Lorraine’s Lowdown: Fundraising fun in Nevada County

‘Twas Over the Moon according to guests at the Hospice of the Foothills inaugural Moonlight Magic celebration. Last week’s event raised nearly $60,000 and featured a sit-down dinner for more than 200, fun games and photo booth, and an auction. Proceeds allow the nonprofit to continue serving our community’s end-of-life needs. Hospice marks its 40th anniversary this year, and the grateful charity is already planning Moonlight Magic 2.0. “The outpouring of love and support was overwhelming,” says Hospice Event Manager Mary Anne Davis. “The full moon rose in the night sky as people danced….”

The Rüdiger Foundation’s fourth annual fundraiser was a success before it was held — it sold out six weeks in advance. Every penny of the $50,000 raised will go toward assisting local law enforcement agencies with K9 Cop programs, since all event expenses were covered by event sponsors…

Both Big Bashes — The Rüdiger Foundation’s dinner and Hospice of the Foothills’ dinner-dance — generated more than $110,000 on the same Friday night last week…

John Ficarra just completed his 10th Cannonball Race, and he’s even organized a few. Cannonballs have had a number of incarnations, including the 1970s contests that led to “The Cannonball Run” movie series. Essentially the term refers to any East-to-West Coast car race. Some versions featured racers spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on souped-up cars, spotter planes, etc. So John created The 2904 event: racers covered 2,904 miles coast to coast and drivers could only spend $2,904 on the race car, gas, tolls, and yes… speeding tickets! John finished fourth (38 hours, 14 minutes) in last week’s Cannonball among 30 competitors, and he holds the world record of most Cannonballs completed…

Slowing Down A Little, John appears in the Sierra Stages (http://www.SierraStages.org) production of “The Thanksgiving Play,” which runs through October 5 at the Nevada Theater…

We’ve Had Wine in the Pines for eons, but it wasn’t until this week one year ago that our area became famous for producing award-winning vodka: South Fork Vodka (http://www.SouthForkVodka.com). The GeeVee-based, family-owned company doesn’t use potatoes; South Fork Vodka is instead distilled from American-grown, GMO-free corn. Owners Jon Dorfman and Dan Kennerson generously work with many local nonprofits. Says Dan, “We’re so grateful to our community for supporting us in our endeavor to bring world-class spirits to our hometown…”

Wise Winner. Curt Motola won the $5,000 grand prize among 6,000 tix sold in the Gold Country Duck Race held annually for the past 27 years by the 49er Breakfast Club of Nevada City. Curt reports he’s going to spend his winnings on property he and his wife Karen Winguth own in NevCity to make their home more fire safe…

The Bosts Aren’t Boasting, but I pried it out of them: recently Josie celebrated her 80th birthday, Crawford turned 87, and they marked 60 years of wedded bliss. They will continue revelries with a vacation to Vienna, Prague and London. Josie says the secret to a long and happy marriage is “Patience and a sense of humor.” Crawford chimes in, “All that, and marrying a young girlfriend…”

The End of an Era, or at least the end of the Friendship Club golf-cart racing, mini-golf playing competition that raised $1 million since 2000. Organizers want to thank longtime race hosts/emcees Lance Amaral and William “Spence” Spencer, drivers David Jones and Terry Brown who have raced each year, and auctioneers-extraordinaire for the past three years Bart Reibe and Jay Cooper of Riebe’s Auto Parts…

The Big Winner of the go-cart races Monday was GeeVee Police Chief Alex Gammelgard, who serves on the board of the Friendship Club, because he vehemently believes in the organization’s mission to serve at-risk youth. Alex tells me, “The real winners are youths served by The Friendship Club who receive the tools to become amazing, contributing members of this special place we call home.” Donations accepted at http://www.FriendshipClub.org…

Educate Like an Equine Encyclopedia when you share these tidbits with visitors you take to this weekend’s Draft Horse Classic (http://www.NevadaCountyFair.com). The fairgrounds’ bronze Gentle Giant Monument is the largest of its kind in California: 18 feet tall, 44 feet long, and more than five tons in weight! The awesome artwork was inspired by real life: it’s modeled after a local Belgian draft horse named Kate, who participated in parades and competed at the Classic 30 years ago…

More Vanity Plates: RU DONR is the pressing question asked by Gil Warren’s license plate. Gil, a longtime volunteer with Donate Life America (http://www.DonateLife.net), says, “My license plate honors my family and friends who are organ, eye, and tissue donors and recipients…”

Veronica McManus loves her license plate that reads, “ZWOTO,” which is Polish for gold. “As in ‘Gold Country,’” says Veronica, who is half Polish. Her mother’s parents were both born in Poland, Veronica told me, as she headed for a Polish festival in Roseville to enjoy Pierogis and Polish beer…

What Would Still Life Art be without stationary fruit? The noble pear is the starting point for a fun watercolor course (number 6566) at the Sierra College-Nevada County Campus Friday. The instructor is award-winning artist Andrea Martin, who sells her art at Pismo Beach’s Seaside Gallery and coincidentally designed the cover of the 2008 Nevada County Fair Guide. View the entire Kaleidoscope of community enrichment classes (small classes, small fees) at http://www.SierraCommunityEd.org…

Simple Economics: “When your outgo exceeds your income, your upkeep will be your downfall.” – Philosopher Bill Earle, (1919-1988)…

No need to be as witty as Philosopher Bill Earle when you send your news to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com