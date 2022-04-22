Lorraine’s Lowdown: Driving history

DeeDee Brownell Combines Her Two Avocations to benefit others. DeeDee is a local seamstress who collects antique and vintage license plates, and conjoins her two passions by creating quilts using license-plate themed fabric that she donates to nonprofits. DeeDee has collected license plates from all 50 states and then some, including American Samoa, the Canal Zone, and Aruba. DeeDee’s collection dates back to a CA license plate issued in 1914…

DeeDee Brownell has collected antique and vintage license plates from all 50 states that date back to 1914.

Lorraine Jewett

The Annual License Renewal Year used to be embossed directly on the plate, which meant a new one had to be forged each year. By the 1940s, metal annual renewal corner tabs were created that could be clamped or inserted onto vehicle license plates. Those were the precursors to today’s adhesive registration stickers…

Precursors to today’s adhesive registration stickers, these metal annual renewal corner tabs were clamped or inserted onto vehicle license plates.

Lorraine Jewett

GeeVee Vice Mayor Jan Arbuckle was among 20 people out of several thousand hand-picked to meet President Joe Biden. The meet and greet occurred while Jan was in Washington, D.C. representing the National League of Cities’ Women in Municipal Government. “The president and I chatted for a few minutes and he thanked me for the work I do at the local and federal levels,” says Jan. “I was surprised when he reached out, took my hand, and held it during the photo session…”

During a trip to Washington, D.C., where she served on the National League of Cities’ Women in Municipal Government committee, Grass Valley Vice Mayor Jan Arbuckle was chosen to meet President Joe Biden.

Submitted to The Union

The Birthday Girl Gave Gifts. Gina Sidebottom hosted a swanky dinner-dance in honor of her 50th birthday, and she gently roasted those near and dear to her. The Maria’s Restaurant co-owner and manager had guests laughing out loud as she presented gag gifts and advice to family members and friends. Gina gave oversized ears to her brother Henry Ramos: “You need to talk less and listen more.” She presented a huge hat to step-father Ray Byers: “You’re someone who wears so many hats, including successful business owner and social secretary to my mother Maria (Byers-Ramos).” To her husband Troy, Gina delivered gi-normous rosy sunglasses: “Please try to see the sunny side of things more often, relax, and enjoy life.” Gina also bestowed fireball socks to bestie Rosemary Gonzalez because the two fireball friends seem to find ways to get into trouble, and Rosemary’s husband Josh Henslee was awarded an Incredible Hulk hand because he’s a guy who can do anything and everything…

From left, brother Henry Ramos, husband Troy Sidebottom, birthday girl Gina Sidebottom, mother Maria Byers-Ramos, and father-in-law Ray Byers posed for this photo during Gina’s birthday dinner-dance. The family proudly wore gag gifts lovingly presented by the birthday girl.

Lorraine Jewett

Dennis Cassella has volunteered on more boards than most people have had hot meals. He’s also served in leadership positions including the Nevada County Library Foundation, Historical Commission, Cemetery Board, Gold Country Lions, Fire Safe Council, and Hospice of the Foothills. Dennis chaired the Constitution Day parade for many years and has served dinner at Hospitality House for more than 15 years. Before he retired in 2003, Dennis served as Nevada County’s general services manager for two decades…

Dennis Cassella, who has spent many years working in county government and serving on nonprofit boards, is the latest winner of a Lorraine’s Lowdown Uplift Award.

Submitted to The Union

Frying Pan to Fire: Dennis was appointed director of the Office of Emergency Services during the 49er Fire. Dennis’s partner since 2001 and husband since 2008, Jerry Farrell, has nominated Dennis for a Lorraine’s Lowdown Uplift Award. “Dennis has the heart of a true public servant,” says Jerry, “and has always volunteered his time and talents to make our community a better place for us all.” I agree, and a Lorraine’s Lowdown Uplift Award home-baked cheesecake with his favorite strawberry glaze will soon be delivered to Dennis. Congrats, grab a fork, and enjoy…!

The Easter Bunny Hopped Around Save Mart Supermarket over Easter weekend, eliciting smiles as s/he distributed candy to shoppers and posed for photographs. Despite prodding from this reporter, the big bunny refused to divulge its real identity. That’s to be expected because the big furry bunny doesn’t speak; kids have a lot to talk about and the Easter Bunny has big ears to listen…

The Easter Bunny hopped around Save Mart Supermarket giving away candy and posing for photographs with delighted shoppers.

Lorraine Jewett

Residents of Li’l Town fondly remember Steve Simoni, who owned the Washington Hotel in the 1970s with Dave and Diane Petty. In 1994, Steve swapped the hotel to Hank DeCorte for a town house (“a house in town,” as locals refer to them). News of Steve’s passing last year is making the rounds of Li’l Town. Steve was smart and kind, and his last act of generosity was to give his town house to a family of four. “I stopped by his house after the December storm and spoke to the current resident,” says Steve’s good friend Denise Cain. “Two gigantic oak trees had toppled into the creek. The man said one tree was headed towards house, then spun and fell the opposite way. A miracle, really, so he said was going to donate it to the senior firewood program. I told him Steve pushed that tree away from the house. Some gifts keep on giving…”

“Education Is Learning what you didn’t even know you didn’t know.” – Daniel J. Boorstin (1914-2004), American historian and writer…

Share what you know at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com