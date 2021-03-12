Lorraine’s Lowdown: Downtown life

Art and Fun Abound in Downtown GeeVee. The Grass Valley Downtown Association launches its “Second Saturdays” 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, a series of monthly events during which downtown merchants will offer sales, artists will demonstrate their talents, and musicians will entertain (http://www.DowntownGrassValley.com ). Today also marks the first “Live Love Art” mural project headed by the GVDA and Grass Valley Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the city. The official unveiling of more than a dozen murals and an art reception is scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon today. “The murals are pre-painted and are attached to planters, light and sidewalk posts, and building walls,” says Project Leader Lillie Piland. “They range in size from 4-by-8 feet to 8-by-8 feet. They will last for several months and are meant to be a fun, temporary art project…”

Temporary murals erected in Grass Valley not only enliven the downtown area, but they are perfect for personal photos and selfies. Project Leader and owner of Yuba Blue Lillie Piland poses in front of one of more than a dozen murals that comprise the first “Live Love Art” mural project.

Photo by Joy Porter, Winding Road Imagery

Knowing Full Well It’s Not His Job, I jokingly asked one of the expert employees at Tom’s Car Care Center in Cedar Ridge if he had vacuumed and washed my car after changing the oil. Lube Technician Chandler Van Heeringen didn’t miss a beat and replied, “Yep, I gave it the usual ‘eye wax.’ I looked over your vehicle and imagined what it would look like clean with a great wax job…”

Woody Is Dedicated and Hardworking. With a Gross Vehicle Weight of 9,900 pounds, tandem axles, and an integrated hydraulic lift system for its dump bed, Woody is just what the Gold Country Senior Services Firewood Program needs to deliver firewood to deserving seniors. The trailer also has a built-in tarp to cover firewood loads and avoid pesky traffic citations. “Anonymous” donated the trailer and another “Anonymous” wrote about the donation in the GCSS newsletter as if it were a lonely hearts singles ad: “New to our area, Woody is currently single, but open to introductions. Naturally, he enjoys spending time in the woods and long drives around the county. A strong, silent type, he doesn’t talk much and only asks that the team watch their language around him…”

The Gold Country Seniors Services Firewood Program always welcomes new volunteers, and you don’t have to be as handy with a chainsaw as this volunteer.

Submitted to The Union

2020 Was a Good Year. Not only did GCSS receive Woody and purchase the building that will be converted to NevCo’s long-awaited senior center (231 Colfax Ave.), a record number of new volunteers signed up to serve as delivery drivers for Meals on Wheels. Of course, more volunteers are always welcome for meal deliveries as well as the Senior Firewood program…

Submitted to The Union

The Acronym Makes Sense, and so does the mission. NevCo Public Health has launched the REACH team, which stands for Resources for Equity and Access in Community Health. It’s a mobile team that travels to our most vulnerable eligible residents and provides COVID-19 vaccinations where they live, so seniors don’t have to find transportation to a vaccine clinic. Most recently, REACH team members were heroes to 43 seniors at Hilltop Commons Senior Living, 14 at the Bret Harte Retirement Inn, 62 at Sierra Pines Mobile Home Park, and many other seniors in care homes…

Nevada County’s Public Health Department launched the REACH team, an acronym for Resources for Equity and Access in Community Health. It’s a mobile team that travels to the area’s most vulnerable eligible residents and provides COVID-19 vaccinations where they live, so seniors don’t have to find transportation to a vaccine clinic.

Submitted to The Union

The Personal Touch. A busy grandmother on the go who had three grandchildren waiting in the car at the county’s Whispering Pines vaccination clinic was told she would have to be observed for 15 minutes, which is the standard post-vaccine protocol. No worries! A nurse went to the car, retrieved the youngsters, and brought them inside the clinic to patiently wait with Grandma…

The TV Trope of One Phone Call when arrested evolves into a flurry of finger-pounding dialing this week during the annual Jail & Bail fundraiser. Volunteers telephone friends and family to solicit bail donations for worthy causes, and also plead their cases live on local radio. Each jailbird invents a clever criminal charge related to their job or passion. For Granite Wellness Centers (formerly Community Recovery Resources/CORR), NevCo Sheriff Shannan Moon and her Probation Officer wife Amy are wanted for “double trouble when it comes to fighting crime.” CPA and Math Master Dave Scinto is behind virtual bars for “excessive number crunching during tax season.” Among Most Wanted volunteers for FREED are Board Chair Kristin Ansell, who needs “bail money to go from one jail to another — my home” and FREED Executive Director Ana Acton, who is charged with “excessive speed in her wheelchair in a pedestrian zone…”

As volunteer jailbirds for Nevada County’s annual Jail & Bail fundraiser, Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon and her Probation Officer wife Amy are wanted for “double trouble when it comes to fighting crime” as they solicit bail donations on behalf of Granite Wellness Centers.

Submitted to The Union

You Can Listen to Jailbirds plead for bail donations and explain community contributions of their respective charities this week on KNCO 830AM radio. Granite Wellness Centers prisoners will appear live with radio host Tom Fitzsimmons Tuesday morning, FREED representatives will be live Wednesday morning, and Hospice of the Foothills reps are scheduled Thursday. Hospice jailbirds and their criminal charges were featured in this column Feb. 27…

Final Note: FREED has seen an 80% increase of people with disabilities and older adults reaching out for support during the COVID-19 pandemic…

Girl Scout Cadettes in NevCity’s Troop 2009 are creating and delivering hand-made greeting cards to seniors. The sixth-graders made more than three dozen cards with personalized notes that delighted residents of Banner Crest Care Home and Bret Harte Retirement Inn. Due to pandemic restrictions, scouts worked on the cards individually and then three scouts handed the missives to staff to deliver to residents. “Our troop wanted to make sure that these residents experienced some Nevada County love,” says Troop 2009 Leader Becky Gillespie. “In addition, the scouts are looking forward to making return visits to Banner Crest to play games, make crafts, and spend time with the ladies who live there, once in-person visits are allowed…”

Girl Scout Cadettes Tabby Gillespie, Raziah Ahmadi, and Elle Piland delivered personalized cards at the Bret Harte Retirement Inn.

Submitted to The Union

Girl Scout Cadette Audrey Reneau helped create more than three dozen personalized greeting cards which were delivered to senior residents at the Bret Harte Retirement Inn and Banner Crest Care Home.

Submitted to The Union

“Do What You Have to Do, to do what you want to do.” – Denzel Washington (1954- ), Academy-award winning American actor/director who once worked as a garbage man and postal worker to make ends meet…

