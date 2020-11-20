Lorraine’s Lowdown: Here’s to 100 years

Breaking Good News: Gold Country Senior Services is a step closer to opening a new senior center. GCSS just closed escrow on the 4,700-sqaure-foot building at 231 Colfax Ave., formerly Summer Thyme’s. Be on the lookout in these pages for ways to support the transformation of the building into a one-stop service center for seniors — with inspiring ideas to include other generations, including youths. NevCo has the second largest senior population in the state, but is one of only a handful of counties without a senior center…

Torture Implied, but Not Delivered. Last month’s Washington Water District Board meeting was promoted by Rachel Kozlowski with this reminder on Facebook, “It’s Waterboard Night! Come down to the school house for a fun-filled evening…” Rachel is one of Li’l Town’s favorite, hardworking volunteers, serving as a volunteer firefighter, school board member, and Friends of Washington School nonprofit board member. Rachel adds, “My husband is on the Water District Board, and when he leaves for a meeting he says, ‘Time for waterboarding…!’”

Honk for 100! Ruth Renfrow officially turned 100 years old Thursday, but she enjoyed an early celebration with a drive-by birthday parade Nov. 1 at her NevCity home. Ruth sat on a decorated throne wearing a tiara, and enjoyed every minute of being the beloved guest of honor…

Do the Math. Toys for Tots and the Roamin’ Angels are combining their holiday Toy Drives this year, and turning them into a Dollar Drive with a unique twist. For every dollar donated, Riebe’s Auto Parts, Big A Rootbeer Drive In, the Marine Corps League, and Roamin’ Angels will each donate an additional dollar up to $2,000. Every donated $1 instantly becomes $5! Cash and check donation boxes are scattered around town, and donations will also be accepted 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 28 and Dec. 5 wherever you see gatherings of classic cars. The money will support needy families screened and recommended by the Salvation Army…

Local Author Chris Enss has been racking up prestigious awards for her book “According to Kate: The Legendary Life of Big Nose Kate Elder, Love of Doc Holliday.” Big Nose Kate (1849-1940) was a Hungarian-born American prostitute and longtime companion and common-law wife of Old West gunfighter Doc Holliday. Chris’s book has been honored by Foreword Review Magazine as Biography of the Year, was given the New Mexico Arizona Book Award for Best Biography, received the Elmer Kelton Award from the Academy of Western Artists, and is the winner of the Will Rogers Medallion Award for Best Biography. “I think Kate would have been pleased,” says Chris…

A Sacto Radio Announcer introducing an upcoming weather segment of her program quipped, “We have an upcoming weather event. It’s one of the few events we can go to these days. But in fact, the event is coming to us…”

Sunday Night’s NFL game saw teams playing in a windy, torrential downpour in Foxboro, after Cali had enjoyed a sunny 60+ degree fall day. A New England native and Patriots fan remarked, “Welcome to our Northeastern autumn. Some people wait for leaves to change colors, we wait for moss to appear on our toes…”

Here’s a Musical Delight. Local master musician Lynn Schugren will premiere her latest work on KVMR radio’s Classics Declassified 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29. Lynn commissioned 10 local and regional composers to create 12 pieces inspired by the Sierra. Then Lynn produced a video of her performing each composition on the piano, complete with introductions to each piece of music, images chosen by the composers to accompany their works, and art from the South Yuba River Citizens League and Sierra Streams. “The video will be available and streamed by InConcert Sierra in December, but we have been given permission to premiere the audio on my show,” says Classics Declassified host Keith Porter. “Lynn will join me by phone to read the spoken word portions and tell listeners about the pieces and composers…”

One Word and an About-face. Owners Chris Duncan and John Cammack poured their hearts into opening Lefty’s Fry House (next to Sierra Cinemas) last year. Then the pandemic turned restaurants into To-Go food hubs, and frankly, fried food doesn’t “travel well.” Pivot to Lefty’s Taco House (http://www.LeftysTacoHouse.com). “Our food at the fry house was not really designed to be to go,” explains John…

“Chris and I Love Mexican Food!” John continues. “So, decision made, only required to change out two pieces of equipment, print a new menu, and change one word on the sign. Since switching, we were able to hire back most of our previous staff and move three from Lefty’s Grill to the Taco House who would have been on unemployment.” But you can’t please everyone. “There are a few upset people and requests for fry house menu items…”

What Does It Say about 2020 when an inanimate Baby Yoda doll is more well-traveled than the population of our planet…?

“The World Needs Dreamers and the world needs doers. But above all, the world needs dreamers who do.” – Sarah Ban Breathnach, NY Times best-selling author, philanthropist, and public speaker…

Please dream big and send your bits of tid to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.