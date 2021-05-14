Lorraine’s Lowdown: Handing out rosy days

Five-year-old Liam Thomas loves to make people smile. Liam did it again Mother’s Day weekend when he delivered long-stemmed roses to women shopping at The Big Safeway (non-locals: the Safeway in the Glenbrook Basin). Assisted by his mother, who works in the Safeway bakery, Liam delivered a rose and joy to dozens of surprised shoppers. He previously handed out treats for Valentine’s Day and Easter. Liam even portrayed a leprechaun, complete with bushy red beard, when he doled out gold coins on St. Patrick’s Day…

Liam Thomas, 5, delivered long-stemmed roses on Mother’s Day weekend to Safeway shoppers including a surprised Jessica Jackson.

Five-year-old Liam Thomas portrayed a Leprechaun, complete with bushy red beard, when he doled out gold coins to Safeway shoppers on St. Patrick’s Day.

Chance the Dispatch Dog was a neutered male pit bull mix, approximately 8 years old. No one is certain how old he was because he was found abandoned in the camping area of the Nevada County Fairgrounds, tied to a tree. Once rescued, Chance spent six months at the county animal shelter operated by Sammie’s Friends. On Oct. 14, 2019, Chance started his new career at the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center, where one worker called Chance “the light of our lives.” His happy demeanor and calm disposition helped dispatchers handle the many pressures of their jobs. Chance passed away from cancer last month…

Chance the Wellness Dispatch Dog was an abandoned pit bull mix who found a new career at the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office regional dispatch center. Chance, shown here with Sheriff Shannan Moon, died from cancer last month.

Will Another Dispatch Dog fill Chance’s paw prints? “Dispatching can be such a stressful job, and having an outlet like a wellness dog has shown great value in helping our staff continue to provide amazing service to our community,” says Sheriff Shannan Moon. “I am open to continue the program at the pace in which the dispatchers are ready…”

Reopening the North Star Powerhouse Mining Museum May 1 after a year of being COVID-closed was more complex than flipping a light switch, because 19th century mining equipment is difficult to maintain in operating condition for demonstrations and tours. We can thank the volunteers and community support that transcends decades. In 1959, Mrs. Phobe Cartwright raised thousands of dollars to save the Powerhouse’s 30-foot Pelton water wheel from the scrap heap. In 1961, our community convinced New Verdi Mines to donate the burned-out and gutted 1.1-acre powerhouse to the city of GeeVee…

Local mining expert, historian and author Jack Clark (1920-2017) stands in front of the North Star Mine powerhouse ruins and piles of equipment circa 1959. In 1959, Newmont Mines held an auction to sell everything at the North Star Mine because it closed the mine permanently. Anything left over was sold for scrap. The powerhouse was donated to the city of Grass Valley in 1961.

The North Star Mine’s 30-foot Pelton water wheel before it was restored in the 1960s.

Restoring the Powerhouse and creating the mining museum took more volunteer labor and donations, spearheaded by the Nevada County Historical Society, Rotary Club of Grass Valley, the city, and countless volunteers. Says mine treasurer and docent Gary Smith, “Volunteer docents never get tired of hearing after a tour, ‘Wow, I lived here 20 years and never knew this place existed…’”

Unidentified workers at the North Star Mine when it was in operation, 1851-1956.

If It Seems Wildfires are getting bigger and more destructive each year, check out http://www.fire.ca.gov/media/4jandlhh/top20_acres.pdf . Five of the six largest wildfires in California history occurred last year in 2020. The rankings are:

No. 1: August Complex Fire, August 2020, 1,032,648 acres;

No. 2: Mendocino Complex Fire, July 2018, 459,123 acres;

No. 3: SCU Lightning Complex Fire, August 2020, 396,624 acres;

No. 4: Creek Fire, September 2020, 379,895 acres;

No. 5: LNU lightning Complex Fire, August 2020, 363,220 acres;

No. 6: North Complex Fire, August 2020, 318,935 acres…

“With Our First Red Flag Warning coming in early May this year, we must prepare for the possibility of a longer, more intense fire season,” says Nevada County Office of Emergency Services Senior Administrative Analyst Jenn Tamo, who is helping organize a series of green waste disposal days. “This is a great opportunity to create defensible space. “Residents are encouraged to get to work on their properties a few weekends before the events so all that is needed is transportation and disposal of green waste.” Events are planned 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday to Monday, May 21-24, and June 11-14 at 12625 Brunswick Road. Accepted as well as prohibited items are listed at http://www.ReadyNevadaCounty.org/GreenWaste …

Timing Tip: “Anecdotally, I would say there is a bit of a rush in the morning first thing when we open and at the end of the day before we close,” says Jenn. Perhaps don’t be an early bird or a procrastinator; shorter lines may occur between 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.…

Lowdown Loyalist Linda Chaplin has an idea to create more parking in downtown GeeVee. “Maybe the churches on Church Street could rent out their parking spaces when empty of parishioners, and paying customers could receive a spiritual indulgence for the afterlife along with their parking space payment benefiting the church’s funding,” Linda suggests. “A win-win situation for all…”

Vacation Photos. Here are two shots from a recent hiking-biking-kayaking trip in Arizona. The lichen on rocks in The Granite Dells casts a colorful patina, and many hiking trails were near creeks, rivers and lakes…

Why did the algae and fungi get together? They took a lichen to each other.

I guess they don’t grade on a curve. That’s teacher humor for our hard-working educators.

“Speaking in Front of a Crowd is considered the number one fear of the average person. Number two was death. This means to the average person, if you have to be at a funeral, you would rather be in the casket than doing the eulogy.” – Jerry Seinfeld (1954- ), American stand-up comedian, actor, writer and producer…

Have no fear! Boldly send your snippets of news to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com .