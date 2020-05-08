Lorraine’s Lowdown: Community says ‘thanks’ to delivery workers

Not Sure if they will be visible from the altitude at which they’ll be flying, but local military veterans and others suggest we all wave American flags when the Recce Town T-38 Four Ship team and 9th Reconnaissance Wing perform their flyover formation just after noon today. The flyover by Beale Air Force Base is a salute to everyone on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19, as well as those staying home to flatten the curve…

We Are the First “hello” for the flyover formation, which then heads south. “Grass Valley is not only one of the closest cities to base, but also one of our biggest supporters here at Beale,” says Captain Parker Dodds, T-38 Instructor Pilot. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to show our appreciation to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and the Grass Valley community as a whole…”

A New Law Enforcement Officer will hit local streets with four paws on the pavement in coming months. You can meet the new K9 officer Tuesday at the NevCo Supervisors’ virtual board meeting broadcast by NCTV. Ranger’s arrival is thanks in large part to financial support from the Rüdiger Foundation….

A Canine Can-kicking Companion has joined residents of Sierra Pines Mobile Home Park. Seniors continue to enjoy fresh air and exercise playing Kick the Can, plus they’ve figured out how to have potlucks and birthday celebrations while social distancing. A puppy named Tommy, who also lives at the park, joined a recent Kick the Can game. “We really enjoyed his antics,” says Barbara Sindorf. “Coronavirus may keep us six feet apart, but it can’t take over our lives…”

Promising COVID-19-fighting medicines are welcome news, but what’s with the bizarre names? It’s as if scientists pull scrabble tiles out of a bag and name the drug whatever word the first dozen letters spell…

Expressions of Gratitude are popping up across NevCo in the form of signs and goodies for delivery workers. Some homes have tasty treats on front porches with messages such as “Help yourself, and thank you for your help.” Areas such as Alta Sierra have large signs posted on primary routes thanking delivery employees for their essential work…

6,200. That’s how many free breakfast and lunch meals are provided each week in western NevCo to students in preschool through high school. “I want to thank all our families and staff for transitioning to our food delivery services when campuses closed,” says NevCo Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay. “Seeing all the students’ and parents’ faces at pick-up times is the highlight of our days!” Scott says meal deliveries may carry on through summer if state funding continues…

Another Free Lunch Option for school children and those in need occurs at noon Fridays at Emily’s Catering, 421 Colfax Ave. Folks at the Center for the Arts were so impressed by Emily’s generosity that they donated $300 toward the lunch give-away program. Emily Scott-Arbaugh was so impressed by the Center’s generosity that she created Cookies for a Cause, in which $1 of every $2 cookie sold is donated to the Center. Center Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel says, “We unanimously decided that even in our financial hard times we were going to sponsor one of those lunches.” Emily adds, “The Center has served our cookies for over 10 years, so if you have been to one of their shows, you know how yummy these cookies are…!”

A Humble Servant and elected official, who asked not to be named, purchased 200 of Emily’s delectable delights and delivered 50 each at city hall, both GeeVee fire stations, and the police department…

Stucki Jewelers staged a special promotion to support the purchase of a new mammography machine at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. The store donated 20 percent of Morganite jewelry sales to the SNMH Foundation, plus a pair of earrings to a SNMH employee whose name was drawn at random last week. Congrats to hospital worker Esther DeMoss! Every Stucki customer who purchased Morganite jewelry or donated at least $40 to the hospital foundation was also entered in a drawing for a $2,000 Morganite necklace (winner to be announced Wednesday). Owner James Arbaugh says, “There’s no better time to support our hospital and frontline workers…”

Former Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Tom Frieden sensitively analyzed “lives” versus “livelihoods” in a nationally televised interview. He also said opening the economy will resemble a “dimmer dial” being slowly turned rather than an “on-off switch” being flipped…

Junk vs. Treasure. Many people are easing boredom by cleaning and organizing closets, cupboard, drawers, garages, sheds, and barns. Items no longer used or needed are being packed into boxes and bags, to be donated later. A friend who is addicted to thrift stores is eager to resume shopping. “Can you imagine how jam-packed and overflowing thrift stores will be, and the awesome sales they’ll have …?”

As Monty Python opined in the song “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” we must stay positive: “If life seems jolly rotten, there’s something you’ve forgotten…”

Don’t forget to send your happy news to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.