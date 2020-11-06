Lorraine’s Lowdown: Holbrooke Hotel is ready for business

As We Prep for Inclement Weather, take care while clearing debris from roofs and gutters. The ladder is infamously known as The Most Dangerous Tool in America, responsible for nearly 200,000 emergency room visits each year…

Right or Wrong, Some Call It Death Alley between GeeVee and Auburn, but its official name is State Route 49. Officials charged with safety ‘round these parts — Caltrans, the NevCo Transportation Commission, and the Placer County Transportation Planning Agency — conducted a safety assessment of that stretch of Hwy 49. This month, four videos will be posted online showing an overview of the Hwy 49 Safety Assessment Report, the corridor’s collision history, proposed safety enhancements, and projects currently in development (http://www.NCTC.ca.gov). Input from NevCo residents is encouraged…

Ready for Roundabouts? In addition to that safety assessment, a separate Caltrans Safety Barrier Project proposes roundabouts at both Lorenson and Lone Star roads along Hwy 49. “J-turns are also being considered,” says Caltrans Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo. “In December or January, we expect to release an open house video for the Highway 49 Safety Barrier project that discusses the project’s purposes and various proposed alternatives for public feedback.” Since the proposed roundabouts are just beyond our county line, commuters up/down the hill may want to weigh in…

It’s Been a Busy Three Days of grand reopening events at the Holbrooke Hotel. Locals who received sneak peak tours of the renovated historic landmark say they’ve been flooded with fond memories. Gwen Cipolla and her late husband stayed at the Holbrooke several times in 2006 while their Penn Valley home was under construction. “It truly was wonderful to see the improvements that retain and actually include more history at the beautifully refurbished hotel,” says Gwen. “It is stunning, and I hope to find an occasion to spend the night in one of the uniquely appointed rooms…”

Today It’s Down to Business as the Holbrooke opens its dining areas, bars, and guest rooms. The first, official sit-down meal was served by the Holbrooke’s kitchen this morning, and it was indeed a power breakfast. The Holbrooke’s chief publicist Andy Keown broke bread with Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Robin Davies and board president Joy Porter. Robin says, “The renovation and restoration of this historic icon represents an incredible investment in the economic vitality of downtown Grass Valley…”

Creative Minds at the NevCo Library will help you get creative with Grab & Go Craft Bags. The kits include all supplies and instructions needed to make fun crafts. The free craft bags, distributed at various library branches, are tailored to adults, teens, or youngsters (see the events calendar at http://www.MyNevadaCounty.com/Library). “In the beginning, we were offering a craft each week,” says Sydney Joyce, a librarian brainstormer. “Now we have Grab & Go bags for many crafts to give out to the public in lieu of them being able to come into the library. The kits are hands-on, especially nice with kids at home these days. They’re prepared like a little gift. Grab a bag and you’re set…”

Our Libraries May Be Closed, but they’re open to new ideas. Sydney and her co-workers have also developed Mystery Bags that follow a literary theme. Available for check-out at the Madelyn Helling Library, the bags contain a cookbook, fiction or nonfiction book, and DVD movie. “Themes range from health, hiking, the river, and Reese Witherspoon to Martha Stewart,” explains Sydney. “Some are straightforward, and some I put a little surprise twist in there…”

A Taste of the NevCo Fair. Gold Country Lions will be whipping up batches of their world famous Handmade Caramel Corn, and partnering with the nonprofit Bright Futures for Youth to sell the bags of tummy yummies. Instead of Treat Street, you can buy bags at http://www.fundly.com/caramel-corn-for-nevada-county and pick them up Nov. 21 at Unity Church. Short notice: tomorrow is the last day to pre-order. Both organizations benefit financially from this fundraiser. “We are grateful to Gold Country Lions for making this community tradition possible,” says Bright Futures for Youth Executive Director Jennifer Singer, “while also helping our youth…”

Congrats to Winners of the annual Apple Pie Contest at AtoZ Supply. Darin Barry took top honors and Gerry Tribble was runner up among a dozen entries. The Pumpkin Pie Contest is scheduled Nov. 14 and gift certificates are awarded to everyone who enters (www.AtoZSupply.com). First place receives $50. After being COVID-cancelled, AtoZ resumes workshops Nov. 15 at April’s Garden with all supplies provided. First up: creating a festive succulent-topped pumpkin centerpiece that can be planted after Thanksgiving when the pumpkin softens…

You Don’t Have to Be a Theoretical Physicist to appreciate this week’s inspirational quote. “Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.” – Albert Einstein (1879-1955), German-born physicist who developed the theory of relativity and won the 1921 Nobel Prize for Physics…

It’s relatively straightforward. You don’t have to be a Nobel Prize winner to contribute to this column at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.