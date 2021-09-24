Lorraine’s Lowdown: Heads above the rest

A GVPD Officer on Patrol passed a lemonade stand and decided to go back to enjoy a positive encounter with the young entrepreneurs by buying a drink. Immediately after his U-turn, the officer received a service call for a medical emergency at an apartment complex just ahead of him. The officer rushed to the scene and provided life-saving aide to a teenage resident who was later transported to the hospital (both requested anonymity). Had the officer not turned around to buy lemonade, his arrival at the scene would not have been as quick and the outcome may have been different…

After the Teen Was Discharged from the hospital and returned home weeks later, the officer met up with the young man and relayed the story of his fortunate decision to buy lemonade, which put the officer in the right place at the right time. The officer presented the teen with a plaque containing the dollar bill he’d intended to use to purchase a glass of lemonade. Under the dollar is the inscription, “When life gives you lemons, just remember lemonade helped save your life…”

Best Advice During Wildfire Season: evacuate WHILE there is time, not WHEN it is time…

Demolition Work associated with GeeVee’s Memorial Park Facility Improvements Project is nearly complete, including the pool, bathroom and building demolitions, plus tree removal. Excavation and construction of the two new pools is underway, and the deck and pool areas are starting to visually take shape. Most of the work should be finished next spring and a grand opening of the new community aquatic facility is slated for next summer. “The improved pool layouts will allow better access for a broad range of pool users,” says Assistant City Engineer Bjorn Jones, “and the beach entry, kiddie play features, increased deck and sitting spaces and shade structures will surely be a hit with families for decades to come…”

The Memorial Park softball field is being resurfaced with a new all-artificial turf system.

Construction of the Pools accounts for half of $4.8 million in improvements underway for Memorial Park. There will be two new pickleball courts, a basketball court, concrete improvements including accessible sidewalk and curb ramps, repaving of the access road through the park, replacement and enhancement of the parking lot to add more spaces, resodding of the grass play area, new lighting, and a new bathroom, maintenance building and trash enclosure. The softball field will also be resurfaced with a new all-artificial turf system…

George and Karen Chileski have moved to Arizona after giving so much to our community. George lived in NevCo since birth 80 years ago, and Karen moved here 43 years ago. They’ve been married 35 years. When they lived here, George was active in the GeeVee Sportsmen’s Club and built many residential houses. Karen shared her talents with the local Republican Central Committee and its causes. The couple made a last indelible impression before becoming NevCo ex-pats: they donated a treasure trove of mounts to Sierra College. George, an avid big game hunter and sport fisherman, collected 104 mounts during his decades of globe-trotting. He and Karen gifted 84 of them to the community college’s Natural History Museum in Rocklin…

Karen and George Chileski have moved to Arizona after decades of living in Nevada County. Before their move, the couple donated 84 mounts to the Sierra College Natural History Museum in Rocklin.

George Chileski collected 104 mounts during his decades as an avid big game hunter and sport fisherman. Chileski and his wife Karen donated 84 of the mounts to the Sierra College Natural History Museum in Rocklin.

Tourists Trek into the Jungles of Costa Rica to see wild animals, but often the creatures blend in with their surroundings. On our recent trip to that beautiful Central American country, my friend Cathi kept telling me to “look for movement” when I could not see crocodiles on the shore or monkeys in the trees. “Always look for movement,” Cathi advised, “unless we’re looking for sloths. Then you have to figure out a different strategy…”

It's easier to spot wildlife in their natural habitat if you look for movement, unless you're looking for sloths.

It's easier to spot wildlife in their natural habitat if you look for movement, unless you're looking for sloths.

Weekly Witticism: Before surgery, the anesthesiologist offered a choice of gas or the old-fashioned way with a boat paddle. It was an ether/oar decision…

Last Week’s Lowdown Included News about the Sierra Nevada Canoe and Kayak Club and its paddle outings across NorCal and Nevada. Club members paddle by day and camp by night. They want everyone to know that they continue the club’s tradition of gathering around a campfire after dinner, and they are fire-safety conscious. They now use glowing battery-operated lanterns to create a campfire-like atmosphere…

Carrying on the campfire tradition while aware of high fire danger, Sierra Nevada Canoe and Kayak Club members gather around glowing battery-operated lanterns instead of flames.

Habitat for Humanity’s Street of Dreams annual fundraiser is different this year (again!) but the mission remains the same. The H4H event’s online auction is live now and remains open until 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. Bid on 100 wonderful items or donate building supplies at http://www.StreetofDreams.Live . Every penny of net proceeds helps build safe, affordable homes for local residents. “We’re so grateful for our sponsors and donors,” says H4H Executive Director Lorraine Larson. Among the auction items are a half-day of tree service from Tim the Tree Man and a barbecue for 25 people at Sierra Star Vineyard hosted by Gordon Beatie…

The Original Floor of the Veterans Memorial Building in GeeVee, dating back to the 1930s, has been fully renovated. Now the maple flooring is athletic-rated. That ensures many more years of basketball, volleyball, pickleball, fencing, meetings, special events, and concerts at the venue. Many veterans groups use the building for meetings and fundraisers, including the American Legion Post No. 130, Disabled American Veterans, Marine Corps League, and Vietnam Veterans. The floor renovation cost the county (which operates the building) about $173,000, of which $160,000 was funded by a state grant. The facility is available to rent for community events, and you can get info by emailing vets.bldg@co.nevada.ca.us …

“Insanity Is Hereditary; you get it from your children.” – Sam Levenson (1911-1980), American humorist, writer, teacher, television host, and journalist…

Please send your happy news to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com