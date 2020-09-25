Lorraine’s Lowdown: Fair grounds get even better

Missing What Would Have Been the 34th Annual Draft Horse Classic and Harvest Fair this weekend, yet thrilled our closed fairgrounds will soon reopen for limited recreational use. Once fairgrounds officials sign a lease agreement with the County of Nevada to establish a Distance Learning Center in the Main Street Center exhibit hall — expected by Oct. 1 — the fairgrounds will also be able to welcome back bikers and walkers at Gate One, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday…

With No Event Revenue coming into the fairgrounds coffers, a portion of the $450,000 in lease/rental monies from NevCo is needed to cover costs the fairgrounds used to be able to pay. “To be open daily for recreational use is quite costly,” says Wendy Oaks, Fairgrounds Deputy Manager, “such as increased sanitation requirements as a result of COVID-19, labor, cleaning products, utilities, bathroom supplies, and, of course, doggie waste bags. The lease agreement with the County makes the opening of the grounds possible…”

Cool Cars and an Economic Boost. The Grass Valley Downtown Association and a group of classic car buffs will stage a car poker cruise 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat. Oct. 10. Owners of up to 40 classic cars pay a $15 entry fee, all of which is donated to the downtown association. Each driver receives a score card listing 13 businesses. While observing COVID-19 precautions, drivers receive decals at each store and apply them to their score card — and likely do a little shopping. The following weekend, completed score cards are entered in a drawing for $200. “We want to help take care of our community,” says Mike Hauser, one of the “Car Crazy People” parked downtown most Saturdays enjoying their “Cars and Coffee.” “So we created a car-oriented event to draw attention to and help local businesses…”

Weigh in about Weighing in. There’s another chance to share your concerns and ideas about the McCourtney Road Transfer Station (MRTS), which is 25 years old and not designed to meet today’s demands. Folks complain about waiting in line for hours, the long line spilling out onto McCourtney Road, dangerous driving to pass the vehicles backed up, illegal U-turns to get out of line, and an increase in illegal dumping. NevCo officials will take public comment about the MRTS Renovation Project at a virtual meeting 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29. Info at http://www.McCourtneyTransferStation.com…

Proposed Solutions include adding a new access road, replacing the existing scale facility with a new scale plaza equipped with four scales instead of two, constructing a new 45,000-square foot Public Receiving Area approximately three times larger than the existing building, and adding 16 additional unloading bays for a total of 24. “Since 2016, the facility has seen a 75% increase in average monthly traffic, from 8,000 to 14,000 vehicles,” says David Garcia, the county’s Solid Waste Program Manager. The proposed $15.5 million renovation project would begin construction in early 2022…

More Than 500 Every Week. That’s how many healthy meals are delivered to seniors by NevCo’s Social Services Department as part of the state’s “Great Plates Delivered.” The pandemic-inspired program, which began locally May 18, was scheduled to sunset this month but it’s been extended through October 9. “We currently have 56 participants who receive three meals per day, three times per week,” says Social Services Director Rachel Roos. “This is a wonderful program that allows us to partner with and support local small businesses in order to get quality meals to Nevada County residents who are isolated and in need…”

There Is Room for four more seniors to sign up at 2-1-1. Participating eateries are Fudenjuce, Osorio’s Kitchen, and Emily’s Catering, which provide meals plus one delivery driver. Nevada County Transit provides another three drivers. The cost to NevCo was capped at around $21,000, and the state has picked up the tab beyond that. A need met more than 25,000 times since May: local businesses earn revenue, and potentially immunocompromised seniors don’t have to venture out as often during the pandemic…

The South Yuba River is getting a much-needed facelift as volunteers remove garbage that’s been left in and along the river. The 23rd Annual Yuba River Cleanup began last week and ends tomorrow (http://www.YubaRiver.org). Volunteers register online, choose their special spots and convenient times, and don gloves and masks. Last year, 928 volunteers spent 3,466 hours hauling out 32,582 pounds of trash…

There Is a Quirky Competition as each year’s haul is judged in four unique garbage-gathering categories. Last year’s ignominious winners were: Most Useful — Seed bank with more than 30 types of seeds; Most Historical — 1939 license plate; Most Fashionable — Black one-piece swimming suit; and Most Unusual — Pink camouflage flamingo…

From the Perfect Timing Department. Guests at a luncheon were grousing about mounting social tension and the general lack of civility in some parts of NevCo. Don Bessee, jovial PR Guy of the Alta Sierra Property Owners Association, arrived and announced, “Hey all, I just finished installing ‘Happy Face’ signs at the three entrances of Alta Sierra!” Alta Sierra cub reporter Tom O’Toole adds his take: “Happy daze are coming again…”

Music in the Mountains wants to build its youth orchestra, so it needs more student musicians and instruments. MIM has extended invitations to school band students and others who know how to play an instrument, but all skill levels and ages are welcome. Weekly online instruction will be offered through Dec. 14. To donate an instrument to a youth who needs one, contact MIM Education Programs Manager Marge Shasberger at MargeS@MusicInTheMountains.org. “We are providing opportunities to keep the music playing during the pandemic,” says Marge, “and fulfill our slogan, ‘The Music Plays On…’”

From Henry Kissinger, former Secretary of State and National Security Advisor, who certainly dealt with his share of stress: “A diamond is a chunk of coal that did well under pressure…”

