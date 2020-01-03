Lorraine’s Lowdown: Giving back, pay it forward

40 for 40. Tom and Janie Marini are celebrating 40 years of wedded bliss, plus their 40th year of being the most die-hard SF 49er fans on the planet. Tom and Janie enjoy home games from their special field-level, end-zone recliner chairs. Fantastic photos result whenever players score, spike, and celebrate. One photo of Janie and Tom appeared on the Levi Stadium jumbotron, as well as the cover of the couple’s Christmas card this year…

Twelve 28 Kitchen in Penntucky marked its third anniversary with a lavish “small plates” dinner, bubbly, and an eye-popping (seam popping?) array of desserts. Chef Zach Sterner, who worked at a Michelin-starred establishment before opening his own eatery, also celebrated his birthday on 12/28 – hence the name of the restaurant. About 100 people enjoyed the delicacies served by Zach and his family. Zach told his admirers, “Thanks for the crazy quick sell-out for this anniversary event, and thanks to everyone who supported us in 2019. We look forward to an even better 2020…”

Imitation Is the Sincerest Form of Flattery, and GeeVee Police Lt. Joe Matteoni honored his father’s memory in a special way. Joe’s dad passed away in May after an illustrious career with the San Francisco PD. Joe posed with a photo of his dad while wearing a similar outfit, complete with matching tie and suspenders, and sporting his dad’s Colt 1911 and SFPD badge. Joe says, “It was my way of letting him know I was thinking of him…”

Musical Magic erupted at the New Year’s Eve celebration at Wild Eye Pub in GeeVee. Owner Beth Moore joined the band Shaky Ground on stage and belted out a few numbers. Beth, lead singer with Power of 12 and that band’s various incarnations, is good friends with Shaky Ground lead singer/harmonica player Jerry Earwood. “Shaky Ground is a high-energy dance band,” says Jerry. “We play compelling and funky dance tunes that prompt everyone to get out of their chairs and onto the dance floor…”

Mailing Holiday Packages can be stressful, so local Foothill Mailbox centers make it fun by giving away prizes to customers. “I try to give back and make someone’s day,” says owner Terry Stephens. “This year, we gave away hams. Last year, we gave away turkeys.” Lindy Beatie won the drawing in Penntucky, and paid it forward. Lindy says, “We donated the ham to a family who took good care of it…”

One Thousand Pounds of crab will be enjoyed Feb. 8 at the Grass Valley Sportsmen’s Club annual crab feed (http://www.GVSportsmens.org). “We go through a ton of crab!” says event chair Lee Matthews. Actually, Lee, you go through a half ton. The club also serves home-made clam chowder that some guests say is even more popular than the crab. Immediately as you enter the GeeVee Veterans’ Hall, you’re greeted by a massive appetizer table loaded with prawns, cheeses, deli meats, and more. After dinner, there will be dancing to a live band…

Several Gold Country Lions and local businessmen were honored with California Lions Foundation Kay “K” Fukushima Fellowships and pins. The local club created and sold “Paradise Is Not Lost” wall calendars after the wildfire ravaged the Butte County town of Paradise. The $12,000 was ultimately donated to Paradise “Camp Fire” survivors. Git’R Done Honors go to Lions Ken Eslick and Tom Parilo, along with businessmen Greg Fowler, Josh McGovern, Jeff Hansen, Justin Painter, and Louis Freschi…

Even More Hoorahs for C&H Sugar of Crockett, CA, for its 10-plus years of donating brown sugar the Lions use to concoct caramel corn sold at the NevCo Fair. Kudos to Freschi Construction and Hansen Bros. Enterprises for contributing materials and labor to remodel the Lions’ Treat Street booth. That caramel corn is irresistible and instantly addicting, which explains why the Lions distribute free samples during the fair…

Eileen Sitko’s works of art are on display through Jan. 26 at Cork 49 in downtown GeeVee. Eileen uses acrylics and mixed media to create unique pieces inspired by her 16 years of living in and loving the foothills. “I realize my journey is all about energy,” says Eileen, “and I see myself as a conduit to letting a dynamic and creative process unfold…”

A Cohousing Documentary to be presented at NevCity’s Wild and Scenic Film Festival features the work of Emmy Award-winning cinematographer and Auburn resident Doug Stanley. You may not know that Doug was in a life-threatening motorcycle accident just days after he finished filming. It was touch-and-go for a while, but Doug fully recovered and he will be on stage with film director John de Graaf, editor Greg Davis, and star Charles Durrett when “The Best of Both Worlds — Cohousing’s Promise” premieres at the film festival…

Congrats to CFO Kathy Hebert and Tom O’Toole, top vote getters in the recent election for the Alta Sierra Property Owners Association Board of Directors, who this month join Dennis Geare, Doug Coursey, Susan Warner, Allen Schafer, and Prez Mike Toomey…

“What the New Year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the new year.” – Vern McLellan, Author/Speaker/Broadcaster…

