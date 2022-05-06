Lorraine’s Lowdown: Get your motor running

Billy Vick Spent Eight Years Looking for the motorcycle he had ridden and raced at NorCal tracks as a teenager. Billy loved that 1963 250 cc Honda Scrambler — which he had bored out to 350 cc — even long after he sold it in 1969. Memories of racing that motorcycle fueled his lifelong interest in vintage vehicles, motorcycles, and engines. Billy’s search finally ended in 2013 when he discovered an old friend in Ceres had been given the bike, which the friend dismantled and never resurrected…

Billy Vick loads his Honda Scrambler into the bed of his 1970 El Camino Big Block 400 and enters the pair in classic car show competitions.

Billy Rescued the Rusted Parts and delivered them to his brother Brian, who is an expert at restoring motorcycles. The Scrambler was ready to roll just nine months later! Billy, owner of Sierra Trench Protection, loads the Scrambler into the bed of his 1970 El Camino Big Block 400 and enters the pair in classic car show competitions. Billy says, “I love this motorcycle because it is the first of many motorcycles that I used to race…”

Billy Vick of Grass Valley spent nearly a decade searching for the beloved racing motorcycle he sold in 1969. Vick found it – in barely assembled rusted parts – and had it restored to mint condition.

Billy Vick, who grew up in Campbell, raced his 1963 250 cc Honda Scrambler – which he had bored out to 350 cc – at Northern California tracks.

For Darrol and Todd Tripp, cars are their profession as well as hobbies. Darrol, nephew Todd, and members of their extended family exhibited 10 vintage cars at the 35th Annual Roamin’ Angels car show. Some restorations were individual labors of love, and a few were family projects in which everyone pitched in. “We do car shows because it’s a great time for the family to get together three or four times each year,” says Darrol. The family exhibited everything from a 1948 Jeep to a 1970 Mustang Mach I. Two of the featured cars were senior class projects of Patrick and Cole Mason. David Tripp, Darrol’s brother and patriarch of Tripp’s Auto Body business, won the best modified street rod trophy for his 1954 Corvette…

Darrol Tripp, far right, and his family exhibited 10 vintage cars at the 35th Annual Roamin’ Angels car show.

David and Todd Have Another Dozen Cars stored in a warehouse at Todd’s house. “I grew up ‘car crazy’ and always loved muscle cars and hot rods,” Todd explains. “It’s like an addiction in which you can’t wait to get another car.” At the Roamin’ Angels car show, Todd exhibited his 1970 GTO Judge, a 1969 Pontiac Trans Am, and a 1969 Corvette convertible. The GTO was the first car Todd owned, which he bought as a 19-year-old and has kept in primo condition all these years…

Kudos to Nevada Union High School’s FFA/Ag Mechanics Club for creating the 23 trophies distributed to winners of various categories at the car show…

The Penn Valley Rodeo May 20-21 is truly a community affair. Similar to the NevCo Fair’s Treat Street, many nonprofits participate and earn money that they funnel back into the community. Penn Valley Little League directs parking lot traffic, Knights of Columbus serves BBQ, NU Football Boosters work ticket booths and sell hot dogs and hamburgers, Ready Springs School PTC staffs the Snack Shack, Kare Crisis Nursery offers Dr. Sarah’s delectable pies, and the NevCounty 4-H Horse Project dishes up root beer floats. Festival food for a good cause…

JJ Harrison is a professional rodeo clown who will perform his feats of derring do and protect cowboys at the Penn Valley Rodeo May 20 and 21.

Rodeo Parade Grand Marshal Is Gladys Martines, host of the town’s annual Cowboy Christmas who also grants use of her idyllic ranch as a venue for community events and fundraisers. Gladys has a feisty entrepreneurial spirit and owns the bustling PV Shopping Center, but she hails from humble beginnings. She was one of 14 children born to farmworker parents in the Santa Clara Valley during the Great Depression. She picked fruit for 23 years until her strong work ethic ultimately propelled her into a successful career in project management, architecture, and land development…

PV Rodeo Schedule, Tickets, Info about food and libation vendors, live band and dancing, auctions, and Sunday’s Cowboy Church are at http://www.PVRodeo.com …

It Highlights NevCo’s Ethnic and Cultural Diversity through vignettes of local NevCo women working, mining, and farming. The rare historical artwork was painted by an unknown artist who signed the mural “CETA Mural 1979.” That reveals the work was created via the Comprehensive Employment and Training Act, a federal arts employment program that directed hundreds of millions of dollars to visual and performing artists between 1974 and1984. The oil painting on 4-by-8-foot plywood had been lovingly stored for decades by the late Jack Strickland, whose estate recently donated the mural to the Tahoe-Donner Historical Society…

This CETA Mural 1979 oil painting was created via the federal jobs program that funneled hundreds of millions of dollars to visual and performing artists between 1974 and 1984. Tahoe-Donner Historical Society researcher/volunteer Barbara Czerwinski said, “The content pertains to women that highlights Nevada County's ethnic and cultural diversity, such as Nisenan and the Washoe Tribespeople, white, Hispanic and Asians.”

“The Woman with the Butterflies likely represents Ximena McGlashan, 1893-1996, later Ximena McGlashan Howard,” explains historical society researcher/volunteer Barbara Czerwinski. “Ximena was an American entomologist, and a butterfly farmer based in Truckee, often referred to as the ‘butterfly princess.’ The minute I saw this mural I knew we had to have it for our museum in the old jail…”

The Cedar Ridge Deer is decorated for Cinco de Mayo, complete with a serape, sombrero, and mustache, the latter a nod to patriotic histories of Mexican men…

The Cedar Ridge deer statue is decorated for Cinco de Mayo.

Folks Are Eager to Be Wined and Dined. All 260 tickets to the July 29 Mine, Wine & Dine garden party at Empire Mine State Park sold out in just four days. Ticket proceeds and sponsorships benefit the Sierra Gold Parks Foundation — http://www.SierraGoldParksFoundation.org . (That’s the nonprofit formed to benefit western NevCo state parks after the individual fundraising organizations of Empire Mine, South Yuba River, and Malakoff Diggins State Parks were combined.) Even if you cannot attend Mine, Wine & Dine, there is an opportunity to “Fund an Item” and help restore the Bourne Cottage Greenhouse. Steve Sanchez at 510-673-3741 has info about sponsorships and the greenhouse fundraiser…

Tickets to the July 29 Mine, Wine & Dine fundraiser at Empire Mine State Park sold out in just four days. This photo is from the 2019 dinner dance because the annual event was COVID-canceled the last two years.

Sad News for NevCo Fair-Goers who love dancing to Mogollon, the band that adopted our fair as its own and even wrote a song about it. Lead singer, songwriter, and fiddle player Duane Moore passed away. A celebration of life is planned in the band’s home base in AZ. No word yet on the band’s future plans to perform at our fair…

“Our Greatest Glory is not in never failing, but in rising every time we fail.” – Confucius (551BC – 479 BC), Chinese philosopher whose teachings and philosophy underpin East Asian culture and society…

