Lorraine’s Lowdown: Helping other people

If You Enjoy Sitting on any of the three new benches along Wolf Creek Trail in GeeVee, thank Adam Polley. The 12-year-old installed two benches that were donated to the city, then Adam raised nearly $3,000 to purchase a third bench, concrete, and gravel. Voilá! His successful Eagle Scout project propelled Adam into an elite group of the youngest Scouts ever to achieve an Eagle Scout badge. Adam has earned 71 of the 139 merit badges awarded by the Boy Scouts. “My goal is to earn all the merit badges possible,” says Adam, “and I’m on track to do it by age 13.” That may be another record for Adam…

Twelve-year-old Adam Polley installed two benches that were donated to Grass Valley, then raised nearly $3,000 to purchase a third bench, concrete, and gravel. The successful bench installation project along Wolf Creek Trail earned Polley his Eagle Scout merit badge.

In Addition to an Eagle Scout Badge, Adam earned accolades from city staff with whom he worked during the three-month project, from planning to installation. “Adam is a nice gentleman who was thoroughly engaged in the process,” commends Community Services Analyst Zac Quentmeyer. “He was very detailed about making sure the project was on schedule and kept me updated on its progress. The benches turned out great…!”

“We Are Beyond Grateful that no one was injured,” says Kay Baker, whose family owns an office building damaged in last week’s Broad St. NevCity fire. “The real blessing is the firemen stopped it and it did not spread to our uphill neighbor. Our building may not survive but will definitely be repaired or replaced. As a past president of the Nevada City Fire Department Auxiliary, I felt bad our group is no longer an organization. The honker would have gone off and in no time we would have gathered at City Hall and had sandwiches and coffee ready for the firemen. That great crew of firefighters was there for over six hours and I never saw a one of them take a break…!”

Kay Baker, whose family owns an office building damaged in last week's Broad Street fire in Nevada City, says, "The real blessing is the firemen stopped it and it did not spread to our uphill neighbor."

Longtime Locals Know the residential home destroyed in that fire once belonged to Darleen Lee Crowley, and for a time, Darleen’s mother Elva Lee and grandmother Evelyn Walsh. “Elva and Darleen were very well known in town and could often be seen walking up and down Broad Street arm-in-arm,” says family friend Dave Painter of SPD renown. “Eventually, Elva passed and Darleen was left on her own. Her life was a little complicated. Darleen became a hoarder but there were traditions she continued including decorating for all major holidays. Each Christmas, she would gift herself a new wig, maybe a purse or a fake fur piece, and always some sweets. After her death, when going through her possessions, there were boxes on top of boxes full of shoes and purses, drawers full of clothing still wrapped up, and a vast amount of jewelry…”

Darleen Passed Away in 2017 at age 83. She was buried in an outfit and a new wig she’d personally packed in a suitcase for her final journey. “Darleen was an inveterate gossip and had an arsenal of tell-all material on many of the town’s citizens,” Dave says. “The more prominent the person, the more tawdry the gossip. There are a lot of Darleen stories out there and those that knew her were saddened at her passing. It was the end of a unique Nevada City era, and when fire engulfed 414 Broad Street, it was the final seal. It is fortunate Darleen was not there to see it…”

The family that owns an office building damaged in last week's Broad St. fire in Nevada City says the building will "definitely be repaired or replaced."

2020 Was a Good Year for the partnership between the Albertsons Foundation (which includes Safeway) and NevCo’s Interfaith Food Ministry. The foundation has donated $5,000 to $15,000 in prior years to the local nonprofit that feeds the hungry. In 2020, the Albertsons Foundation donated $91,200 to IFM. Says IFM Development Director Naomi Cabral, “$30,000 of that total was raised by our very own local community who shopped in local Safeways between November and December and made donations at the register through the Nourishing Neighbors holiday campaign… “

The 2021 Edition of Destination Nevada County magazine, published by the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, is now available (SPD Markets, B&C, and chamber office). The annual glossy magazine showcases the assets of NevCo to locals as well as tourists. “Our county is historically rich, geographically splendid and supports an enviable quality of life, but it’s the people that make the place,” says publisher and chamber CEO Robin Davies. “‘Destination Nevada County’ endeavors to capture the heart and spirit of the people who make Nevada County a remarkable place to live and a wondrously memorable destination…”

Habitat for Humanity will host a 90-minute virtual town hall March 11 to explore the problem of working families priced out of the local housing market, and develop practical solutions that can be implemented by individuals, organizations, and government. The free community event will focus on women and children because, among other challenges, the gender pay gap means households supported by women pay larger-than-average proportions of income on rents and mortgages. The town hall panel will be comprised of women: District 1 State Assembly Member Megan Dahle, District 4 NevCo Supervisor Sue Hoek, GeeVee City Council Member Hilary Hodge, NevCity Council Member Daniela Fernández, and NevCo Habitat Executive Director Lorraine Larson. More info to come at http://www.NCHabitat.org…

NevCo Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Kellermann will discuss his plans to shepherd our county through the COVID pandemic during an interview show 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on KVMR Radio. Scott has practiced medicine in NevCity, Nepal and Uganda, and worked as a Senior Consultant for the Centers for Research in Emerging Infectious Diseases. “The Sages Among Us” host Keith Porter will ask the questions…

“Open Your Mouth only if what you are going to say is more beautiful than silence.” – Arabic Proverb…

