Lorraine’s Lowdown: Center for the Arts celebrates successful gala

“This Year’s Gala Was Our Most Successful fundraising event ever!” says Center for the Arts Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel. The dinner dance, which prompted some staff and guests to dress as fairies and magical creatures in honor of the night’s theme “Enchanted Evening,” raised more than $171,000. “A huge thank you to event chair Lisa Swarthout for leading us on this spectacular night. Not only was it a huge financial success, our attendees enjoyed a fantastic dinner by Antonio’s Catering and dancing to the high-energy band Pop Rocks.” Lisa thanked Amber Jo for the thanks, and added thanks to event committee members Olivia Pritchett, Tyson Tucker and Betsy Swann-Brown …

The high-energy band Pop Rocks performed at the Center for the Arts annual fundraising gala, which raised more than $171,000. This year’s theme was “Enchanted Evening.”

Photo by John Taber

Bringing “The Christmas Card” Movie to Life. First Baptist Church in NevCity will be the scene of movie-inspired events 1 to 8 p.m., Dec. 5, coinciding with Victorian Christmas. It’s all free and everyone is invited! Make or bring cards to be mailed to servicemen and women, bring an unwrapped toy that will be donated to the Boozefighters, watch the movie while enjoying free popcorn (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.), and enter a fun raffle. Details at Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/thechristmascard/. Organizer Gina Renay Meyer says, “We’ll have some very special people show up to say’ hello’ and we’ll post the times when you can Zoom with ‘The Christmas Card’ author Joany Kane and her side-kick, Glorinda Marie, who played Molly in the movie…”

A Fundraiser for The Wildland Firefighter Foundation raised $8,000 as 200 guests enjoyed delicious comestibles by Antonio’s Catering and The Ham Stand, plus a silent auction and raffle. The benefit was hosted by NevCo firefighters’ union Local 3800 at the Golden Era Cocktail Bar & Lounge. Proceeds will assist injured wildland firefighters and help support families when firefighters die in the line of duty. Special thanks to presenting sponsors Camp David, a pastoral retreat in south NevCo, and Rüdiger Foundation, the nonprofit that helps fund local K9 law enforcement officer programs. Local 3800 member Pat Sullivan, resplendent in his kilt, says, “It was an exceptional night of warmth, camaraderie, and thankfulness by all who attended…”

From left, California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Steele, Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson, and Superior Court Judge Tom Anderson illustrate the arrest-prosecute-sentence sequence at the Wildland Firefighter Foundation fundraiser.

Photo by Lorraine Jewett

The Golden Era Cocktail Bar & Lounge in Nevada City hosted a fundraiser for the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.

Photo by Lorraine Jewett

Helpers Alex Palm (left), Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon, and Antonio Ayestarán of Antonio’s Custom Catering give marching orders to volunteer servers at the Wildland Firefighter Foundation fundraiser.

Photo by Lorraine Jewett

Lola at The National Exchange Hotel was a NevCity birthday hot spot last weekend. Budget Blinds maven Laura Armacher, husband Buckley, plus guests enjoyed dinner at the historic hotel’s saloon/dining room before taking in “A USO Christmas” at Off Broadstreet. Realtor Darlene “Dee” Mariani and husband Joe Hevia enjoyed a romantic dinner at Lola after hosting friends for libations and appetizers at Friar Tuck’s….

From left, Buckley and Laura Armacher, Linda Collins and daughter-in-law Melissa Collins, Maudie Walker and David Jones celebrated Laura Armacher’s birthday with dinner at the National Hotel’s Lola before watching a holiday theatrical performance at Off Broadstreet.

Photo by Lorraine Jewett

From left, birthday girl Darlene “Dee” Mariani, husband Joe Hevia, Charlie Piano and Mary Bitle, and Dr. Steve and Judy Goldman enjoyed a night on the town in Nevada City in honor of Dee Mariani’s birthday.

Photo by Lorraine Jewett

Penn Valley’s Fire Department Auxiliary Thrift Shop becomes a holiday mecca Tuesday. Volunteers have spent countless hours essentially emptying the building and restocking it with Christmas gifts and décor. Best of the Best donations, including popular toys and New-With-Tags clothing, are collected during the year and unveiled only at the annual Holiday Thrift Shop (Facebook: PVFireThrift). “Our low prices allow shoppers to provide more Christmas for less money,” says auxiliary president Letty Lewis. “Plus, there are no supply chain shipping problems…”

The Auxiliary Thrift Shop is staffed by volunteers among the auxiliary’s 60 members, and generates $100,000 annually for the PV Fire Department. The shop is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cash and local checks accepted; no credit/debit cards…

The Penn Valley Fire Department Auxiliary Thrift store generates $100,000 annually for the Penn Valley Fire Protection District. Shown here are firefighter intern Maikala Stritzel (left) and firefighter/paramedic Oscar Oregel.

Submitted photo

Instead of Thousands Running and Walking, about 125 people gathered at Nevada Union High School to share hot coffee, cocoa, donuts, camaraderie, and thanks. The event was COVID-canceled for the second year, but this incarnation of the Michael Edward Bratton II Turkey Trot was perhaps even more meaningful. The run/walk, which honors Mike Bratton’s son who committed suicide, benefits the faith-based counseling center Anew Day (www.Anew-Day.com). “It’s always an emotional day after losing our son,” says Mike, “but it’s important to share that mental illness is nothing to be ashamed about. There is always help, and always hope…”

Fellow Union Columnist Hollie Grimaldi-Flores shared a memory of her all-in past participation in the annual Turkey Trot: “When the lady with the stroller passed me on the trail, I realized my dream of serious running was over, and was grateful to find myself back with ‘my people’ – the slow, the sedentary…”

Turkey Trot organizer Mike Bratton (right) encourages the crowd at Thursday’s 15th annual event, a scaled-down yet eternally-hopeful version of previous Turkey Trots.

Photo by Joy Porter, Winding Road Imagery

Water Everywhere, But… With the South Yuba River running through Li’l Town, you’d think Washington has all the water it needs. But that water is not always in the right place. That’s why the Washington Fire Department (nine volunteers) purchased a mobile, floating, gas-powered pump that draws water from streams, ponds and rivers at 370 gallons per minute, replacing an old unreliable pump that struggled to deliver 95 gallons per minute. “This new hand-carried pump will allow us to pump water up to a fire engine that can boost the pressure to a fire if it’s relatively close to a water source, or allow the water to be quickly pumped and transported via water tenders to engines working more distant fires,” says Fire Chief Mike Stewart. “We want to thank the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council for funding this vital $3,700 piece of equipment…”

The Washington Fire Department purchased this mobile, floating, gas-powered pump to draw water from streams, ponds and rivers at 370 gallons per minute.

Photo by Lorraine Jewett

Chief Mike Is Also Thankful for the end of tourist season in Li’l Town, which brought many illegal campfires. Ignorant city folks, whom locals sometimes call morons, often dump trash, drive dangerously, play loud music, and generally disrespect the forest and its residents. Mike quips, “We’re always happy to see the ‘Tour-ons’ and ‘Cidiots’ go…”

“I Always Arrive Late at the office, but I make up for it by leaving early.” – Charles Lamb (1775-1834), British essayist and poet…

It’s always the perfect time to send bits of tid to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com