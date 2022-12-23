Lorraine’s Lowdown: Decked out fire truck

Last Week’s Lorraine’s Lowdown alerted you that a crime-fighting equine officer would soon be joining the ranks of the NevCity Police Department. Meet Sunny, a tiny mini-horse who made her first public appearance at Victorian Christmas. Enlisting a comfort horse was the brainchild of NevCity Police Chief Dan Foss, who implemented the same program at his former law enforcement agency in Madera. “We looked at several animals to ensure we found one with the right temperament,” says Dan, “and Sunny’s debut was amazing. She was surrounded by people and dogs and it didn’t faze her at all. She will attend events with our officers at National Night Out, Summer Nights, Victorian Christmas, and local schools, about 18 events each year…”

Sunny, the latest addition to the Nevada City Police Department, is a mini-horse who made her debut at Victorian Christmas. Chief Dan Foss says Sunny will serve as ambassador and comfort horse at 18 events each year.

Photo: Submitted to Lorraine’s Lowdown

Sunny Will Continue to Live at the Orangevale ranch where she was born. Details with the ranch owner are still being negotiated, but Chief Dan says the department will incur only minimal costs for Sunny’s upkeep. “She’s one and half years old and fully grown,” Dan says. “She weighs about 75 pounds. I’m not sure how tall she is, but she stands below my waist. We took a photo of Sunny with a Labradoodle, and they’re about the same size…”

Fulfilling a Childhood Dream, Sue Bartow will ride her horse in the Tournament of Roses Parade. Sue rode with the Los Angeles-based Blue Shadows Mounted Drill Team for 10 years when she was a child. The team, which formed in 1957, applied to enter the Rose Parade several times but didn’t make it through the rigorous vetting process until a few years ago. “This year, the drill team organizer asked me and other alumni riders to come to Pasadena,” says Sue, a GeeVee Realtor. “I will be riding my 15-year-old Quarter Horse gelding, Dunny. He’s been in the Penn Valley Rodeo parade and other events, so I know he’s rock solid and I can trust him in any scenario.” Sue and her drill team will be the 15th entry to progress along the Jan. 2 parade route; look for 12 riders and mounts sporting turquoise and black…

Sue Bartow, shown here singing the national anthem at the Draft Horse Classic, will ride her horse Dunny with the Blue Shadows Mounted Drill Team in the Tournament of Roses Parade Jan. 2.

Photo: Grace Farag

You Can View an Elaborately Decorated Fire Engine every evening until just after the New Year at the Ophir Hill Fire Station in Cedar Ridge. The fire truck is decked out with more than 10,000 lights. “It’s our Type 3 wildland fire engine and since it’s not fire season, we decided it would be the best one to decorate,” says Captain Bryan Wheeler. “Hundreds of people stop and take photos.” Before it was fully decorated, firefighters ran out of lights. Bryan says, “Firefighters were at B&C to buy more lights when a woman who lives in the Ophir Hill Fire District insisted on anonymously paying for the additional decorations as a ‘thank you’ to our firefighters…”

This Ophir Hill Fire District fire engine is ready for viewing and photographs with its more than 10,000 holiday lights.

Photo: Lorraine Jewett

If You’re Driving Through Cedar Ridge during the day, check out the deer statue across the highway from the fire station. Its appearance changes with the seasons and/or the holidays. When Donna Imsand Cirino would have typically repainted the statue to swap out Thanksgiving décor to a holiday theme, it was too wet or outright raining. “It was decorated as a turkey with an orange beak and ‘Be Thankful’ written on its sides,” says Donna, a consummate and creative artist. “So I did what I could and covered it with a cedar bough blanket and Santa beard and hat…”

The ever-changing decorations of the Cedar Ridge deer statue now include a cedar bough blanket with Santa beard and hat. You can still see parts of the orange beak it had during Thanksgiving.

Photo: Lorraine Jewett

Local Youths Experienced Enjoyable Education at the 3rd Annual Santa’s Workshop, when a couple dozen kids were invited to the NevCity wood and metal shop owned by Casey Jennings and Josh Grandell. Last year, the youths made pinewood derby cars; this year, they made “power boats” with drive shafts that turned when the attached tape measures retracted. “We need to teach the next generation how to build things and have fun while they’re learning,” says Casey. “Some kids were dragged in thinking they would hate it, but they had so much fun their parents had to drag them out when it was over…”

Gemma Kelly 11 (from left), and Audrey Aspelin-Higgins, 12, were among the youths at the 3rd Annual Santa’s Workshop who designed and built power boats.

Photo: Shaylyn Kelly

Many Families Have Holiday Traditions, and one grateful local family is eager to start a new tradition in their first new home. Shawna and her three young children are the most recent NevCo Habitat for Humanity homeowners. “The biggest tradition that I’m excited about starting is growing our outdoor decor!” says Shawna. “I want to make our house festive and beautiful. Even though I’ve always decorated, it feels like I can plan better knowing that we won’t be moving anymore and it will be something that grows over the years…”

Shawna (center) and her three young children are excited to decorate their first new house. They moved in after this Habitat for Humanity home dedication ceremony a few weeks ago. At right is Habitat Family Support Committee Chair Anne Davis.

Photo: Submitted to Lorraine’s Lowdown

Birthday Princess Cindy Grubbs celebrated with family and close friends. “My daughter Amanda came out from New York and was here for three weeks of whirlwind activities,” says Cindy. “She and my younger daughter Alycia made the whole month of November one big birthday party for me with lots of surprises and gifts, including three days in Bodega Bay and a surprise party. They made me wear a tiara and banner, can you imagine…?”

Cindy Grubbs of Alta Sierra (center) celebrated her 80th birthday with a trip to the coast, surprise party, gifts, and of course, a tiara and sash. Helping to make Grubbs’s monthlong celebration extra special were her daughters Amanda Hibner of Huntington, New York (left) and Alycia Frausto of Roseville.

Photo: Submitted to Lorraine’s Lowdown

Former NevCo Supervisor and US Navy Captain Nate Beason says the key to fulfilling the “Happy Wife, Happy Life” motto is more than just always agreeing. Nate explains, “I don’t say the redundant, ‘Yes dear.’ I reply, ‘I was just about to say the same thing.’ That expresses agreement and also fortifies your attention…”

Holiday Gift Suggestions from a prolific author who wrote 80 novels about the Old West: “To your enemy, forgiveness. To an opponent, tolerance. To a friend, your heart. To a customer, service. To all, charity. To every child, a good example. To yourself, respect.” – Oren Arnold (1900-1980), journalist and novelist…

