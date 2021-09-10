Lorraine’s Lowdown: In his honor

Despite COVID Restrictions, let’s remember to enjoy this special season known as Septoberfest…

Lou Conter is a survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor and the USS Arizona, World War II veteran, and author. He can now add to his credentials the title of Centenarian Birthday Boy. The CHP will escort Lou from his home to the Alta Sierra Country Club, where the American Legion Honor Guard, Boy Scouts, first responders, military veterans, friends and family will honor Lou. Weather and schedules permitting, there will be a flyover of WWII AT6 Aircraft, and US Navy personnel have an extra special surprise for Lou. The public is welcome to line the route from Dog Bar Road to the ASCC clubhouse prior to Lou’s 11 a.m. arrival Sunday, honk horns, and wave flags. B&C Hardware has donated 50 flags to ensure there is plenty of red, white and blue patriotic cheer…

Phil Ruble and Mimi Simmons just returned from a luxurious trip to Tanzania and its Serengeti National Park, where they viewed elephants, lions, impalas, elands, buffalo, hippos, rhinos, zebras, giraffes, leopards, cheetahs and the world-famous Wildebeest Migration with tens of thousands of wildebeests running at full gallop! There were two game viewing rides each day, followed by five-star candlelit dinners. “One of our highlights was an overnight experience in the Manta Reef, an underwater Swedish-designed floating structure anchored off the coast,” Mimi says. “There was a landing deck with lounge and bathroom, a roof lounging area, and 21 steps below was a glass room surrounded by windows with spotlights on the outside for viewing the abundant fish culture…”

Alan Works the Warehouse Exit Gate at B&C Ace Home & Garden Center, where he checks sales receipts and compares them with the merchandise in customers’ vehicles. Trying to soothe the pain of skyrocketing lumber costs, Alan jokes with customers and asks, “Did you already get the loan approved for this lumber…?”

The 2021 Agony Ride, the 24-hour long bicycle ride and fundraiser for GeeVee-based Christian Encounter Ranch and Ministries (http://www.ChristianEncounter.org ), raised $238,980 in gifts and pledges. This year, 57 bicyclists pedaled in person and 11 participated virtually. The Agony Ride is the fundraiser in which bikers solicit sponsors, then ride as far and as fast as they can for 24 consecutive hours…

Ted Stec Says He Feels Welcome. The NevCity interim police chief started his six-month contract May 3. He may remain longer than November, depending on the city’s progress toward recruiting and hiring a permanent police chief. Meanwhile, Ted is busy. “I’m conducting routine audits to ensure training standards are met and contracts are fulfilled for things such as grants,” says Ted, who has more than three decades of law enforcement experience and most recently retired as Bishop City police chief. Another item on Ted’s to-do list is filling four vacancies within the 12-officer NCPD. “All the staff in the police department and City Hall are wonderful, and the community has been so welcoming,” says Ted. ”I feel fortunate for this opportunity…”

Why You Can’t Fix Stupid: There is no lifeguard on duty at the gene pool…

Wine Expert Rod Byers, whose own column is published monthly in these pages, has earned a lot of impressive titles: member of the Society of Wine Educators, Certified Specialist of Wine, and Certified Wine Educator. The latter designation required passing a challenging test that fewer than 15% of applicants pass their first time, and fewer than 30% pass after multiple attempts. Not only did Rod pass on his first try in 2009, he was awarded the prestigious Lucio M. Sorre-Castello Banfi award…

“The Banfi Award is given to the individual who achieves the highest score each year on the Certified Wine Educator exam while passing on their first attempt,” Rod explains. “In 2009, the CWE exam was given more than a dozen times in major cities across America and Japan. When I left the exam room, I was not at all optimistic that I had passed, but months later I learned that I earned the top score.” Rod wasn’t lavished with expensive awards and accolades, but in a congratulatory note, a fellow wine expert told him, “Congratulations. Now millions of dollars are just out of reach…”

Dave Nelson and Tina Harland Opened Bullmastiff Brewing – named after their two five-year-old Bullmastiff dogs – in Penn Valley in October 2020 (http://www.BullmastiffBrews.com ). It’s the only craft brewery in Penn Valley, and Bullmastiff has become one of the go-to Favorites in town, along with Players Pizza Pasta and More (Dave owns that biz, too). Dave, Tina, and their team love coming up with fun names for their beers, such as Penntucky Pilsner. Do Penn Valley residents consider the name Penntucky derogatory? Dave says, “When you have lived here a long time, you earn the right to call it Penntucky…”

Bullmastiff Brewery’s Canning Line churns out 600 cases per day that are sold in 30 stores and restaurants, most of them in NevCo. Many Bullastiff craft beers have hints of citrus and other fruit flavors. Scott Helmus, the inventive brew master who has a master’s degree in Food Science from Cal Poly, says he brews with creativity and curiosity. “I love that people enjoy the fermented fruits of my labor…”

Members of the NevCo Probation Department and other law enforcement officers received unique training that will hopefully lead to successful life changes and reduced recidivism by those incarcerated on drug charges. The training was accountability-based and involved all levels of adult drug court, from judges to lawyers to law enforcement, with the ultimate goal of improving the efficacy of drug treatment programs. That’s important, because eventually those offenders are released back into the community. Probation Chief Jeff Goldman says, “This sort of training is vital for drug court staff as overwhelming evidence suggests that drug courts are effective and cost-beneficial when best practices are used…”

“Here’s Something to Think About: how come you never see a headline like ‘Psychic Wins Lottery’?” – Jay Leno (James Douglas Muir Leno 1950 –), American television host, comedian, and writer…

