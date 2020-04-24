Lorraine’s Lowdown: Choose your joys and sorrows

More “Yay Us!” Restaurants that have been offering takeout and delivery are expanding their hours as demand increases, and other restaurants that had been shuttered are re-opening and embracing the takeout model. For example, The Pour House in downtown GeeVee previously offered takeout wine and growlers only from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Co-owner Teresa Thomas says they’re now open for takeout Wednesday through Saturday. Teresa says, “We’re trying to keep employees employed, and give ourselves a better chance to pay our bills…”

Hysterical and Historical Author Chris Enss has been writing books for two decades about women’s roles in the Wild West. Now, Chris is a rising star on Facebook and Youtube. She’s posted short video monologues about sheltering in place with her husband of 31 years — one recorded with a flashlight while hiding in a closet, another while hiding in her truck — that have received 6 million views (Search “Chris Enss Quarantine” on Facebook or Youtube). Says Chris, “No one could be more surprised than I am that the little clips from my closet were watched by so many. Strange times…”

Classic Lines from her clips include: “Day 12 — This entire experience has made me aware I want a man in my life but not necessarily in my house. Hook up my DVD player and printer, maybe help flip the mattress now and then, and then Get Out! Yesterday the man asked me where we keep the spoons…” and “Day 19 — I’m closer now than I ever have been to hurling myself into a trash compactor.” Chris admits quarantine brings out a passive-aggressive nature that prompts her to dust with her husband’s underwear and return them to his drawer. “He is responding with, ‘I just love the new fabric softener. It has a nice lemony scent.’ I don’t have the heart to tell him it’s Pledge…”

“It’s Been Nonstop.” That’s how owner Emil Baldoni describes business at Weiss Brothers Nursery. Nurseries are considered essential services, and locals recognize that. “Initially, people were frantically buying seeds and anything edible, then we were cleaned out of bare root fruit trees, and now we’re selling summer vegetables,” Emil says. “In my 45 years here, I’ve never had so many people thank us for being open.” Folks are digging in the dirt, starting their first gardens, or expanding existing gardens. They’re just happy to be outside in this glorious weather! Adds Emil, “We’re seeing more young families whose kids are gardening for their school science projects…”

The Nevada County Contractors’ Association can create Gi-Normous coloring pages for kids who want unique and creative artwork options. The NCCA’s large-format printer can produce pages 36-inches wide and any length, using kids’ own designs. Average cost: less than two dollars. Families email their sketches to Plans@NCCABuildingPros.com. Little artists then color great works of art — or at least their next distance learning art assignment. NCCA Executive Director Libby Goldsmith says, “We are providing some fun and relief to kids and parents during a stressful time. A 2-foot by 3-foot coloring page keep kiddos busy for quite a while! Who doesn’t love coloring…?”

Voting with Tips. A drive-thru establishment has two tip jars from which to choose and vote with change and bills. One jar is for customers who believe Carole Baskin of Tiger King fame killed her husband; the other jar is for customers who believe Carole is innocent…

Habitat for Humanity of NevCo is looking ahead with an appeal to support local businesses and Habitat at the same time (http://www.nchabitat.org). “We are asking our supporters to purchase gift certificates now from local merchants to boost them financially, let retailers know the certificates won’t be redeemed until fall, and request an extension of the expiration date,” says H4H Development Director Jim Phelps. “Next, the supporter donates the gift certificate for us to auction off at our September fundraiser, ‘Street of Dreams.’ That way we know not to solicit donations from those businesses when they reopen and are recovering from the coronavirus shut down…”

Kudos to NevCounty and its Public Health Department for finally providing a little more detailed coronavirus reporting information (http://www.mynevadacounty.com/coronavirus). Hopefully the county will start including data recommended by White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Deborah Birx: “These websites are critical. It’s by zip code and by county… cases… cumulative cases… new cases… hospitalizations… mortality… age groups of mortality… every testing piece… This is where the American people will develop confidence in each of their counties and local governments.”

Take a Breath, consider options, and make choices. From writer, poet, and philosopher Khalil Gibran (1883-1931), “We choose our joys and sorrows long before we experience them…”

Please send your joyful choices and experiences to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.