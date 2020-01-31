Lorraine’s Lowdown: Everything and the kitchen sink

Ain’t No Stubborn in This Mule. Easley Charley, a 27-year-old mule, has been elected to the American Mule Association Hall of Fame. Bonnie Easley bought Charley in 1996, and showed the john for 23 years at big name mule competitions, including Bishop Mule Days. The pair competed in a variety of classes including cutting, reining, trail, gymkhana, driving and English at shows across CA, Nevada, Oregon, and Idaho. Charley is now retired at Easley Ranch in GeeVee, along with another 20 mules, five horses, and a herd of cattle. He can gather cattle one weekend, and perform in a parade the next. “He just an amazing mule and does it all,” says Bonnie. “Charley will do anything I ask…”

The Cliché “Everything but the kitchen sink” doesn’t hold water any longer as Amazon Prime takes over the world. Local U.S. Post Office workers tell me they’ve had to deliver kitchen sinks. One shared that she’s even delivered heavyweight shower doors! The bulky boxes are marked by Amazon with stickers that read, “Team Lift.” But as one postal worker explained, “A team delivery consists of me, myself and I…”

The Answer Is Very. How annoying are those 1099s and other tax documents with the end edges that must be folded, creased, and torn along the perforations? Then you have to slide your finger carefully under the top and bottom edges while trying to avoid a nasty paper cut…

BriarPatch Food Co-op is racking up honors. The store was named Food Business of the Year by the Davis-based Community Alliance with Family Farmers. The award reads, “This business has proven their commitment to local food and supporting family farmers by forging strong and equitable partnerships to build bridges between the farm and plate.” The local co-op boasts $35 million in annual sales, 230 employees, and 9,000 owners…

Another tribute: BriarPatch General Manager Chris Maher has been nominated for an Emerging Leaders in Food & Ag award. Read about Chris’s accomplishments and vote at http://www.EmergingLeadersFA.com/Contest by Feb. 18. Says BriarPatch Marketing Manager Rebecca Torpie, “We couldn’t be more thrilled for these recognitions, but it’s our partnerships with great people and organizations that deserve the spotlight…”

Glass-blowing Artist Gabe White created and now sells fish hook necklaces for $38, with a percentage donated to restoration of fire-ravaged Australian wildlife habitats (http://www.GabrielWhiteVisualArt.com and Etsy). Gabe was inspired by a legend rooted in the culture of the Maori people, native to New Zealand. “The Hei-Matau or fish hook is a cultural symbolic treasure,” says Gabe. “The Maori people believe it to be a sacred charm. All these necklaces are one of a kind, and like all my work, contain bits of reclaimed glass from Yuba River cleanup projects…”

Taco Tuesday is back. You can’t beat $1 tacos with all the fixin’s dished up by American Legion Post 130 and Chief Chef Señor John Abbas. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday downstairs at GeeVee’s Veterans Memorial Building. Beans, salsa and desserts are also $1. The Brazilianaires will perform Latin music. Call 530-575-7002 to reserve a spot. Proceeds support local veterans and their families…

February 14 Is a Big Day, all about warm, fuzzy love. Where better to find purr-fect love than with a rescue cat? All this month, Sammie’s Friends is offering reduced $14 adoption fees for adult cats looking for their fur-ever homes (http://www.SammiesFriends.org). “Kitten season is just around the corner, and although we hope it doesn’t bring 350-plus kittens like last year,” says Animal Shelter Director Lorie Hennessey, “we’re preparing just in case…”

Chris White needs a liver, and needs help to get it. His liver is degenerating, and not for any self-inflicted cause. He’s been on a transplant waiting list since June 2016, except for a few months last year when he broke his back. “They weren’t sure I’d survive a transplant operation,” says Chris of GeeVee. “But now I’m back on the waiting list. They found some cancer in my liver, but once I get a transplant, that too will be gone.” Chris worked in IT and is now on disability, so he needs financial help to pay for costs associated with the surgery. Nothing stops the ever-optimistic 50-year-old from volunteering at the Center for the Arts and Sammie’s Friends, and singing with Music in the Mountains. To help, go to GoFundMe and search D. Christopher White…

This Week’s Inspirational Quote is courtesy of the hit “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” by The Beach Boys: “Maybe if we think and wish and hope and pray, it might come true… then there wouldn’t be a single thing we couldn’t do…”

There is nothing this loving, generous community can’t do. Please send your news to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.