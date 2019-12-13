Lorraine’s Lowdown: Holidays in the house

It’s Not Been All Quiet on the NevCo library front. Phones are ringing constantly as library patrons respond to an email telling them their library cards are about to be cancelled. A computer glitch caused angst when that erroneous email was sent to thousands of library card holders…

The Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce honored its stars and installed new board members at its annual Christmas Breakfast. Jennie Sparks was Ambassador of the Year, Elizabeth Poston and her Living Outdoors Landscape and Design company were named Business of the Year, and Haven Caravelli was honored with the chamber’s new Arts and Humanities award…

Stunning Table Centerpieces, donated to the Christmas Breakfast by Foothill Flowers, were available for guests to take home in exchange for small donations. Proceeds go to an Economic Resource Council initiative to provide one-time grants to businesses and individuals severely adversely affected by PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs. Details about the application process and criteria are being worked out, according to GeeVee chamber chief executive officer Robin Galvan-Davies…

It Was a Magical Performance that sultry vocalist Storm Large delivered to an enthusiastic Center for the Arts crowd. There was a collective “Ahhhh” when she propped up her phone on a chair handed to her on stage to provide an audio and video stream for her sister in Sacramento, who was supposed to attend the event but wasn’t up to it…

Sure to Light Up your holidays, InConcert Sierra’s Sierra Master Chorale will perform today and tomorrow (http://www.InConcertSierra.org). The performances end with a spectacular highlight: NevCo composer Mark Vance and award-winning novelist Louis B. Jones have collaborated on an encore piece, a sweetly thought-provoking work called “Christmas at Home” written specifically for the Sierra Master Chorale and Orchestra. It’s a uniquely Nevada County work featuring original music and poignant lyrics that cleverly includes landmarks in our community…

A Day of Thunder is in the offing today as the 28th Annual Nevada County Food and Toy Run draws nearly 2,000 motorcyclists. The run from the Eric Rood Administrative Center to the Nevada County Fairgrounds takes about an hour, so if you’re driving NevCity Hwy and downtown GeeVee between noon and 1 p.m., prepare to be patient. Just how long is that line of motorcycles? Toy Run organizer Thom Staser leads the parade, and by the time he’s settled in at the fairgrounds accepting food and toys, the final riders are just leaving the Rood Center…

What’s Better than a Music in the Mountains symphony orchestra holiday performance? Answer: a MIM holiday performance that includes the MIM Chorus and Youth Chorus. Holiday favorites, including “Carol of the Bells,” will be part of the show at the NevCo Fairgrounds next Friday and Saturday (http://www.MusicInTheMountains.org). Thanks for the tip, GeeVee City Council Member Hilary Hodge…

It’s An Unlikely Mix, but there’s a Christmas Tango party slated for 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the Lucchesi Wine Tasting Room. Z Cabernet Duo will perform the yuletide tangos. A potluck is also planned, which prompts ever-irreverent violinist Daniel Zuckerman to quip, “Bring a dish, or your wife, to share…”

The Hilltop Commons Senior Living center was honored with a visit from the beautiful “Living” Christmas Tree and Nutcracker Toy, humans-turned-holiday cheer that we’ve all enjoyed at NevCity’s Victorian Christmas. Many of the nearly five dozen Hilltop Commons residents and family members at the party lined up to have their photos taken with the colorful holiday celebrities…

A Diplomat Is Born. Dad and son were discussing deep things, and dad asked Dean what he thought about Santa Claus. Eight-year-old Dean said, “There is no Santa Claus.” Dad asked, “Who told you that?” Dean replied, “My teacher told me.” Dad responded, “Well, I guess you won’t be getting any more gifts from Santa at Christmas.” Dean cut in quickly, “I didn’t say I believed her…!”

Dean’s Doting Grandma, my friend who shared the story, chortles, “This kid is going to get gifts from Santa until he’s 35…!”

The Nevada County Contractors’ Association hosted an exceptionally festive holiday party for more than 100 members and friends. Stacks of new toys and non-perishable food products were donated, and then passed on to the Interfaith Food Ministry…

American Editorial Cartoonist Jeff MacNelly (1947-2000), creator of the comic strip “Shoe,” leaves us with this: “A career is just a job that has gone on too long…”

Don’t go too long without sending me your exuberantly happy news to LorraineJewettWrites@gamil.com.