weekend off from their annual duties as outriders. Using their own personal horses, outriders are tasked with keeping Draft Horse Classic participants safe, both equine and human. Rarely does a team of horses decide to bolt, although it has happened. “The past few years, things have been low key,” says Tim. “We did have a mini-horse run away with a small log during the log skidding. We called it a ‘mini-emergency’…”

The Sierra Nevada Canoe and Kayak Club has enjoyed several spectacular outings this year. Many of its 74 members camped at Burney Falls and paddled nearby lakes. Other excursions included Mono Lake and Ahjumawi Lava Springs State Park, which is only accessible by boat. The club was formed in May 2003, and new members are welcome (http://www.MySNCKC.org ). In addition to paddling on flat water and slow-moving rivers, the group enjoys camping, happy hours, potluck dinners, and rousing games of Pétanque, the French game in which two opposing teams throw boules (metallic spheres the size of an orange) as close as possible to a but (little wooden sphere the size of a plastic bottle cork)…

Martin Slagle Still Drives the first vehicle he ever owned. When he learned the 1955 Chevrolet truck was for sale, Martin rode his bicycle to the owner’s place and plunked down $300. He threw his bike in the back and drove the truck home. That was in 1973, when Martin was 20 years old. He and his wife Barbara took the truck on their honeymoon in 1977, and Martin continues to drive the 66-year-old vintage vehicle. Martin says, “That truck is like a good pair of jeans that fit you so well you just keep wearing them…”

It Will Be Above Par Spooktacular when the ghouls and goblins are done decorating the 49er Fun Park. The new owners are creating a haunted miniature golf course next month, and they need your help. “Any donations of Halloween decorations would be greatly appreciated, and since we have so much space, the bigger the better!” says co-owner Linsey Beaver-Patton. “Bring in some decorations and we’ll give you free tickets to our haunted golf course so you can see your old treasures in action…”

The Washington Volunteer Fire Department received 14 new handheld two-way radios to outfit each firefighter and vehicle with the latest communications technology. Thanks to a $34,000 grant from the California Office of Emergency Services, the fire department purchased handheld radios for each of Li’l Town’s nine firefighters and four vehicles — plus one spare radio. “Clear communication during a wildfire is not just critical, it’s life or death in some situations,” says Fire Chief Mike Stewart. “Having every firefighter carrying a dependable radio reduces my worries…”

Here Is Another Reason to Recycle Right: prevent fires. Batteries are highly flammable and therefore dangerous when placed in trash, recycling, or green waste carts. “Lithium batteries, such as those in cell phones and other electronics, can spark a fire when crushed,” says Waste Management Senior Communications Specialist Paul Rosynsky. “The fire is extremely hot and cannot be extinguished with water. Household batteries can also start fires, but the bigger danger with them are toxic chemicals inside that leak into other recyclable materials or landfills.” That’s why Waste Management asks customers to insert batteries into a clear, sealable plastic bag and place it on top of the recycling cart on collection day. Batteries are also accepted at the McCourtney Road Transfer Station’s household hazardous waste drop-off area and battery disposal kiosks at some local businesses…

