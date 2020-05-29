Lorraine’s Lowdown: Gone to the dogs

Paws on Patrol: Augie is a 2-year-old German shepherd who recently started patrolling local state parks with Ranger Martin Gilbertson. Augie has replaced Miro, the state parks K9 officer who was retired after contracting the neuromuscular disease myasthenia gravis. Augie’s legal name is Dag Orlicky Poklad, which translates to “treasure of the town of Orlicky,” which is Augie’s home town in the Czech Republic…

Both Augie and Miro — plus three other local K9 officers — are supported by the Rüdiger Foundation, the nonprofit that provides resources to NevCo K9 officer programs. Augie has big paw prints to fill: Miro (and Martin) took home the “Top Dog” trophy for Best Performing Team among all 16 California State Park K9 teams at last year’s State Parks Department Qualifications Competition. His supporters are already counting on Augie to defend Miro’s title, albeit with a different skill set. “Augie has an extraordinary amount of energy,” says Rüdiger Foundation Founder Joey Jordan. “Augie is a fighter jet compared to Miro, who is a Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle…”

Mary Curtin leaves her place at Sierra Pines Mobile Home Park and travels to Penryn once a week to visit 101-year-old Elois Dressendorfer. “Elois has many moments of lucidity, and she’s especially more cognizant when there is more social activity,” says Mary. “As I was rubbing Elois’s feet reciting the famous little ditty, ‘This little piggy went to market,’ Eloise responded, ‘But the market was bare because of the quarantine.’ It gave me a deep chuckle of her awareness of what is going on during this time…”

YAY! Barbershops and salons have been allowed to reopen, but plan accordingly because among the restrictive no-no’s is a blow dry. Thank goodness science long ago debunked the myth that one can catch a cold by going outdoors with wet hair…

Support Local Journalism Donate



Hoping New Habits Die Easily. While roadways were less congested during the height of the lockdown, there was a significant increase in motorists driving waaaay too fast. As our state and local economies reopen and travel restrictions are lifted, law enforcement remains vigilant. “Officers are specifically looking for errant drivers whose actions endanger others, most specifically speeding and DUI,” says California Highway Patrol Grass Valley Unit Commander George Steffenson. “Regardless of the pandemic, officers are citing high-speed drivers and arresting DUI offenders. Please slow down, and never drink and drive…”

It’s All About Perspective. Some people facing trials and tribulations even in normal times refer to Death as The Big D and divorce as The Small D…

This Has Indeed been a quarrel-inducing quarantine. And after the days of fewer showers and more sweatpants are in our rear view mirror, divorce rates are expected to ramp up. A friend who is determined to avoid The Small D explains why self-care is important no matter what the circumstance: “Taking care of myself honors my spouse and shows that our relationship always matters…”

The Food Bank of NevCo is providing food to nearly 2,500 people each WEEK, a number to whom it provided meals MONTHLY just a year ago. “All donations are greatly needed, but I also want people to know that we have a bunch of opportunities to volunteer and we really need helpers right now,” says Nicole McNeely, Food Bank executive director. Ways to help are listed in the Volunteer Hub at Connecting Point (http://www.connectingpoint.org)…

The Inaugural BrewFest sponsored by the Grass Valley Downtown Association is yet another event that had to be cancelled today. Undaunted, GVDA Executive Director Marni Marshall says, “We’re brewing up a future virtual BrewFest…”

If You Grow It, they will come. A new member of the NevCity Chamber of Commerce is Huguenin Kahn LLC, a Cannabis Law practice group specializing in regulatory compliance, licensing, land use and civil and criminal defense. Ah, the corollary industries! Other new or renewing chamber members include Meyers Investment Group of Baird, Art Works Gallery, NEO with its New Events and Opportunities for youths, Drifter Pizza Company, H20 Adventures and its fleet of whitewater rafts, and California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project which preserves, protects, and perpetuates Nisenan culture…

Hope Happens. From American novelist, essayist, and poet Barbara Kingsolver: “Hope is a renewable option. If you run out of it at the end of the day, you get to start over in the morning…”

Start your morning off with hope by sending happy news to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.