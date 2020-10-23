Lorraine’s Lowdown: Cleaning trash and finding treasure

Numbers Tell the Trash Tale. More than 764 people signed up for last month’s 12-day, 23rd Annual South Yuba River Citizens League cleanup, despite the pandemic. “A lot of volunteers registered themselves, then brought up to 10 more family, friends, and neighbors in their ‘Quaran-teams,’” says SYCRL Community Engagement Manager Daniel Belshe. “We had more first-time cleanup volunteers than ever before.” During the self-guided cleanup, volunteers working at 16 sites hauled away more than 6,800 pounds of garbage along the Yuba River, Bear River, Deer Creek, Wolf Creek, and Tahoe National Forest…

Some Winners of this year’s “Trash or Treasure Contest” were a creepy clown for “Most Unusual.” “Most Useful” went to a beer keg (a nod to when it was full), and the “Most Fashionable Find” was a pair of socks embroidered with marijuana leaves — to which a volunteer quipped, “Do these socks make me look hungry?” Next year’s event is scheduled Sept. 18, but SYRCL hopes to offer cleanup opportunities year-round…

He Elicits Smiles with a Wave of His Hand. Twice each day, Kevin Cantrell walks the round-trip from his place in Alta Sierra along Dog Bar Road to the Corner Market at La Barr Meadows. His arms are as busy as his legs, because Kevin waves at every car. Kevin has walked the route consistently for the past several months, and his strolls often occur during the morning and evening commutes. “People seem to love it,” says Kevin. “They’ll honk or wave back.” Once, while at the market, Kevin says he was approached by two law enforcement officers. “They asked me if I was the guy who waves all the time, and I said yes,” recalls Kevin. “They said, ‘We can’t thank you enough. Your waving has a tendency to make drivers slow down and drive safer.’ I told them, ‘Glad I can be of assistance…’”

Happy Birthday to KNCO 830AM announcer Tom Fitzsimmons. Tom is the cornerstone who keeps our beloved radio station on the air (his many talents, plus a little duct tape and baling twine). Recently, when Tom volunteered to host yet another nonprofit fundraiser, the adjective used to describe him was “The Legendary Tom Fitzsimmons…”

Cathy Anderson-Meyers Has Been Fighting Alzheimer’s since her dear husband of 36 years, Geno, died from the disease Oct. 2018. Earlier this month, Cathy inspired friends and family to bicycle in the annual Alzheimer’s Association Ride to End ALZ. Cathy and Team Geno — comprised of friends and family across two states — rode more than 250 miles in one day and raised nearly $3,500. Donations are accepted through Nov. 11 (Act.ALZ.org). “Cyclists across the nation were riding to end Alzheimer’s, and the only thing that stands between us and a cure is funding,” says Cathy, who cycled more than 25 miles around Chicago Park. “Every dollar counts…”

NU Junior Sabine Noyes is this year’s student representative to the Nevada Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees. “My goal is to educate other board members about the struggles of being a teenager, and address issues that directly affect my peers,” says Sabine. “I want to be a voice for students.” In addition to serving as student board representative, Sabine is president of Youth and Government among regional high schools and is in the National Honor Society. Sabine hasn’t decided where to attend college after graduation, but she’s considering universities in SoCal. “I hope to study business and possibly law school,” Sabine says, “but I also have an interest in criminal justice or political science…”

A Contented Life is filled with more options than obstacles. The difference is stark. Options: I don’t know where to go. Obstacles: I have nowhere to go…

Regarding the New Look for NevCo Transit Services (Lorraine’s Lowdown 10-10-2020), which includes buses wrapped in local works of art: “Now if they would paint bus benches a more visible color than forest green,” says reader Linda Chaplin, “we might know where the neighborhood bus stop is so we could climb aboard the moving work of art.” Options, no obstacles! “We don’t have plans to paint benches at the moment,” says county Transit Services Manager Robin Van Valkenburgh, “but that is a great idea which we will include as part of the needs assessment in our current Transportation Development Plan update…”

The Center for the Arts reacted with “We can do that!” when state health officials announced new protocols for singers. Artists at the Center’s outdoor Backstage Bar wear masks, of course. Now singers can remove masks and belt it out behind full-body, plexiglass shields (http://www.TheCenterForTheArts.org). “Wearing a mask affects the singer’s performance, so we’re happy health officials approved use of full-body drum shields,” says Center Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel. Singers wear masks when not singing, and other band members — all from a single household — wear masks even when behind the shields. Both performers and guests undergo temperature screening. “Our events are acoustic and intimate,” says Amber Jo, “and we are thrilled with our upcoming schedule of performers…”

Wreaths Across America Day organizers are making adjustments to this year’s Dec. 19 event due to the pandemic. A brief noon ceremony will be held at St. Patrick’s Cemetery with members of the Captain John Oldham Chapter-Daughters of the American Revolution, local veterans’ groups, and Knights of Columbus in attendance. The event won’t be open to the public this year, but those who have purchased a grave-specific wreath are welcome (masks/social distancing required). Anyone can sponsor a $15 wreath by calling Bonnie at 530-210-1941. It’s heartwarming to see graves of our fallen heroes adorned with beautiful, patriotic-themed wreaths…

“You Can’t Go Back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.” – C.S. Lewis (1898-1963), British author, lay theologian, and professor…

