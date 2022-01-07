Lorraine’s Lowdown: Building a flowery flotation device

Todd Johnson Has Helped Build Rose Parade Floats for 22 years. In the weeks leading up to the New Year’s Day parade, the co-owner of Foothill Flowers works for Fiesta Float Company, recognized worldwide as a leader in float construction. The company purchases flowers worldwide, which Todd uses to create floral arrangements that adorn floats. Todd, who started in the family flower business cleaning the shop as a tyke and was promoted to deliveries when he got his driver’s license, became a professional floral designer in 1985. “I worked on both the state of Louisiana’s and UPS’s floats this year,” says Todd. “Our UPS float won the Sweepstakes Award for most beautiful float. I love what I do for the Rose Parade because it’s a different type of work than what I do every day at the flower shop, and what I create is seen all over the world…”

District 4 Supervisor Sue Hoek takes the gavel from Dan Miller this month and becomes chair of the NevCo Board of Supervisors. In her endearing self-deprecating manner, Sue refers to herself as a good ol’ country gal: “If I’m up and vertical, I’m a happy camper!” Sue is a fifth generation NevCo resident who lives and works on her nearly 150-year-old family ranch in Penn Valley. She’s looking forward to serving as board chair. “I hope to continue to help bring our community together and support each other,” Sue says. “We face a lot of challenging issues, but I know we can do it with civility and respect…”

Thanks for the Life-saving Memories. Nevada County Consolidated Fire District Deputy Chief Jerry Funk is retiring after serving our community for 37 years, including the last three decades with NevCo Consolidated. “It’s been an honor to work in the community I grew up in,” says Jerry, a 1984 Nevada Union HS graduate whose family moved here in the mid-1970s. Da Big Boss, Chief Jim Turner, says he owes the success of his district, in part, to Jerry. “I started my career with him,” says Jim, “and our partnership made Nevada County Consolidated successful…”

Congrats to Patrick Sullivan, who assumes many of Jerry’s duties as division chief of operations. Patrick was a firefighter with the 49er Fire Protection District when it joined NevCo Consolidated in 2003…

How Bad Was It? Rumors were about as plentiful as downed power lines in the days after The Big Storm. A PG&E spokesperson shared these Grass Valley-area facts (which weren’t easy to obtain, BTW). “There were 1,669 instances of damage, including 790 conductors, 406 poles, 238 cross arms and 129 transformers, plus other equipment damaged by the storm.” As of late last week, PG&E had sourced 160 cords of firewood to help heat local homes that had no power. The CA Office of Emergency Services provided five dump trucks that were used for firewood drop-offs. A final note: showers and laundry facilities are available at the Rood Center for residents still without power…

Mike Toomey, president of the Alta Sierra Property Owners’ Association, tells a great story about his high school prom in San Francisco in 1965. After the dance, Mike took his date to swanky Bimbo’s 365 Club. There was a two drink minimum to watch the show, and although the two post-prom partiers were too young to drink alcohol, their sodas cost as much as the hard stuff. “I discovered I didn’t have enough money to pay the cover charge and four drinks,” recalls Mike, “so I offered to return the next day and settle up. A guy came out of men’s room and asked about my problem. He said he was the performer and he’d comp tickets for my date and me. The guy was Frank Sinatra, Jr…”

GeeVee Vice Mayor Jan Arbuckle spends more hours attending daily meetings via Zoom than most people do in a lifetime. Last week, Jan was elected president of the National League of Cities’ Women in Municipal Government Caucus. She also serves on that national organization’s Public Safety Federal Advocacy Committee. Jan, who is past president of the California League of Cities, was reappointed to that group’s Public Safety Policy Committee as well as its Transportation, Communications and Public Works Policy Committee. “I’m honored to represent Grass Valley at the state and national level,” says Jan, “while promoting public safety and women’s issues across multiple platforms…”

After 21 Years, John Cassidy Is Retiring as CEO of Yuba City-based Sierra Central Credit Union. Among his career triumphs, John oversaw construction of the $3 million dollar SCCU branch in GeeVee in 2016. “Our Grass Valley branch is one of our most beautiful branches,” says John, “where we’ve loaned millions of dollars to our great members, both business and personal loans.” John and his wife Kristine plan to spend more time in NevCo after retirement. “We love the community and events such as Victorian Christmas, and especially concerts at the Center for the Arts. Our credit union brought in Dave Mason and Tyler Rich to perform there. Grass Valley and Nevada City are wonderful jewels in Northern California…”

Matthew Sutherlin Is Proud to be the father of NevCo’s first baby born in 2022, but he’s also worried. Matthew owns and operates Green Bee Construction Company, named to reflect his dedication to preserving the environment by building green whenever possible. “It’s my intention to have a light footprint on the world,” says Matthew, who has solar panels on his house and drives an electric car. “I almost feel as if I owe my new daughter Millie an apology for what we’ve done to the planet. I don’t think future generations will be able to experience the raw, wild nature that I did as a little boy. From global warming to plastic in the oceans, I hope we as a society can be more conscious of mankind’s impacts. I am committed to do that for Millie’s life and her children’s lives…”

“A Rich Man is nothing but a poor man with money.” — W.C. Fields (1880-1946), American comedian, actor, juggler, and writer…

Rich or poor, Lorraine’s Lowdown wants to hear from you: LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com