Lorraine’s Lowdown: County efficiencies

The County of Nevada launches a pilot program this month to cut in half the time it takes to fill vacant positions — from 120 to 60 days. The county hires about 200 people each year for full-time and temporary jobs. Senior Management Analyst Susan Kadera identified ways to streamline the process by consolidating steps and establishing reasonable deadlines for job postings and interviews. “Job seekers from our community look to us to offer jobs that are meaningful, pay fairly, and are close to home,” says Susan. Adds Human Resources Director Steve Rose, “The overall shorter time to hire helps us not lose applicants to other employers. Also, the sooner a position is filled, existing staff doesn’t have to do the work of the vacant position as well as their own…”

The Sign Has Heritage, as does the family that displays it. The steel sign — written in the long lost art of cursive — was a gift to Thelma Bond about a half century ago. Thelma was secretary of the GeeVee Chamber of Commerce in the 1950s and ‘60s. Thelma’s granddaughter, Chris Thomas, found the sign in the attic of the family’s North Auburn Street home and the proclamation “Gateway to the Sierras” now hangs outside Chris’ cabin in the Li’l Town of Washington. Chris’s grandfather Leroy Bond was GeeVee Fire Chief in the 1940s. Chris remembers helping out at the chamber office when she was a teenager. “My husband Bob and I are both native GVers, as were his parents and my parents,” says Chris, now 72. “Our children were born here and a couple of our grandbabies were born here also. What is not to love, right…?”

This steel sign was a gift to Thelma Bond when she served as secretary of the Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce in the 1950s and ‘60s. The sign now hangs outside the Washington cabin of Thelma’s granddaughter, Chris Thomas.

This Year’s 10th Annual Resolve2Run was more about raising community spirit than raising money. True, the event is a fundraiser for Chicago Park 4H, Chicago Park School PTA, and the Peardale-Chicago Park Firefighters’ Association. But organizers did not solicit donations from local businesses, and instead asked people to support businesses that sponsored the run in the past. “To our surprise, several businesses donated anyway,” reports Sue Ramey, an event organizer, “and many of our participants donated over and above the cost of registration.” During an eight-day window, 117 runners participated in the hybrid virtual race that ended Jan. 8. Sue vows, “Resolve2Run will be back next New Year’s Day…”

If a Man Can Sell Air, he can be successful in his newest sales endeavor. Joe Hevia was salesman extraordinaire for nearly 15 years at Nevada County Broadcasting’s K94FM and KNCO 83 AM. When times got tough thanks to coronavirus, Tough Joe got going. His new business, Good as Gold Media Services, will serve as a connection for local businesses seeking to advertise in print, broadcasting, and other media. “Starting a new business in the middle of a brutal pandemic will be challenging. But I’m not just up to it,” says Joe, “I’m looking forward to it…!”

Joe Hevia, formerly an advertising sales representative at Nevada County Broadcasting, is starting a company called Good as Gold Media Services.

The Grass Valley Downtown Association wants to hear from its 240 merchant members and everyone who cares about the downtown’s future, this year and beyond. The survey link on the GVDA website (http://www.downtowngrassvalley.com) is good through Jan. 31. “With a new year come new priorities,” says GVDA Executive Director Marni Marshall, who says the survey is open to the public. “We want to include as many voices as possible to solicit the most ideas. We will utilize that energy and interest to form committees and task forces that get things done for the short- and long-term vision…”

Let’s Commend Winners of the Nevada County Bar Association’s Law Day Essay Contest. High school students wrote essays, 500 words or fewer, addressing the topic: “If you could add one amendment to the U.S. Constitution that you believe would strengthen democracy in America, what would it be and why?” Suggestions included abolishing the U.S. Senate, equalizing campaign spending, and establishing term limits for the president and Supreme Court justices. First place was awarded to Matthew Clarkson, second place to Leah Hales, third place to Jackson Witt, and honorable mentions to Xavier Jaldin Hartsough and Layla Mertz…

At the Suggestion of Retired NevCo Superior Court Judge Al Dover, the $2,000 first place in the essay competition was renamed the Ray Shine Memorial Scholarship in honor of noted attorney Ray Shine who passed away in 2018. Kudos to bar association members Steve Baker (contest organizer), Paul Johnson (question master) and essay readers/judges Peter Bronson, Helen Cavanaugh, Susan McGuire, Maureen Necochea and NCBA President Gabriel Lenhart….

Those Fun-loving Can Kickers now have an anthem. Senior residents of Sierra Pines Mobile Home Park began gathering for rousing games of Kick the Can last year, then gathered six feet apart when the pandemic hit, later added a playful puppy to the mix, and now they sing their theme song while Kicking the Can. Thank you to Barbara Sindorf for sharing these lyrics written by Barbara Colborn, sung to the “Carol of the Bells” tune:

Hark how the cans, Sweet silver cans,

All seem to say, Come out and play.

Kickers are here, Masked in good cheer,

Six feet apart, Safe from the start.

Stopping for cars, Wave from afar,

Bringing good cheer, In COVID’s year.

Gaily they kick, Not getting sick,

Having some fun, With everyone…

“You Don’t Have to See the whole staircase, just take the first step.” — Martin Luther King, Jr. (1929-1968), minister, activist and civil rights leader…

