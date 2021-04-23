Lorraine’s Lowdown: Barking up the right tree

Cannabis by the Numbers to discuss around the water cooler, when and if we return to the office. Two years into the process, creating a structure in which marijuana growers apply and pay for permits, and pay taxes, is working in NevCo. The first fiscal year, 2019-2020, saw the county collect $173,000 in taxes. The county projects $300,000 in this fiscal year ending in June. “We have been quite involved with other counties to learn more about the best practices so that we could implement them here,” says Treasurer-Tax Collector Tina Vernon. “As more businesses become permitted, we will see these revenues increase…”

NevCo Voters Opened the Door for legal marijuana cultivation when they voted down Measure W in 2016, which would have continued the ban on cannabis grows in our county. To date, there have been 178 cannabis cultivation applications: 87 in 2019 and 91 in 2020 and 2021. Of those, 96 have been approved and 82 are under review. Permit fee revenue to date is $455,776, and the total of fines and penalties collected is $401,969…

NevCo Invested General Fund Dollars to get the marijuana permitting, enforcement, and tax collection program started. Initial start-up costs were $1.285 million. Permitting is supported by fees collected from applicants – the growers. Enforcement is funded by a combination of penalties and general fund monies. Tax collection costs are covered by the county general fund, just like other tax collection services. “In 2021-22, we project $600,000 in tax revenue,” says Chief Fiscal Administrative Officer Alicia Chaturvedula. “Of course, this is dependent on getting more cannabis business permitted, which is ultimately the goal of the program. Our current projections would result in start-up costs being recovered by tax revenue sometime in fiscal year 2023-24, and the program should be fully supported by cannabis tax revenue a few years after that…”

The Skies Over NevCo were busy this week. Staff at the Grass Valley Air Attack Base loaded air tankers with water as part of pilot training. The spotter plane made a few loops as well. Over the next two months, Cal Fire aviation will conduct training in conjunction with the air attack base at the NevCo airport to recertify returning tanker pilots, and train pilots new to flying the Cal Fire S-2T. “These tankers carry a maximum of 1,200 gallons of retardant, or in this case water, and are a common sight in the skies over the foothills during fire season,” says Mary Eldridge, Cal Fire public information officer. “This should be a reminder to all that fire season is right around the corner,” Mary adds. Defensible space and evacuation plan advice at http://www.ReadyForWildfire.org …

Cal Fire's S-2T air tankers can carry up to 1,200 gallons of retardant or water.

More for Its Mission. Sammie’s Nifty Thrift Shop is growing as it continues to generate funds contributing to the operation of the county’s no-kill shelter operated by Sammie’s Friends. After a neighboring renter vacated its space, the thrift store added nearly 4,000 square feet to its previous 12,000-square-foot store space. The shop now occupies the entire building at 535 E. Main Street…

Sammie's Nifty Thrift Shop has added nearly 4,000 square feet to its previous 12,000-square-foot store space

The Thrift Shop recently began selling brand spanking new mattresses. Gently used furniture is still available, of course, along with all the special deals thrift store shoppers covet. In addition to financially supporting the no-kill shelter, the thrift shop funds veterinary care for furry family members in need. “We truly appreciate the support from our community that helps us care for shelter animals as well as pets that need medical care their families can’t afford,” says thrift shop spokesperson Joanne Castles. “Many times, without our financial help, those pets end up at the shelter.” Thrift shop donation hours and other info at http://www.SammiesFriends.org/thrift …

John Morrow and Paul McArdle have released their aptly named album, “Father and Sons.” It’s a compilation of 10 original rock/blues songs that feature John and son Sonny, plus and Paul and son Ian. John and Paul have been friends since seventh grade. Other musicians include Barbra Conner and Jules Leyhe, plus Bart Thurber and Michael Padilla added their talents as sound engineers. Proceeds from $10 sales of the digital album (available at http://www.FathersNSons.BandCamp.com ) benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association. John’s oldest son, Tommy, has MD. “Tommy inspired us to take on and complete this project,” says John. “This album is dedicated to Tommy and all the kids afflicted with this horrible disease…”

John Morrow and Paul McArdle have released their aptly named album, "Father and Sons," which is a compilation of 10 of their original rock/blues songs.

John Morrow and Paul McArdle have released an album called "Father and Sons" that was inspired by and dedicated to Morrow's oldest son, Tommy, who has Muscular Dystrophy.

Now that We Know we will have a fair in August, the May 1 volunteer work day at the fairgrounds is even more important. So far, 130 people have signed up to help spruce up the fairgrounds (signup sheet at http://www.NevadaCountyFair.com ). Painting, weed whacking, and picking up sticks and pine cones are just some of the projects to be completed during two shifts: 8 a.m. to noon and noon to 4 p.m. “If you can only work a few hours instead of four, feel free register and put your availability in the comment section, or just show up when you can,” says Roxanne Miller, one of the work party coordinators…

“Before You Criticize Someone, you should walk a mile in their shoes. That way when you criticize them, you are a mile away from them and you have their shoes.” — American humorist Jack Handey (1949 – )…

