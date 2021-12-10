Lorraine’s Lowdown: Citizen, Hero and Great Guy of the Year

GeeVee Police Department Officer John Herrera didn’t know he was GeeVee’s 2021 Citizen of the Year until moments before he received the plaque. John was appointed the first downtown community and parks officer when the position was created last spring. He became the department’s point person who handled COVID complaints at the height of the pandemic and its controversies. “There was no playbook then,” recalls John. “I have always done what I could to bring people together and make our community a better place.” This sleeves-up officer has also been known to scrub walls clean of graffiti, leaf blow Mill Street, and perform park maintenance when he sees the need…

Grass Valley Police Department Officer John Herrera has two plaques that are tributes to his most important character traits: selflessness, valor, and love for community.

Submitted to The Union

John Has Another Plaque marking the day he saved countless lives, yet he insists his actions were “not heroic.” Last year, John crashed his patrol car head-on into a suspect driving a stolen vehicle the wrong way fleeing authorities on the Golden Center Freeway. “I had to make an instantaneous decision to hit my lights and siren to try to slow and divert traffic behind me, or hit the suspect,” says John. “I prepped for a collision. We were both going 60 miles an hour. I thought, ‘This is it. This is the way I’m going out.’ My airbag deployed and saved my life.” The suspect fled on foot chased by other officers, and John – who suffered non-life threatening injuries – calmly started directing traffic around his own intentional accident. Later, a local business owner presented John with a plaque of gratitude containing the mangled “260” unit number from his crushed patrol car…

Ben Aguilar’s First Job at his family business was sweeping the floors when he was 8-years-old. Ben is now general manager of A&A Air Conditioning and Heating (as well as GeeVee mayor). A&A was founded in 1960, but last year’s 60th anniversary party was COVID-canceled. Ben, his father Larry, and uncle Paul made up for it this year by hosting a grand anniversary/holiday celebration at The Willo for the entire A&A team and spouses. It was bittersweet because family patriarch and company founder Joaquin “King” Aguilar passed away earlier this year. “My grandfather was proud of all of us and we toasted his memory,” says Ben. “It was great to celebrate the holidays with our extended A&A family…”

Owners and staff of A&A Air Conditioning and Heating gathered for a 60th anniversary and holiday celebration.

Lorraine Jewett

Congrats, Bob Swarthout! Bob won the raffle drawing organized by the Grass Valley Volunteer Firefighters Association, but Bob is not sure what to do with the antique Gamewell Call Box. “I need to consult with my wife Cyn, because she’s in charge of all decorations,” says Bob. The alarm box was donated by retired GV Fire Chief Jim Marquis (2005-08), and raffle proceeds of $860 go toward restoring an antique 1926 Seagrave Fire Engine. “While selling tickets, I had the privilege of meeting several people who shared stories of how the volunteer fire department had touched the lives of them and their families,” says Travis Baker, president of the association that supports career GeeVee firefighters and preserves the history of the volunteer fire department formed in 1858. “It was heartwarming to hear those stories…”

Bob Swarthout won the Grass Valley Volunteer Firefighters Association raffle and is now the proud owner of this antique Gamewell Call Box.

Submitted to The Union

One Such Story came to Lorraine’s Lowdown via email from Chris Worthington, who was raised in GeeVee and still reads The Union online at his home in Missouri. Chris sent a photo from January 1977 in which a Seagrave engine helped lay to rest his father, Alex Worthington, at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. “It meant a lot to our family,” says Chris. “Our father was proud to serve his community as a volunteer firefighter, and it was an honor to have him transported to his final resting place by the fire department on a Seagrave…”

This is the 1926 Seagrave fire engine that the Grass Valley Volunteer Firefighters Association plans to restore. The association is raising money to fund the project as it searches for someone with a passion for and experience in restorations to bring this beauty back to its former glory.

Submitted to The Union

In this 1977 photo, a Seagrave fire engine from the Grass Valley Fire Department transported volunteer firefighter Alex Worthington to his final resting place at St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Submitted to The Union

NevCo’s Own Music in the Mountains Artistic Director/Conductor Ryan Murray shines with international stars. Ryan led the orchestra rehearsals with the Sacramento Philharmonic Orchestra and Opera for the Andrea Bocelli “Believe” tour. The touring conductor had to step out for another gig and Ryan stepped in seamlessly, directing rehearsals preceding Bocelli’s sold-out show at The Golden One Center. This weekend Ryan conducts MIM’s festival orchestra and chorus at a live holiday concert at the Center for the Arts. Tix at http://www.musicinthemountains.org …

A Contest in Which Customers Guess the number of ornaments hanging from the ceiling at Margarita’s would generate hype and business for the Mexican restaurant in the Brunswick Basin. But owner Trevor Michael says some things are better left unknown. “Everyone asks how many ornaments there are,” says Trevor, who has owned the restaurant since 2003. “If we ever gave an answer, the fun would be over.” Trevor says he especially loves the look of wonder on children’s faces as they gaze at the brilliant display above. “Children love secrets,” says Trevor, revealing the heart of a 10-year-old when it comes to his restaurant’s holiday decorations. “And what secret is better than a Christmas secret…?”

The number of holiday ornaments affixed to the ceiling of Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant is a closely guarded secret.

Lorraine Jewett

No Secrets Here. There are more than 20,000 lights adorning the Ophir Hill Fire Department engine. The engine joins the parade of lights in Colfax each holiday season, and it also makes special deliveries of food and gifts to families adopted by Ophir Hill firefighters. They’ve adopted at least two and as many as five needy families each year since 2010. One of this year’s adopted families lost everything in the River Fire. “Since our department’s crab and spaghetti feed fundraisers have been canceled by the pandemic for two years,” says Chief Robb Rothenberger, “we welcome donations.” Call the station at 530-273-8351…

The Ophir Hill Fire Department decorates one of its engines with more than 20,000 holiday lights each year. The engine is entered in the annual Colfax parade of lights, and is also used to deliver food and gifts to families adopted by Ophir Hill firefighters.

Submitted to The Union

Love at First Sight, plus four decades later. Former NevCo Superintendent of Schools Terry McAteer organized a 65th birthday party for his beloved wife Liz, at which he told the story of when the two met. “I saw Liz when we first started college, then did a little research to learn her class schedule,” says Terry. “I enrolled in five of her classes so I could get to know her.” Liz was dating another suitor at the time, but Terry’s charm won the day, ultimately producing a devoted marriage, two successful children, and all the memories the couple makes while globe-trotting in retirement…

Liz McAteer celebrated her 65th birthday with dinner parties four nights in a row, including this get-together at the Willo. From left, Julia Amaral, Liz McAteer, Scott Lay, Barbara Scoble, Terry McAteer, Julianne Lay, Don Scoble, and Mark Strait.

Lorraine Jewett

More Birthdays. They compete against each other on the court, and party together afterwards. “We will party at the drop of a hat,” says Bill Kerler. “We are all pickleball players and socialize within our pickleball community.” Six of them had birthdays within weeks of each other, so what better excuse to celebrate…?

These pickleball players are committed to having fun on and off the court. Celebrating several of their birthdays last week were, back row, left to right, pickleball players Miko Cuniberti, Rahima McCain, Marc Cuniberti, Bill Kerler, Dino Turner, and Jim Webb; and, front row, Nancy Kerler, Anne Alyse Ostis, and Howard Ludwig.

Lorraine Jewett

“When You Go Into Court, you are putting your fate into the hands of 12 people who weren’t smart enough to get out of jury duty.” – Norm Crosby (1927-2020), American comedian and “The Master of Malaprop…”

