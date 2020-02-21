Lorraine’s Lowdown: Dancing the night away

Comedienne Paula Poundstone delighted a packed Baggett Theater when she performed here at the invitation of The Center For the Arts. Paula got into a back-and-forth with Mayor Lisa Swarthout and Lisa’s husband Chris, both seated in the front row. Lisa, of course, lives here and Chris lives in the Bay Area near his work. Each owns a cat; Chris’s cat has its own Facebook page. Paula asked if the couple were hoping the cats would meet at summer camp à la the movie “The Parent Trap” so the couple would spend more time together…

Paula Also Engaged former mayor Howard Levine, sitting a few seats away from Lisa and Chris. Paula visited here last when the sinkhole near Tripp’s Auto Body was causing major headaches. Howard boasted that the city turned adversity into activity by creating the Wolf Creek Trail winding around the sinkhole area. He also boasted that the trail is worth buying a ticket for (it’s free). After that, Howard’s rejoinder to many of Paula’s queries about local happenings was a robust, “And we’ll sell tickets to that, too…!”

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol began a Hwy 49 Safety Audit this month, conducting site visits along the SR49 corridor between Auburn and GeeVee. The working group, which includes other stakeholders, will analyze 10 years of collision data, population density and traffic volumes plus natural, geographical and man made characteristics along SR49. The goal is to evaluate current and future projects to improve safety along the highway many locals call “Accident Alley…”

The Best Discotheque Ensembles of “A Night at the Disco” at the Miners Foundry belonged to John and Teri Voorhes (see photo). Teri said she designed and sewed the flashy outfits a few years ago for Halloween. John keeps grumbling about a shower curtain that went missing right around the same time…

The Disco Dancing was the culmination of the “Love is Love is Love” event attended by members and supporters of the local LGBTQ crowd, who first enjoyed an Antonio-catered dinner. The din-dance was organized by Drew Rust and emceed by Trevor Wade. Pat Rose and Karle deProsse were honored with the inaugural Extraordinary Community Service Award for their many years of work with Nevada County’s PFLAG, Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays…

The Incredibly successful scholarship program of the Nevada Joint Union High School District keeps getting better. The program saw 70% of HS seniors apply for local and national scholarships this year, up from 33% last year. NJUHSD Scholarship/Fund Coordinator Linda Melugin says, “The increase can be attributed to a new digital platform, increased student engagement, and parent communications…”

The District Scholarship program helped administer $811,000 in scholarships from more than 180 community organizations last year. That total also includes multi-year scholarships. This year’s numbers will be released mid-March…

Here’s a Long but Quirky Story. Bob Blanchard had big plans in 1980. He now lives in Penn Valley, but back then Bob lived in the Chicago area. When he was offered an opportunity to fell trees in a nearby hardwood forest, Bob bought a chainsaw and hiked a half mile deep into the woods. He cut trees into sections and hauled them out in a hay wagon before splitting them. Weeks of exhausting work produced 30 cords of firewood. “I only stopped when the chainsaw quit working,” says Bob. “The guy at the hardware store reluctantly refunded my money, but he said it looked as if I’d put five years of use on the chainsaw in just a few weeks…”

Bob’s Wife, Sandy, designed a flyer offering firewood for $50 per cord, and they posted the advertisement all over Chicago’s Fox River Valley. Then they waited for the deluge of phone calls from firewood fans. None came. When Christmas rolled around, Bob and Sandy didn’t have a topper for their tree. They weren’t flush with money because they hadn’t sold any firewood, so they made a star out of one of the firewood flyers. As they admired their handiwork at the top of their Christmas tree, they noticed the phone number printed on the flyer wasn’t theirs…

Meanwhile Sandy, who is so infamous for her efficiency and perfection that Bob calls her Field Marshal Von Haus Frau, says she has no idea where she came up with the odd phone number. “It’s not an old boyfriend’s number,” Sandy insists…

A Little Inspiration from American philosopher and poet Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882): “What lies behind you and what lies in front of you pales in comparison to what lies within you…”

