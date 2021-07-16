Lorraine’s Lowdown: Honoring presidents of the past

David Jones Enjoyed Only One In-person Meeting during his year as president of Rotary Club of Grass Valley South, but his “Demotion Party” was jam-packed with people, love, and laughter. David’s family surprised him, songwriter/singer Chris Crockett serenaded him, and Gil Mathew told outrageous stories about him (some outright lies). Past President Susan Drown and her committee chose a theme of theater and the arts, because David is an avid supporter and rarely misses an Off Broad Street performance. David’s longtime friend and cohort-in-crime, Maudie Walker, donated a Fourth of July wreath that she purchased at the American Legion Post 130 Memorial Day Service. Jay Cooper, who catered the event, later auctioned off the wreath for $500 to successful bidder Bart Reibe via telephone …

When Susan Drown stepped down as Rotary Club of Grass Valley South president a year ago, there was no pomp and circumstance due to COVID. She finally received her past president pin from immediate Past President David Jones during his demotion party.

Norma Moore and Melissa Collins began their year as Rotary Club of Grass Valley co-presidents July 1, leading the group’s 7 a.m. Tuesday meetings at the Litton Building…

The party theme was theater and the arts as David Jones stepped down as president of Rotary Club of Grass Valley South. Likenesses of Jones and friend Maudie Walker adorned a mocked-up theater poster advertising Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

Like A Phoenix, Cathy Whittlesey is back doing what she does best: organizing and invigorating places where people love to gather. After being unceremoniously relieved of her duties last year as Nevada City Chamber of Commerce executive director, officials at the Nevada County Fair reached out to Cathy. She agreed to help, and she’s now the vendor and concessions manager for the fair (Aug. 11-15) and Draft Horse Classic (Sept. 16-19). “My job is to ensure Treat Street concessions, Main Street Center vendors, and all the outdoor booths have what they need to function and make the fair great for visitors,” says Cathy. Fairgrounds officials are delighted to deploy Cathy’s expertise. “Cathy is an amazing addition to the fairgrounds team,” says CEO Patrick Eidman. “She’s a pro at event planning and already knows most of our local vendors and concessionaires…”

Cathy Whittlesey, former Nevada City Chamber of Commerce executive director, is now the vendor and concessions manager for the Nevada County Fair and Draft Horse Classic.

Lorraine Jewett

It Is Aptly Named. The Agony Ride is a 24-hour long bicycle ride and fundraiser for GeeVee-based Christian Encounter Ranch and Ministries (http://www.ChristianEncounter.org ). Similar to other bike-a-thons, Agony Ride participants recruit sponsors for a specific amount or per-mile donation. Those 100-or-so bicyclists then ride as far and as fast as they can from 1 p.m. July 23 until 1 p.m. July 24. Last year’s event was virtual and record-setting, raising $250,000 to help counsel troubled, at-risk NevCo youths. “We offer academic classes leading to high school diplomas plus vocational training,” says Outreach Coordinator Zach Malech, “while helping young people work through personal traumas caused by poor choices and/or broken families.” The most miles racked up in Agony Ride history was 444 miles by a man in 2010, and 356 miles by a woman in 2011…

Former Tour of Nevada City Bicycle Shop owner Duane Strawser points out that Agony Ride cyclists are not riding EBikes. Electric pedal assist bikes aren’t allowed; Agony Ride bikes are definitely unplugged. Duane quips, “Those are acoustic bicycles…”

Wishes Came True, and More Will Be Granted. Steve and Susie Walker of RE/MAX Gold hosted their second annual Make-a-Wish Foundation Golf Tournament and were excited to present a check to the nonprofit for more than $20,000. “That is enough for two wishes for Nevada County children!” Susie says. “We had 72 golfers and more than 90 people attended the dinner. We raised just over $9,000 on the auction alone.” Jonathan Dorfman (South Fork Vodka) won the raffle prize to go up in the helicopter and dump the buckets of golf balls, and the ball purchased by Eddie Melendez (Red Bull energy drinks) fell closest to the hole. Eddie will be enjoying a week at a luxury condo in Playa del Carmen, donated by Billy Vick (Sierra Trench Protection)…

John Renwick, left, and Tim Reid served as auctioneers at the dinner and auction following the Steve and Susie Walker RE/MAX Gold golf tournament benefiting the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

John Renwick and Tim Reid served as auctioneers at the golf tournament dinner. The duo teams up at other auctions, such as the Ag Mechanic auction at the NevCo Fair, and their banter borders on stand-up comedy. “When I am trying to coax another $25 bid from a buyer who has stopped bidding, I might say, ‘Come on, I’ll loan you the 25 bucks until I say SOLD!” says John. Tim makes fun of how poorly he plays golf, and tells John he knows three ways to improve. “I tell him to take lessons and practice constantly,” Tim says. “Then John asks , ‘What is the third tip?’ I reply, ‘Start cheating…’”

There Is a New Business Group with a focus on serving our community while promoting members’ businesses. It’s called the 60/40 Group. Like some other clubs, membership is limited to one person per vocation and members exchange business leads. The name comes from members’ commitment to give 60% to the group and community first and foremost (http://www.6040Group.com ) “We joke about trying to ‘outserve’ each other,” says co-founder Joy Porter. “At the downtown Fourth of July celebration, we had 20 members and spouses doing everything from serving wine and beer to working security.” Members have been meeting weekly since March, and have already reached $714,000 in closed business through referrals…

The 60/40 Group was founded by, from left, Suzanne Voter, Joy Porter and Haven Caravelli. Not shown is co-founder Darlene Weiss.

Lorraine Jewett

They Call Themselves The Decade Dames. They had known each other through playing Mahjong and golf, and earlier this year the Alta Sierra neighbors started meeting for monthly dinners at each other’s homes. That’s when they realized they were all born in years ending in one, which means their ages all end in zero this year. Robin Van Metre is 70, Jan Core is 80, and both Margie Wagner and Marcia Small are 90. “We look forward to sharing many more dinners together,” says Robin…

From left, The Decade Dames are Robin Van Metre, 70; Margie Wagner and Marcia Small, both 90; and Jan Core, 80.

Researchers Featured During Shark Week on the Discovery Channel have a bit o’ crazy in their smart scientific brains. Who else would name their giant glob of shark bait a “Chumsicle”? Or call their shark-proof cage a “Snack Shack”? One researcher deadpanned, after noting he’d been attacked more than 50 times while searching for Fins of Fury, “This probably isn’t the safest career in the world…”

“Let Us Be Grateful for people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.” – Marcel Proust (1871 – 1922), French novelist, critic, and essayist…

