Lorraine’s Lowdown: Get into the holiday spirit

If You Think some local law enforcement officers are looking a little scruffy, it’s because they are trying to sprout The Best Beard for “No Shave November.” Through the end of this month, you can vote for your favorite GeeVee police officer + beard for $5 via the agencies’ websites and a link to GoFundMe. All proceeds benefit the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation. Names of voters selecting the winning officer will be entered into a drawing to have coffee and donuts with that officer. Chief Alex Gammelgard says he plans to crash that kaffeeklatsch: “I’ll show up anywhere there are donuts…”

Insider Knowledge: Alex is sporting more business suits than usual these days. Why? He hates wearing his uniform when he has a beard. The only time you’ll see Alex in a uniform + beard combo is at the 14th Annual Michael Edward Bratton II Turkey Trot (http://www.MEB2TurkeyTrot.com) Thanksgiving morning…

Soft and Cuddly Levi, a miniature poodle, is one of the certified therapy dogs that brings smiles to defendants, plaintiffs, and others waiting in the hallways of NevCo’s Courthouse. Levi and owner/handler Jackie Brown have been spreading joy for two years. “You can just feel their tension release as people pet him and relax,” says Jackie. Levi’s brief tail-wagging visit with Bailiff Ben Hagel was especially touching, because Ben recently had to put down his cattle dog due to complications of old age. “I needed this,” says Ben while holding Levi…

Triple Threat. At the Country Christmas Faire you can get into the holiday spirit, shop for gifts, and visit Santa Claus! Crafts from 100 vendors have been juried, so only the best of the best is on display in four NevCo Fairgrounds exhibit buildings. This event, held for the past 35 years over Thanksgiving weekend, is complete with horse-drawn wagon rides, live music, a bonfire, and gingerbread houses. New this year: a holiday ornament contest, so get your crafty on. Make an ornament from scratch, or buy one and bling it up…

Next, Travel Back in Time to the early 1900s at Empire Mine as the park mixes history and holidays (Friday & Saturday, http://www.EmpireMine.org). Park officials, docents, and volunteers of the nonprofit Empire Mine Park Association really know how to throw a party! Special events coordinator Steve Sanchez promises, “Santa will be there, chestnuts will be roasted on an open fire, there will be a ton of children’s games, hot coffee, cocoa, cider, and Christmas cookies…”

Ooops, Typo! In my October 18 Lowdown, I listed several new members of the NevCity Chamber of Commerce including “Great Vices Cleaning.” See how close that “C” is to the “B” on your keyboard? The business is actually “Great Vibes Cleaning,” co-founded by Triya Smith and Gabriel Moss (http://www.GreatVibesCleaning.com). Gabriel was a little shocked when he learned I’d re-named his company. “Great ‘Vices?’” laughs Gabriel. “A clean, tidy house is about as far away from a vice as you can get…”

Happy Birthday to Dan Thomassen, local construction contractor and all-around great guy who celebrated 42 years of experience turning 18. Dan was feted by close friends and family at a swanky soiree organized by his wife Donna. Many guests recounted humorous Devilish Dan Doings that can’t be repeated here…

Others Inhaling Deep and blowing out birthday candles this month: restaurant royalty Maria Byers Ramos, model-turned-Realtor Darlene “Dee” Mariani, tire magnate Mark Heauser, she of the purple-hair stripe Sierra College-NCC Dean Stephanie Ortiz, and numbers cruncher Dave Scinto…

Sampling in Support of NevCo’s United Way was a treat for 75 guests at a wine tasting taught by Dave Luce, owner of the Alta Sierra wine shop. The fundraiser at the Lake Wildwood Clubhouse was idyllic with Lisa Stine on harp and Lonna Whipple on violin. UWay Exec Director Megan Timpany says, “It was a fun afternoon for a great cause, with all proceeds going toward helping our community with the basic needs of food, shelter and access to healthcare…”

Scholarships for Women and girls to fund their educations and bright futures received a big boost from the Tapas & Trivia fundraiser hosted by the American Association of University Women. Nearly 150 guests enjoyed food, libations, and a fast-paced trivia competition won by the Grass Valley Rotary team: Rod Fivelstad, Judy Bagley, Connie Stone, and Scott Browne. Ticket sales and auctions grossed $19,000 for this great cause…

A Fun Event with a Catchy Name, “Let’s Wine & Taco ‘Bout It” drew 50 people to Cork 49 in GeeVee. The fundraiser netted nearly $4,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Lifestyle Foundation (http://www.CFLF.org). Three expert speakers offered tips on making positive changes in our lives and moving out of the instinctual “fight or flight” mode. Says organizer Stacie Reveles, whose youngest child is living with Cystic Fibrosis, “The afternoon was a chance to pick up science-backed small shifts we can make to keep our health and hearts uplifted as we roll through the holiday season and into 2020…”

As you roll through the holiday season, remember to stop, take a breath, and send your news to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com