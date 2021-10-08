Lorraine’s Lowdown: Cleaning up crime and cars

Alex Gammelgard, Versatile and Talented GeeVee Police Chief, recently expanded his repertoire to include car washes. Alex washed the Tripp’s Auto Body company truck as part of a donation that was auctioned off at a NevCo Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council fundraiser. Auto shop owners Darrol and Todd Tripp paid $1,600 for the auction item, which included enjoying doughnuts with the chief. Instead of the reputed favorite treat of law enforcement, Chief Alex says he traded donuts for kale salads. “I’m not going to share where we got the kale salads because I don’t want the restaurant to be overrun with customers,” says Alex, “and also because people who know how much I love doughnuts know this story may not be true…”

Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard washed the Tripp’s Auto Body company truck as co-owner Todd Tripp pointed out spots the chief needed to touch up.

Lorraine Jewett

Census Data Says Only .00897% of U.S. companies are 100 years old or older. Add Hills Flat Lumber Co. to that list. The company thanked customers with a BBQ dinner and gift give away at its 100th anniversary celebration. “We barbecued 300 pounds of USDA prime tri-tip and 400 pounds of chicken,” reports Hills Flat CEO Jeff Pardini, who owns the company with brothers Jason and Kennan, and sister Deborah and her husband Dave Caddy. There were hundreds of giveaways, including retro aprons and yardsticks (some printed with one of the company’s original phone numbers: “1046”), ball caps, coolers, chainsaws, and shop-vacs. Jeff told the crowd, “We would not have made it to 100 years without the support of this community…”

Members of the Pardini and Caddy families gathered to celebrate Hills Flat Lumber Co.’s 100th anniversary.

Antonia Winstead

This Is the Third Generation to operate Hills Flat Lumber Co. since Edward Pardini, Sr. co-founded the company as a wholesale lumber mill in 1921. Edward Jr. and his wife Sandy are retired but ready to provide wise counsel — as well as dozens of Sandy’s infamous rum cakes enjoyed by party guests! Mayor Ben Aguilar had earlier presented to Hills Flat a key to the city of Grass Valley. At the 100th anniversary event held at the Hills Flat Colfax location, Nevada County also honored the company. “I’m so proud to give you a certificate of recognition from Nevada County,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Dan Miller, who added with a mischievous laugh, “I’m just upset I had to go to Placer County to present it…”

Ed Pardini, Jr. and his wife Sandy represent the second of three generations of the Pardini family who have owned and operated Hills Flat Lumber Co. since 1921.

Antonia Winstead

Some Local Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Agencies are marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month by wearing and selling collectible uniform patches and commemorative challenge coins. It’s all part of the Pink Patch Project that benefits the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation (https://SupportSierraNevada.org ). “Funds are directed to the SNMH Foundation for surgical equipment specific to those with breast cancer needing surgery at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital,” explains Foundation Executive Director Kimberly Parker. Pink Patch Swag can be purchased at the SNMH Foundation, GVPD, NevCityPD, and NevCo Sheriff’s Office. The NCSO is also raffling off a handmade wooden American flag with pink accents designed and crafted by Correctional Officer Mike Schnitzius. Raffle tix available at the NCSO in the Rood Center…

Local law enforcement and fire protection agencies are marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month by wearing and selling collectible pink uniform patches and commemorative challenge coins. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is also raffling off this American flag with pink accents that was designed and handcrafted by Correctional Officer Mike Schnitzius.

Submitted to The Union

If You’re Free This Afternoon, check out the inaugural Brew Fest sponsored by the Grass Valley Downtown Association. There will be live music and 13 craft breweries sharing their creations from 1 to 5 p.m. today, plus the Open Studios Art tour will be held concurrently from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Brew Fest ticket booth is near the Del Oro Theatre, and for $40 you’ll receive your commemorative glass and wristband for unlimited tastings. GVDA Executive Director Marni Marshall suggests, “Look for stout cake from Cake Bakery & Café, pretzels with beer cheese made from Grass Valley Brewing Company’s Lightnin’ Mikes beer, and a beer-soaked burger with caramelized onions from Old Town Cafe…”

The Inaugural Art Run will also take place downtown this morning. Participants start at the Del Oro, run down the closed-off promenade portion of Mill Street, grab sidewalk chalk, and color in a chalk-by-the-numbers 10×10 foot mural grid outlined on Main Street. The more people who show up at 8:30 a.m. for the 9 a.m. Art Run, the quicker the mural will be completed and reveal a picturesque promotion of the afternoon’s Brew Fest. The event is the brainchild of Steve Conrad, who offers private and online training at his Speed Academy studio (https://SpeedAcademy.run ). “This is a way to blend running, exercise, and art,” says Steve. “Spectators can cheer on the runners-chalk artists, and then walk on the mural while they enjoy brews later in the day…”

Paul Bevelhymer Received One of the Highest Honors for anyone who flies high. Paul was honored with the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award from the Federal Aviation Administration. The award recognizes people with 50 years or more of “exemplary aviation flight experience, distinguished professionalism, and steadfast commitment to aviation safety.” Paul, who flew recreationally and until recently owned his own plane, was surprised by family and friends at a reception at Bruce Marlow’s hangar at the Nevada County Airport. Paul Koscheka from the Sacramento Flight Standards District Office made a presentation that included pictures, recommendation letters, a plaque, and presentation of the Blue Ribbon Package that contain Bevelhymer’s flight records. Paul says, “I was totally surprised and honored to receive such a prestigious award…”

Paul Bevelhymer was honored with the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award from the Federal Aviation Administration. Bevelhymer’s wife, Shirley, was among those who surprised him at an awards ceremony at the Nevada County Airport.

Alexandria Photography

Steve Bevelhymer and Donna (Bevelhymer) Langston stand on either side of their father, Paul Beverhymer, who received the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Alexandria Photography

Rational Animal, a nonprofit that has created media and events to increase awareness and help at-risk animals in NevCo since 2019, has gifted a sign to the GeeVee Animal Control Shelter on Freeman Lane. “Many people aren’t sure where the animal shelter is located,” says Rational Animal founder Susan Brandt (http://www.Rational-Animal.org ). The large, two-sided sign was erected in time for World Animal Day on Oct. 3. The graphic design company, Miko Graphics, donated the sign graphics. GVPD Lt. Joe Matteoni ushered the sign through the approval process with GVPD, which oversees shelter operations. Susan says, “We enlisted a great local sign company, NC3Fab, and this production is our donation to the shelter…”

The local nonprofit Rational Animal donated this large, two-sided sign to the Grass Valley Animal Control Shelter on Freeman Lane.

Submitted to The Union

But Wait, There’s More! Next on Rational Animal’s altruistic endeavor list is painting and landscaping the shelter, and erecting a Catio — a patio for cats — so shelter felines have more space to walk around and enjoy fresh air and sunshine…

You Can Help Hospice of the Foothills reach its goal of raising $15,000 by bidding in the nonprofit’s online auction that ends at 7 p.m Sunday (http://www.32Auctions.com/HospiceOfTheFoothills2021 ). HoFo offers specialized care and support to individuals, their families, and caregivers during a terminal illness. It was forced to COVID-cancel its Moonlight Magic Gala fundraiser, so the nonprofit pivoted to an online auction with more than three dozen fun items…

“Always Follow Your Heart, but take your brains with you.” – Senator John Kennedy (1951 – ), lawyer and politician, Democrat turned Republican, and junior U.S. senator from Louisiana since 2017…

