Lorraine’s Lowdown: Garden Gals look to grow

Let’s Share Embarrassing Romantic Gestures. As Valentine’s Day approaches, please email to me something you’ve done in the name of love. I’ll start: I used to fish most afternoons when I worked in Roseburg, OR. I caught a nice trout in the Umpqua River and decided it to gift it to a friend for his dinner that night. Discovering he was not home, I strung up the fish from one of his front porch rafters and attached what I hoped was an endearing note. Both fish and note were still there when he returned from a week’s vacation…

Humorous and Cringe-worthy stories will be shared next week in this column. When you send me your tale of twisted tenderness, be sure to say whether you want me to publish your name or you’d prefer to remain anonymous…

They Have Green Thumbs and Big Hearts. A dedicated group of six women operate a farm garden for Interfaith Food Ministry (http://www.interfaithfoodministry.org). The Garden Gals (who would welcome men but none have volunteered yet) want to ensure IFM’s clients receive healthy, organic fresh produce along with nonperishable food at drive-thru food distribution days during the growing season. Group leader Janet Jensen — at age 64, the youngest volunteer — says more gardeners are welcome. “Our one-third acre farm is in the old sheep range area nestled in the center of Lake Wildwood,” says Janet. “Over the last six years, we’ve grown 14,951 pounds of fresh produce and fruit for IFM clients, not counting two years when we didn’t weigh all the pumpkins….”

The Program Is Expanding beyond the gates of Lake Wildwood this year. “We have more community gardens in the works,” says IFM Development Director Naomi Cabral. “Check our website for updates and complete a volunteer application if you’re interested in garden volunteer opportunities. And if you have available land on your property to set up a garden that grows food for folks in need, please get in touch.” Volunteers work a few hours Tuesday and/or Friday mornings, April through October. Contact program manager Venus Paxton at venuspm.ifm@gmail.com to get started…

Bon Voyage to Terry and Priscilla Roach, who are moving to Austin TX after more than four decades in NevCo. Terry has been an attorney for 54 years, operating a general civil practice focused on real estate, business law, and estate planning. Among his vast but largely unrecognized pro bono work, Terry served as Attorney of Record for the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council. Terry was there when Bill Drown founded the NCLFC in 1999. The nonprofit has since donated more than $1 million in equipment and training opportunities to local law enforcement officers and firefighters. “It’s been a pleasure keeping council members on the straight and narrow,” quips Terry, “so they can help first responders keep us all safe…”

Terry and Priscilla Roach are moving to Austin, Texas, after more than four decades in Nevada County. Terry Roach has been the volunteer attorney of record for the nonprofit Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council since it was founded in 1999.

A Tip of the Hat to Cameron “Buddy” Brady, a local attorney who has graciously accepted the NCLFC’s invitation to assume Terry’s duties. The board offered Cam the same compensation as Terry received: lots of gratitude and an occasional free cup of coffee…

NevCo Artist and Seventh-generation Resident Judy Vargas, known for creating lifelike horse statues, bas reliefs and paintings, is being applauded for returning a long-lost book to the family that cherished it more than a century ago. The children’s schoolbook published in 1899 contains math tables, hand-drawn pictures, and letter recognition exercises. Judy was given the book a few years ago. But it wasn’t until recently reviewing her collection of vintage and antique literature that she recognized the last name “Casci” printed on an inside page. Judy recalled a grade school classmate with that same name…

A long-lost children’s schoolbook published in 1899, which contains math tables, hand-drawn pictures, and letter recognition exercises, has been reunited with its original family.

Judy Reached Out to Jim Casci, a Facebook friend and former NevCo Sheriff Deputy. He’s a relative of Miss Lillie and Miss Minnie Casci, to whom the book was presented as a Christmas present 122 years ago. “I can’t believe this book has made it full circle more than 100 years after it was given to my fourth cousins,” says Jim, who passed along the family treasure to his eldest daughter. “It’s like a gift from the past,” Jim says in awe. Judy adds, “The book’s family-friendly poems and pictures offer a vision of how much simpler life was back then…”

The children’s book “Little Folks Delight” was recently returned to the family that cherished it more than a century ago.

Although barely discernible, Judy Vargas recognized the last name of a well-known local family and returned this 122-year-old book to the descendants of the Casci family.

A Frequent Contributor to the “Nevada County Captures” section of The Union is Annita Kasparian. The accomplished photographer learned her craft in high school, going on photo shoots and developing black+white and color prints in the darkroom. She was newspaper editor during her last two high school years in the Netherlands. The 66-year-old moved to CA 33 years ago with her five-year-old son Mike, and brought along her love of photography. “My favorite locations are whatever is in season,” says Annita, “migration, fall colors, summer fun, world travel, family events, occasional weddings, celebrations of life, and various animals.” She also creates greeting cards from her photos, but never charges for them. Adds Annita, “I like to tell a story with my pictures, sometimes unexpectedly but also while waiting in anticipation of opportunities…”

Annita Kasparian’s photos of nature and life events often appear in The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” section.

“Individuals Search for Truth, groups search for consensus.” – Naval Ravikant, entrepreneur, investor, and cofounder of AngelList…

I’m always on the search for fun community news. Send your snippets — especially those embarrassing romantic gestures — to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.