Lorraine’s Lowdown: In case of fire, buy raffle tickets

Efforts to Prevent the Historic National Hotel from collapsing in on itself began with a modern innovation: Instagram. A few years ago, people started circulating photos of the National Hotel showing a guest room in disrepair and filled with garbage. Within months, the Instagram account called “Save the National Hotel” had thousands of followers. Eventually, the National Exchange Hotel, as well as the Holbrooke Hotel, caught the eye of Santa Barbara-based Acme Hospitality company, which purchased both properties. And the rest is history… resurrected…

A Final Note: two of the women who founded the Instagram account “Save the National Hotel” went on to work with the hotels during renovations, and continue to work to keep these local gems shining and brilliant for all to enjoy…

The Grass Valley Volunteer Firefighters Association is raffling an antique Gamewell Call Box that served our community back in the day. Tickets are $10 each (email Raffle.GVVFA@gmail.com). Similar call boxes sell for up to $500 on eBay. The drawing will be held at the Dec. 2 association meeting; the lucky ticket holder need not be present. The association supports career firefighters of the Grass Valley Fire Department and preserves the history of the Grass Valley Volunteer Fire Department, which was formed in 1858. Proceeds from the raffle will help restore an antique 1926 Seagrave Fire Engine. “Once restored, the engine will be used for community events, such as parades,” says association President Travis Baker. “And if requested by the family, it will be used to transport our passing firefighters from their memorial to the cemetery…”

Grass Valley Volunteer Firefighters Association President Travis Baker shows off the antique Gamewell Call Box that will be raffled off to raise money to restore the association’s 1926 Seagrave Fire Engine.

Lorraine Jewett

Instead of an Online Auction, the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation held a fast-paced, fun online Buy It Now event. Dozens of donated products and experiences went on sale at 8 a.m. Thursday. “In the first hour, we raised more than $20,000,” says event chair Lisa Swarthout. “The money is earmarked to fund improvements at the hospital’s surgery center.” As of this column’s press time, about two dozen remained (SupportSierraNevada.org/BuyItNow )…

“Decafalon: The grueling event of getting through the day drinking beverages without caffeine.” – From the Washington Post’s Mensa Invitational, in which readers add, subtract or change one letter in a word and supply a new definition…

Author Bernard Zimmerman has published the second edition of his book, “Ghost Towns of Nevada County.” In it, Bernie explains how Gold Rush towns such as You Bet, Gouge Eye, and Snow Tent got their names, and he shares the histories of 29 local ghost towns. The book is available as a free download from Apple Books or as a PDF from the publisher, You Bet Press (http://www.YouBetPress.com ). Bernie’s resume is a long one: he is chair of the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission, lifetime member of the Nevada County Historical Society, the society’s 2021 Citizen of the Year, and co-author of the e-edition “Exploring Nevada County,” a guide to more than 200 historical landmarks…

Author and historian Bernard Zimmerman has published the second edition of his book, “Ghost Towns of Nevada County.”

Submitted to The Union

You Read Here about student trips to Washington, D.C., where one highlight was viewing gold specimens from NevCo at one of the Smithsonian Institution Museums. Some of that gold was mined at the Empire Mine. Some came from the Red Ledge Mine near Li’l Town, where Washington resident Lyla Tracy’s parents toiled in the 1950s-60s. “The Red Ledge is one of the more famous gold mines in the rarified world of crystallized gold,” explains Lyla. “Crystallized gold is gold that, under unique conditions, forms external gold crystals…”

Several gold specimens mined in the 1950s-60s from the Red Ledge Mine near Washington are on display at one of the Smithsonian Institution Museums in Washington, D.C. The Red Ledge was one of the most famous gold mines in the rarified world of crystallized gold, in which external gold crystals are formed.

Submitted to The Union

The Smithsonian Curator had asked Lyla’s parents for a significant gold specimen. “My folks were digging on a surface vein exposure when this exceptional specimen was discovered,” recalls Lyla. “My mom named it ‘Old Ugly’ because it was partly covered by manganese, a black mineral that often occurs with gold. Years later, the manganese was removed by Smithsonian staff, exposing the full glory and beauty of the Red Ledge gold specimen that has been on display and enjoyed by countless visitors at the Smithsonian since the 1950s…”

This crystalized gold piece was dubbed “Old Ugly” because it was partly covered by black manganese when it was discovered. The couple that mined it at the Red Ledge Mine near the little town of Washington later donated it and other specimens to the Smithsonian Institution.

Submitted to The Union

The Three Stamp Mill at the corner of South Auburn and East Main streets in GeeVee was constructed by Lyla’s father, Sam Tracy. It operated at the Red Ledge mine in the 1950s-1960s, and was donated to the city in the 1980s by Lyla’s mother, Stella…

This stamp mill was built by Sam Tracy in the 1950s and operated at the Red Ledge Mine near the little town of Washington. It was donated to the city of Grass Valley by Tracy’s wife, Stella Tracy, and is now located at the corner of South Auburn and East Main Streets.

Submitted to The Union

A Recent Trip to Alaska motivated GeeVee resident Gregory “Shafe” Shaffer to earn the Glacier Bay National Park Junior Ranger distinction. It was not easy. Shafe reports, “I had to design a service arrowhead, complete a connect-the-dots drawing, write a story about experiencing glaciers, solve a maze, complete a wilderness ‘mad libs’ story and read it out loud, write a poem, and play Glacier Bay Bingo based on what I saw. It took many hours.” Shafe says the Alaskan adventure provided several first-in-a-lifetime experiences. “The whales were cool. I’ve seen whales before but never that close. And kayaking through a field of small icebergs was incredible.” Shafe — who now proudly goes by Junior Ranger Shafe — celebrated his 66th birthday this year…

Glacier Bay National Park Junior Ranger Gregory “Shafe” Shaffer took this photograph of his wife Sheri Hoss, left, as the couple paddled through icebergs during their vacation to Alaska.

Submitted to The Union

Grass Valley residents Sheri Hoss and Gregory “Shafe” Shaffer enjoyed a vacation to Alaska, during which Shafe completed the arduous training to earn the title of Glacier Bay National Park Junior Ranger.

Submitted to The Union

“It Was on My Fifth Birthday that Papa put his hand on my shoulder and said, ‘Remember, my son, if you ever need a helping hand, you’ll find one at the end of your arm.’” — Sam Levenson (1911-1980), American humorist, writer, teacher, television host, and journalist…

