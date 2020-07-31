Lorraine’s Lowdown: I’ll be back

This Is My Final Column of 2020, thanks to Assembly Bill 5. When signed into law, it limited work efforts of independent contractors. In my case, freelance writers are limited to 35 annual submissions. I’ll be back in January, or when the state Legislature amends that stupid law. This Lowdown finale is longer than usual, so perhaps you’ll want to read it over the course of the weekend rather than in one sitting…

GeeVee Police Officers are feeling the love. The department has received almost daily deliveries of donuts, cookies, candy, and encouraging cards. At evening shift change, there have been donations of BBQ and sushi dinners. People have established tabs at coffee shops to cover officers’ purchases. “Although at times there have been very loud, angry protesters in our parking lot who made sure we understand they want us defunded and disbanded, the reaction and show of support for local law enforcement by the local community has been heartwarming for our officers,” says GVPD Captain Steve Johnson. “It’s been nothing short of amazing…”

New Signs Marking Aisles at the Big Safeway look snappy, and naming the aisles after local streets is a classy addition…

Forever Fan Karen Campbell hasn’t missed a SF Giants home opener for 28 years — and despite the pandemic, she didn’t miss this one. A cardboard cutout of Karen and her 4-month-old grandson Finn was in the stands for the Giants’ home game Tuesday, and the duo will be there for all 30 home games. “The cardboard cutouts cost $99, but I got an employee discount,” says Karen, who has worked the ticket booth for the Giants during spring training in Arizona for five years. “And one added bonus is if any cutout gets his by a foul ball, that fan gets to keep the baseball…”

Doubling Down is Chris Towne, the KVMR Radio baseball guy, has his own cardboard likenesses at both the Giants and A’s stadiums. At Oracle Park, cardboard Chris sits next to cardboard Karen and Finn…

Craig and Denise Johnson are celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary. The couple, who own Craig Johnson Plumbing & Rooter Service, must have met and married in kindergarten because they look and act so young…

Bye, Bye Cathy Whittlesey. The NevCity Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors decided the organization no longer needs an executive director to organize events. After 36 years at the helm, Cathy was more than a little surprised. She tells me she plans to chillax before diving in again to volunteer with other organizations. Among Cathy’s favorite memories as Chamber Boss was the filming of Hallmark’s “The Christmas Card” in NevCity. “For the film, the producer wanted a sawmill that looked like those in the 1940s,” recalls Cathy. “He had looked at sawmills in other towns. When I took him to Kubich Lumber’s cedar mill, the producer said, ‘You just hit a home run.’ That film was the best promotion this town has ever had, with fans of the movie visiting here year after year…”

Sammie’s Friends Volunteer Kathy Fraga telephoned Economy Pest Control after the shelter’s cat food was invaded by ants. “They offered to come out to spray for FREE!” says Kathy. “They did it last week and it was a lifesaver. Kudos to Economy Pest..!”

Tickets Are For Sale until Labor Day for the second annual quilt raffle to benefit the Washington Volunteer Fire Department: $1 each or 6 tix for $5. Last year’s raffle of a quilt created by Bette Gross raised $850, and Bette made this year’s quilt, also. The other major fundraiser of the Fire Auxiliary in Little Town — the annual chicken BBQ — has been Covid canceled, but T-shirts promoting the event are for sale. “We’ll use the money to buy river rescue equipment to save tourists,” says Fire Chief Mike Stewart, not hiding his frustration with visiting citiots. Raffle tix and T-shirts are available at both the Washington store and the hotel…

It’s Not Their Job, but local heroes do whatever it takes to make our downtown inviting. GeeVee Downtown Association Executive Director Marni Marshall ensures public bathrooms at the association are pristine and ready for use, and GVPD Officer John Herrera does likewise for the porta potty downtown. Kudos to Twin Cities Church, whose members are volunteering to water the nearly 150 plants and trees in planter boxes at the new pedestrian mall. Rare Earth Landscape Materials donated the bark for the planter boxes, and Manager Kirby Hopper says, “We’ll do anything to show we care about downtown businesses and want to help them stay open…”

One of the Many Disappointments surrounding the cancellation of this year’s NevCo Fair: we don’t get to critique how fairgoers add masks to their traditionally odd “FairWear” that has always raised eyebrows…

Readers Have Asked Where they can see Pete Brost’s seven-foot long table featuring an engraving of the Yuba River Watershed (June 19 Lorraine’s Lowdown). Pete is still applying finishing touches, but he may display the table at a retailer such as Make Local Habit. Pete’s work has become legendary with the US Army Corps of Engineers at Englebright Lake. “We have given plaques made by Pete to staff members who retire or move on,” says Operations Project Manager Doug Grothe. “We give Pete a piece of driftwood from the lake, and he engraves Englebright on it. Everyone who has received one is thrilled. It’s a unique gift and memento…

Rattlesnake Wrangler Brad Peceimer says it’s been a busy season so far, with many more large rattlesnakes than usual. The longest so far was eight feet. Brad captures and relocates rattlers when summoned by nervous property owners. “I typically ask a homeowner who calls me to keep an eyeball on it, so I can be assured I know the general area where the snake is,” says Brad. “Some move fairly quickly, especially if they have interactions in which homeowners do things like squirt them with water…”

Congrats to Mike Haemmig and Buckley Armacher, newly elected members of the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council’s Board of Directors. Mike (Haemmig Construction) and Buckley (Budget Blinds) have long been hard-working associate members of the council. Sincere thanks to Anthony Halby (Halby Insurance) who has served as Prez for several years and passed the gavel to Lucas Mijares (Edward Jones Financial Advisor)…

Boredom and Beer. John Lyon, proprietor of Sierra Moonshine Homebrew and Winemaking Supply in the Loma Rica Industrial Park, reports beer business is booming. “Many folks come in and say they are pulling their brewing equipment out of storage, and want to start up again since they don’t have much else to do,” John says. “Others say they have been thinking about brewing beer, and now have the time to do it.” John sells and rents supplies and equipment for making beer, wine, mead, cider, kombucha, various other fermented beverages, cheese, and fermented foods…

I Leave You with a Smile: How do tell the difference between a crocodile and an alligator? You’ll see one in a while and the other you’ll see later. Though Terminated by the legislature, I vow: “I’ll be back…!”

Anticipating changes to AB5 as journalists drop off newspaper pages when they reach their reporting limit and readers become unhappy, please continue to send your happy bits of tid to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com and I’ll save them for a while/later.